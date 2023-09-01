What is the Market Cap of Almondz Global Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is ₹239.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Almondz Global Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is 77.32 and PB ratio of Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is 1.79 as on .

What is the share price of Almondz Global Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is ₹89.40 as on .