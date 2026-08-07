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Advance Technoforge Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVANCE TECHNOFORGE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Advance Technoforge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.75 Closed
-4.99₹ -3.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Advance Technoforge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.75₹72.75
₹72.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.57₹94.00
₹72.75
Open Price
₹72.75
Prev. Close
₹76.57
Volume
18,000

Source: Dion Global

Advance Technoforge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Advance Technoforge has declined 18.53% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Technoforge has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Advance Technoforge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Advance Technoforge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.860
108.930
204.460
501.790
1000.890
2000.450

Source: Dion Global

Advance Technoforge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advance Technoforge saw a rise in promoter holding to 100.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Advance Technoforge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 01:38 PM IST ISTAdvance Technoforge - Listing of Equity Shares of Advance Technoforge Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Advance Technoforge

Advance Technoforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28111GJ2013PLC076316 and registration number is 076316. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Shambhubhai Moliya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradipbhai Bhikhabhai Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shraddhaben Pradipbhai Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyam Nanjibhai Thummar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirag Ghadiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Advance Technoforge Share Price

What is the share price of Advance Technoforge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Technoforge is ₹72.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advance Technoforge?

The Advance Technoforge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Technoforge?

The market cap of Advance Technoforge is ₹65.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Technoforge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Technoforge are ₹72.75 and ₹72.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Technoforge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Technoforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Technoforge is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Advance Technoforge is ₹76.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Advance Technoforge performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advance Technoforge has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -18.53% for the past month, -18.53% over 3 months, -18.53% over 1 year, -6.6% across 3 years, and -4.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Technoforge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Technoforge are 0.00 and 6.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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