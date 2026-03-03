Here's the live share price of Sharp Chucks And Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sharp Chucks And Machines has gained 15.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.66%.
Sharp Chucks And Machines’s current P/E of 17.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharp Chucks And Machines
|3.73
|3.97
|-3.02
|40.54
|44.53
|27.51
|15.70
|Bharat Forge
|1.13
|22.11
|33.60
|65.49
|82.41
|31.57
|24.41
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|-2.30
|-2.44
|5.21
|14.94
|6.44
|4.30
|7.45
|CIE Automotive India
|-5.76
|10.34
|10.99
|16.94
|21.12
|4.03
|20.43
|Happy Forgings
|-2.65
|13.74
|23.14
|43.56
|58.24
|7.89
|4.66
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|2.22
|-1.15
|4.06
|-3.56
|-13.01
|27.69
|36.17
|Rolex Rings
|-5.30
|4.62
|28.96
|-6.02
|-9.99
|-11.36
|2.42
|M M Forgings
|-2.23
|2.23
|28.00
|41.66
|36.53
|2.48
|12.48
|Uniparts India
|-4.41
|-8.18
|-8.11
|9.37
|44.67
|-6.92
|-3.53
|Tirupati Forge
|3.52
|7.70
|14.41
|-2.10
|16.61
|49.19
|67.96
|Kalyani Forge
|-2.47
|-1.10
|-5.24
|-10.98
|22.95
|35.43
|24.67
|Munish Forge
|-1.38
|-11.35
|-35.35
|-35.15
|-35.15
|-13.44
|-8.30
|ASL Industries
|1.89
|14.50
|71.75
|163.27
|206.33
|68.77
|58.38
|Pattech Fitwell Tube Components
|0
|4.99
|-9.34
|-11.01
|41.95
|22.53
|12.97
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-8.93
|-32.37
|-50.35
|-62.53
|-72.66
|-43.51
|16.60
|Paramount Speciality Forgings
|-0.34
|-0.34
|-3.67
|-30.78
|-42.14
|-30.78
|-19.81
|Ganga Forging
|-0.68
|-14.41
|2.11
|-20.27
|-42.38
|-8.91
|-3.26
Over the last one year, Sharp Chucks And Machines has gained 44.53% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (82.41%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (6.44%), CIE Automotive India (21.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharp Chucks And Machines has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.41%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|132.84
|134.64
|10
|131.06
|132.98
|20
|130.95
|131.94
|50
|133.72
|132.32
|100
|133.88
|128.14
|200
|109.6
|119.62
In the latest quarter, Sharp Chucks And Machines saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.26%, while DII stake increased to 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sharp Chucks And Machines fact sheet for more information
Sharp Chucks And Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27106PB1994PLC014701 and registration number is 014701. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp Chucks And Machines is ₹134.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sharp Chucks And Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sharp Chucks And Machines is ₹155.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharp Chucks And Machines are ₹141.00 and ₹132.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp Chucks And Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp Chucks And Machines is ₹159.50 and 52-week low of Sharp Chucks And Machines is ₹68.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sharp Chucks And Machines has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 2.94% for the past month, -5.04% over 3 months, 35.66% over 1 year, 27.51% across 3 years, and 15.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharp Chucks And Machines are 17.18 and 1.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.