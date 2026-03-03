Facebook Pixel Code
Sharp Chucks And Machines Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARP CHUCKS AND MACHINES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Sharp Chucks And Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.85 Closed
-1.43₹ -1.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sharp Chucks And Machines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.05₹141.00
₹134.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.05₹159.50
₹134.85
Open Price
₹141.00
Prev. Close
₹136.80
Volume
49,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sharp Chucks And Machines has gained 15.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.66%.

Sharp Chucks And Machines’s current P/E of 17.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sharp Chucks And Machines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharp Chucks And Machines		3.733.97-3.0240.5444.5327.5115.70
Bharat Forge		1.1322.1133.6065.4982.4131.5724.41
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		-2.30-2.445.2114.946.444.307.45
CIE Automotive India		-5.7610.3410.9916.9421.124.0320.43
Happy Forgings		-2.6513.7423.1443.5658.247.894.66
Ramkrishna Forgings		2.22-1.154.06-3.56-13.0127.6936.17
Rolex Rings		-5.304.6228.96-6.02-9.99-11.362.42
M M Forgings		-2.232.2328.0041.6636.532.4812.48
Uniparts India		-4.41-8.18-8.119.3744.67-6.92-3.53
Tirupati Forge		3.527.7014.41-2.1016.6149.1967.96
Kalyani Forge		-2.47-1.10-5.24-10.9822.9535.4324.67
Munish Forge		-1.38-11.35-35.35-35.15-35.15-13.44-8.30
ASL Industries		1.8914.5071.75163.27206.3368.7758.38
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components		04.99-9.34-11.0141.9522.5312.97
Hilton Metal Forging		-8.93-32.37-50.35-62.53-72.66-43.5116.60
Paramount Speciality Forgings		-0.34-0.34-3.67-30.78-42.14-30.78-19.81
Ganga Forging		-0.68-14.412.11-20.27-42.38-8.91-3.26

Over the last one year, Sharp Chucks And Machines has gained 44.53% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (82.41%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (6.44%), CIE Automotive India (21.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharp Chucks And Machines has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.41%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.45%).

Sharp Chucks And Machines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sharp Chucks And Machines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5132.84134.64
10131.06132.98
20130.95131.94
50133.72132.32
100133.88128.14
200109.6119.62

Sharp Chucks And Machines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharp Chucks And Machines saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.26%, while DII stake increased to 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sharp Chucks And Machines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sharp Chucks And Machines fact sheet for more information

About Sharp Chucks And Machines

Sharp Chucks And Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27106PB1994PLC014701 and registration number is 014701. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Sikka
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Gopika Sikka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Avinash Shripad Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Puri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suraj Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lovansh Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharp Chucks And Machines Share Price

What is the share price of Sharp Chucks And Machines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp Chucks And Machines is ₹134.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharp Chucks And Machines?

The Sharp Chucks And Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharp Chucks And Machines?

The market cap of Sharp Chucks And Machines is ₹155.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharp Chucks And Machines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharp Chucks And Machines are ₹141.00 and ₹132.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharp Chucks And Machines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp Chucks And Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp Chucks And Machines is ₹159.50 and 52-week low of Sharp Chucks And Machines is ₹68.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sharp Chucks And Machines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharp Chucks And Machines has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, 2.94% for the past month, -5.04% over 3 months, 35.66% over 1 year, 27.51% across 3 years, and 15.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharp Chucks And Machines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharp Chucks And Machines are 17.18 and 1.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sharp Chucks And Machines News

