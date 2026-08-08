Here's the live share price of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pattech Fitwell Tube Components
|0
|0
|3.47
|-1.42
|57.33
|15.96
|14.74
|Bharat Forge
|2.97
|7.27
|13.66
|42.43
|95.01
|35.52
|23.92
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.32
|21.88
|41.37
|54.17
|82.25
|13.70
|11.35
|Happy Forgings
|15.34
|27.45
|34.98
|68.81
|95.46
|22.74
|13.08
|CIE Automotive India
|0.47
|-12.03
|-14.72
|-4.30
|2.73
|-5.43
|9.40
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.58
|28.25
|16.81
|26.88
|25.72
|7.23
|31.14
|Rolex Rings
|14.41
|11.02
|5.81
|22.17
|13.11
|-9.58
|6.07
|Uniparts India
|11.90
|25.12
|45.99
|62.35
|138.36
|7.65
|8.58
|M M Forgings
|15.04
|27.19
|26.71
|38.40
|104.72
|6.16
|10.65
|Tirupati Forge
|2.96
|2.63
|67.80
|102.10
|91.27
|95.47
|44.92
|Pradeep Metals
|0.71
|-1.89
|32.61
|39.02
|39.02
|11.61
|6.81
|Kalyani Forge
|5.57
|-1.50
|1.79
|4.19
|-9.74
|34.58
|24.19
|AVATAR Industries
|10.35
|14.77
|58.26
|79.28
|306.89
|124.83
|57.51
|Munish Forge
|10.42
|15.79
|8.07
|8.28
|-26.49
|-9.75
|-5.97
|Forge Auto International
|27.50
|32.89
|29.06
|30.51
|-9.96
|2.03
|1.21
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-0.37
|-11.97
|-11.12
|-13.61
|-54.44
|-45.60
|14.77
|Sharp Chucks And Machines
|2.41
|4.53
|-40.27
|-35.76
|10.67
|8.46
|4.99
|Ganga Forging
|19.21
|-9.83
|0.24
|-19.75
|-23.89
|-23.79
|-25.84
|Paramount Speciality Forgings
|1.45
|2.28
|-2.93
|12.52
|-21.86
|-28.80
|-18.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pattech Fitwell Tube Components has gained 57.33% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.01%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.25%), Happy Forgings (95.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Pattech Fitwell Tube Components has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (23.92%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|110
|109.93
|10
|99.69
|104.55
|20
|98.79
|102.19
|50
|106.09
|105.95
|100
|116.45
|110.17
|200
|109.87
|108.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pattech Fitwell Tube Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pattech Fitwell Tube Components fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28990GJ2022PLC134839 and registration number is 13483. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹114.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹107.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pattech Fitwell Tube Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components is ₹72.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pattech Fitwell Tube Components has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 3.47% over 3 months, 57.33% over 1 year, 15.96% across 3 years, and 14.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pattech Fitwell Tube Components are 57.51 and 3.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global