What is the share price of Almondz Global Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Almondz Global Securities is ₹14.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Almondz Global Securities? The Almondz Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Almondz Global Securities? The market cap of Almondz Global Securities is ₹254.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Almondz Global Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Almondz Global Securities are ₹15.15 and ₹14.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Almondz Global Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Almondz Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Almondz Global Securities is ₹24.70 and 52-week low of Almondz Global Securities is ₹11.00 as on .

How has the Almondz Global Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Almondz Global Securities has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, -14.34% over 3 months, -30.62% over 1 year, -1.8% across 3 years, and 4.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Almondz Global Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Almondz Global Securities are 7.78 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global