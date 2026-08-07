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Almondz Global Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Almondz Global Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.57 Closed
1.67₹ 0.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Almondz Global Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.15₹15.15
₹14.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹24.70
₹14.57
Open Price
₹14.50
Prev. Close
₹14.33
Volume
13,624

Source: Dion Global

Almondz Global Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Almondz Global Securities		-1.557.69-14.34-0.88-30.62-1.804.85
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Almondz Global Securities has declined 30.62% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Almondz Global Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Almondz Global Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Almondz Global Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.2514.15
1013.6113.94
2013.4313.69
5013.4213.74
10014.1914.28
20015.3815.68

Source: Dion Global

Almondz Global Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Almondz Global Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.01%, while DII stake decreased to 0.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Almondz Global Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 03:46 PM IST ISTAlmondz Global Sec. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTAlmondz Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTAlmondz Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 28, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTAlmondz Global Sec. - Quaterly Financial Result June 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTAlmondz Global Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Almondz Global Securities

Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1994PLC434425 and registration number is 434425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Chandra Sinha
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Arora
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neelu Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surinder Singh Kohli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Almondz Global Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Almondz Global Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Almondz Global Securities is ₹14.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Almondz Global Securities?

The Almondz Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Almondz Global Securities?

The market cap of Almondz Global Securities is ₹254.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Almondz Global Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Almondz Global Securities are ₹15.15 and ₹14.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Almondz Global Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Almondz Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Almondz Global Securities is ₹24.70 and 52-week low of Almondz Global Securities is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Almondz Global Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Almondz Global Securities has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, -14.34% over 3 months, -30.62% over 1 year, -1.8% across 3 years, and 4.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Almondz Global Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Almondz Global Securities are 7.78 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Almondz Global Securities News

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