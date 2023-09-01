Follow Us

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Share Price

PATTECH FITWELL TUBE COMPONENTS LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹61.00 Closed
-7.44-4.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.00₹61.00
₹61.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.50₹97.00
₹61.00
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹65.90
Volume
15,000

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R161
  • R261
  • R361
  • Pivot
    61
  • S161
  • S261
  • S361

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.5564.47
  • 105.7863.47
  • 202.8963.43
  • 501.1665.41
  • 1000.580
  • 2000.290

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Share Holdings

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.

Forgings

Management

  • Mr. Jaysukhbhai Popatbhai Limbani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ripalben Bharatbhai Limbani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Brijal Suresh Kumar Kachhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kevinkumar Bavchandbhai Khoyani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.?

The market cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹47.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

