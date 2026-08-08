What is the share price of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹114.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Pattech Fitwell Tube Components? The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components? The market cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹107.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pattech Fitwell Tube Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹72.20 as on .

How has the Pattech Fitwell Tube Components performed historically in terms of returns? The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 3.47% over 3 months, 57.33% over 1 year, 15.96% across 3 years, and 14.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components are 57.51 and 3.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global