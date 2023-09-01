Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.12
|15.16
|34.88
|30.47
|43.04
|116.47
|60.61
|1.03
|4.40
|11.66
|28.71
|12.34
|63.90
|63.90
|2.87
|4.45
|12.69
|22.05
|85.68
|297.55
|80.93
|9.10
|27.31
|88.37
|167.07
|243.60
|1,417.86
|457.77
|2.22
|-0.45
|12.72
|18.95
|19.53
|88.43
|88.43
|1.06
|-12.88
|8.27
|8.80
|-3.02
|240.03
|47.88
|-0.54
|-16.70
|-15.79
|18.11
|140.84
|1,362.92
|513.09
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Forgings
The market cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹47.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.