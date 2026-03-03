Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Munish Forge Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUNISH FORGE

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Munish Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.50 Closed
-5.61₹ -4.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Munish Forge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.50₹72.75
₹71.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.00₹143.00
₹71.50
Open Price
₹72.75
Prev. Close
₹75.75
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Munish Forge has declined 8.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.15%.

Munish Forge’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Munish Forge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Munish Forge		-1.38-11.35-35.35-35.15-35.15-13.44-8.30
Bharat Forge		1.1322.1133.6065.4982.4131.5724.41
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		-2.30-2.445.2114.946.444.307.45
CIE Automotive India		-5.7610.3410.9916.9421.124.0320.43
Happy Forgings		-2.6513.7423.1443.5658.247.894.66
Ramkrishna Forgings		2.22-1.154.06-3.56-13.0127.6936.17
Rolex Rings		-5.304.6228.96-6.02-9.99-11.362.42
M M Forgings		-2.232.2328.0041.6636.532.4812.48
Uniparts India		-4.41-8.18-8.119.3744.67-6.92-3.53
Tirupati Forge		3.527.7014.41-2.1016.6149.1967.96
Kalyani Forge		-2.47-1.10-5.24-10.9822.9535.4324.67
Sharp Chucks And Machines		3.733.97-3.0240.5444.5327.5115.70
ASL Industries		1.8914.5071.75163.27206.3368.7758.38
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components		04.99-9.34-11.0141.9522.5312.97
Hilton Metal Forging		-8.93-32.37-50.35-62.53-72.66-43.5116.60
Paramount Speciality Forgings		-0.34-0.34-3.67-30.78-42.14-30.78-19.81
Ganga Forging		-0.68-14.412.11-20.27-42.38-8.91-3.26

Over the last one year, Munish Forge has declined 35.15% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (82.41%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (6.44%), CIE Automotive India (21.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Munish Forge has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.41%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.45%).

Munish Forge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Munish Forge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.9374.91
1077.1775.93
2077.8978.6
5089.5688.03
10097.730
20048.860

Munish Forge Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Munish Forge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Munish Forge fact sheet for more information

About Munish Forge

Munish Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28910PB1986PLC006950 and registration number is 006950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Davinder Bhasin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dev Arjun Bhasin
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vishal Anand
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Priya Begana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arshdeep Singh Bedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Khushvinder Bir Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Munish Forge Share Price

What is the share price of Munish Forge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munish Forge is ₹71.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Munish Forge?

The Munish Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munish Forge?

The market cap of Munish Forge is ₹172.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Munish Forge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Munish Forge are ₹72.75 and ₹71.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munish Forge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munish Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munish Forge is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Munish Forge is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Munish Forge performed historically in terms of returns?

The Munish Forge has shown returns of -5.61% over the past day, -15.93% for the past month, -34.55% over 3 months, -35.15% over 1 year, -13.44% across 3 years, and -8.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munish Forge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munish Forge are 0.00 and 2.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Munish Forge News

More Munish Forge News
icon
Market Pulse