Paramount Speciality Forgings Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAMOUNT SPECIALITY FORGINGS

Smallcap | NSE
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Paramount Speciality Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.90 Closed
-0.17₹ -0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Paramount Speciality Forgings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.90₹28.90
₹28.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.10₹58.00
₹28.90
Open Price
₹28.90
Prev. Close
₹28.95
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Paramount Speciality Forgings has declined 19.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.55%.

Paramount Speciality Forgings’s current P/E of 11.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Paramount Speciality Forgings Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paramount Speciality Forgings		-0.34-0.34-3.67-30.78-42.14-30.78-19.81
Bharat Forge		1.1322.1133.6065.4982.4131.5724.41
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		-2.30-2.445.2114.946.444.307.45
CIE Automotive India		-5.7610.3410.9916.9421.124.0320.43
Happy Forgings		-2.6513.7423.1443.5658.247.894.66
Ramkrishna Forgings		2.22-1.154.06-3.56-13.0127.6936.17
Rolex Rings		-5.304.6228.96-6.02-9.99-11.362.42
M M Forgings		-2.232.2328.0041.6636.532.4812.48
Uniparts India		-4.41-8.18-8.119.3744.67-6.92-3.53
Tirupati Forge		3.527.7014.41-2.1016.6149.1967.96
Kalyani Forge		-2.47-1.10-5.24-10.9822.9535.4324.67
Munish Forge		-1.38-11.35-35.35-35.15-35.15-13.44-8.30
Sharp Chucks And Machines		3.733.97-3.0240.5444.5327.5115.70
ASL Industries		1.8914.5071.75163.27206.3368.7758.38
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components		04.99-9.34-11.0141.9522.5312.97
Hilton Metal Forging		-8.93-32.37-50.35-62.53-72.66-43.5116.60
Ganga Forging		-0.68-14.412.11-20.27-42.38-8.91-3.26

Over the last one year, Paramount Speciality Forgings has declined 42.14% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (82.41%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (6.44%), CIE Automotive India (21.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Paramount Speciality Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.41%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.45%).

Paramount Speciality Forgings Financials

Paramount Speciality Forgings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.2829.26
1031.4629.85
2029.8129.78
5028.8929.74
10031.0331.75
20036.9638.24

Paramount Speciality Forgings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paramount Speciality Forgings saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.29%, while DII stake decreased to 8.56%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Paramount Speciality Forgings Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Paramount Speciality Forgings fact sheet for more information

About Paramount Speciality Forgings

Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24109MH2023PLC402307 and registration number is 402307. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Aliasgar Abdulla Bhagat
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Aliasgar Roshan Hararwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammed Salim Hararwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kurian Pallathuseril Chandy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Apurva Pradeep Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Mukerji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Paramount Speciality Forgings Share Price

What is the share price of Paramount Speciality Forgings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Speciality Forgings is ₹28.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paramount Speciality Forgings?

The Paramount Speciality Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Speciality Forgings?

The market cap of Paramount Speciality Forgings is ₹56.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paramount Speciality Forgings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramount Speciality Forgings are ₹28.90 and ₹28.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paramount Speciality Forgings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Speciality Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Speciality Forgings is ₹58.00 and 52-week low of Paramount Speciality Forgings is ₹25.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Paramount Speciality Forgings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paramount Speciality Forgings has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, 14.23% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -43.55% over 1 year, -30.78% across 3 years, and -19.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paramount Speciality Forgings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramount Speciality Forgings are 11.25 and 1.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Paramount Speciality Forgings News

