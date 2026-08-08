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Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATTECH FITWELL TUBE COMPONENTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.85 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹114.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.20₹160.00
₹114.85
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹114.85

Source: Dion Global

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components		003.47-1.4257.3315.9614.74
Bharat Forge		2.977.2713.6642.4395.0135.5223.92
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.3221.8841.3754.1782.2513.7011.35
Happy Forgings		15.3427.4534.9868.8195.4622.7413.08
CIE Automotive India		0.47-12.03-14.72-4.302.73-5.439.40
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5828.2516.8126.8825.727.2331.14
Rolex Rings		14.4111.025.8122.1713.11-9.586.07
Uniparts India		11.9025.1245.9962.35138.367.658.58
M M Forgings		15.0427.1926.7138.40104.726.1610.65
Tirupati Forge		2.962.6367.80102.1091.2795.4744.92
Pradeep Metals		0.71-1.8932.6139.0239.0211.616.81
Kalyani Forge		5.57-1.501.794.19-9.7434.5824.19
AVATAR Industries		10.3514.7758.2679.28306.89124.8357.51
Munish Forge		10.4215.798.078.28-26.49-9.75-5.97
Forge Auto International		27.5032.8929.0630.51-9.962.031.21
Hilton Metal Forging		-0.37-11.97-11.12-13.61-54.44-45.6014.77
Sharp Chucks And Machines		2.414.53-40.27-35.7610.678.464.99
Ganga Forging		19.21-9.830.24-19.75-23.89-23.79-25.84
Paramount Speciality Forgings		1.452.28-2.9312.52-21.86-28.80-18.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pattech Fitwell Tube Components has gained 57.33% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.01%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.25%), Happy Forgings (95.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Pattech Fitwell Tube Components has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (23.92%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.35%).

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5110109.93
1099.69104.55
2098.79102.19
50106.09105.95
100116.45110.17
200109.87108.94

Source: Dion Global

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pattech Fitwell Tube Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pattech Fitwell Tube Components fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Pattech Fitwell Tube Components

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28990GJ2022PLC134839 and registration number is 13483. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharatbhai Jivrajbhai Limbani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaysukhbhai Popatbhai Limbani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ripalben Bharatbhai Limbani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Brijal Suresh Kumar Kachhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kevinkumar Bavchandbhai Khoyani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Share Price

What is the share price of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹114.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pattech Fitwell Tube Components?

The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components?

The market cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹107.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pattech Fitwell Tube Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹72.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pattech Fitwell Tube Components performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 3.47% over 3 months, 57.33% over 1 year, 15.96% across 3 years, and 14.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components are 57.51 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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