Here's the live share price of Almondz Global Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Almondz Global Securities
|-1.55
|7.69
|-14.34
|-0.88
|-30.62
|-1.80
|4.85
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Almondz Global Securities has declined 30.62% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Almondz Global Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.25
|14.15
|10
|13.61
|13.94
|20
|13.43
|13.69
|50
|13.42
|13.74
|100
|14.19
|14.28
|200
|15.38
|15.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Almondz Global Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 55.01%, while DII stake decreased to 0.34%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:46 PM IST IST
|Almondz Global Sec. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Almondz Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Almondz Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Almondz Global Sec. - Quaterly Financial Result June 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Almondz Global Sec. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1994PLC434425 and registration number is 434425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Almondz Global Securities is ₹14.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Almondz Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Almondz Global Securities is ₹254.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Almondz Global Securities are ₹15.15 and ₹14.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Almondz Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Almondz Global Securities is ₹24.70 and 52-week low of Almondz Global Securities is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Almondz Global Securities has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, -14.34% over 3 months, -30.62% over 1 year, -1.8% across 3 years, and 4.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Almondz Global Securities are 7.78 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global