Here's the live share price of Advance Technoforge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Advance Technoforge has declined 18.53% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Technoforge has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.86
|0
|10
|8.93
|0
|20
|4.46
|0
|50
|1.79
|0
|100
|0.89
|0
|200
|0.45
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Advance Technoforge saw a rise in promoter holding to 100.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 0.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 01:38 PM IST IST
|Advance Technoforge - Listing of Equity Shares of Advance Technoforge Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Advance Technoforge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28111GJ2013PLC076316 and registration number is 076316. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Technoforge is ₹72.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advance Technoforge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advance Technoforge is ₹65.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Technoforge are ₹72.75 and ₹72.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Technoforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Technoforge is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Advance Technoforge is ₹76.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advance Technoforge has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -18.53% for the past month, -18.53% over 3 months, -18.53% over 1 year, -6.6% across 3 years, and -4.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Technoforge are 0.00 and 6.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global