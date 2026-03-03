Here's the live share price of Munish Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Munish Forge has declined 8.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.15%.
Munish Forge’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Munish Forge
|-1.38
|-11.35
|-35.35
|-35.15
|-35.15
|-13.44
|-8.30
|Bharat Forge
|1.13
|22.11
|33.60
|65.49
|82.41
|31.57
|24.41
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|-2.30
|-2.44
|5.21
|14.94
|6.44
|4.30
|7.45
|CIE Automotive India
|-5.76
|10.34
|10.99
|16.94
|21.12
|4.03
|20.43
|Happy Forgings
|-2.65
|13.74
|23.14
|43.56
|58.24
|7.89
|4.66
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|2.22
|-1.15
|4.06
|-3.56
|-13.01
|27.69
|36.17
|Rolex Rings
|-5.30
|4.62
|28.96
|-6.02
|-9.99
|-11.36
|2.42
|M M Forgings
|-2.23
|2.23
|28.00
|41.66
|36.53
|2.48
|12.48
|Uniparts India
|-4.41
|-8.18
|-8.11
|9.37
|44.67
|-6.92
|-3.53
|Tirupati Forge
|3.52
|7.70
|14.41
|-2.10
|16.61
|49.19
|67.96
|Kalyani Forge
|-2.47
|-1.10
|-5.24
|-10.98
|22.95
|35.43
|24.67
|Sharp Chucks And Machines
|3.73
|3.97
|-3.02
|40.54
|44.53
|27.51
|15.70
|ASL Industries
|1.89
|14.50
|71.75
|163.27
|206.33
|68.77
|58.38
|Pattech Fitwell Tube Components
|0
|4.99
|-9.34
|-11.01
|41.95
|22.53
|12.97
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-8.93
|-32.37
|-50.35
|-62.53
|-72.66
|-43.51
|16.60
|Paramount Speciality Forgings
|-0.34
|-0.34
|-3.67
|-30.78
|-42.14
|-30.78
|-19.81
|Ganga Forging
|-0.68
|-14.41
|2.11
|-20.27
|-42.38
|-8.91
|-3.26
Over the last one year, Munish Forge has declined 35.15% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (82.41%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (6.44%), CIE Automotive India (21.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Munish Forge has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.41%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.93
|74.91
|10
|77.17
|75.93
|20
|77.89
|78.6
|50
|89.56
|88.03
|100
|97.73
|0
|200
|48.86
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Munish Forge fact sheet for more information
Munish Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28910PB1986PLC006950 and registration number is 006950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munish Forge is ₹71.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Munish Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Munish Forge is ₹172.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Munish Forge are ₹72.75 and ₹71.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munish Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munish Forge is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Munish Forge is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Munish Forge has shown returns of -5.61% over the past day, -15.93% for the past month, -34.55% over 3 months, -35.15% over 1 year, -13.44% across 3 years, and -8.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munish Forge are 0.00 and 2.33 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.