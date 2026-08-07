What is the share price of Advance Technoforge? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Technoforge is ₹72.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Advance Technoforge? The Advance Technoforge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Technoforge? The market cap of Advance Technoforge is ₹65.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Technoforge? Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Technoforge are ₹72.75 and ₹72.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Technoforge? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Technoforge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Technoforge is ₹94.00 and 52-week low of Advance Technoforge is ₹76.57 as on .

How has the Advance Technoforge performed historically in terms of returns? The Advance Technoforge has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -18.53% for the past month, -18.53% over 3 months, -18.53% over 1 year, -6.6% across 3 years, and -4.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Technoforge? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Technoforge are 0.00 and 6.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global