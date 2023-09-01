Follow Us

ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹89.40 Closed
-1.97-1.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Almondz Global Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.25₹91.80
₹89.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.00₹102.40
₹89.40
Open Price
₹90.60
Prev. Close
₹91.20
Volume
40,335

Almondz Global Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191.12
  • R293.23
  • R394.67
  • Pivot
    89.68
  • S187.57
  • S286.13
  • S384.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.4791.29
  • 1082.3791.62
  • 2082.8191.05
  • 5085.4586.07
  • 10086.1980.52
  • 20095.9978.15

Almondz Global Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.87-7.7225.0538.810.72612.55145.21
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Almondz Global Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Almondz Global Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & & Preferential issue

About Almondz Global Securities Ltd.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059839 and registration number is 059839. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Chandra Sinha
    Ind.Non Exe.Director&Chairman
  • Mr. Navjeet Singh Sobti
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdeep Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Tiwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abdul Redha Mustafa Abdul Redha Sultan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelu Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Lall Khetarpaul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Almondz Global Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Almondz Global Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is ₹239.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Almondz Global Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is 77.32 and PB ratio of Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is 1.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Almondz Global Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is ₹89.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Almondz Global Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Almondz Global Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is ₹102.40 and 52-week low of Almondz Global Securities Ltd. is ₹59.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

