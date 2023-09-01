What is the Market Cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.? The market cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹47.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is 6.1 as on .

What is the share price of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on .