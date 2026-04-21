What is the share price of AVATAR Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVATAR Industries is ₹101.00 as on .

What kind of stock is AVATAR Industries? The AVATAR Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVATAR Industries? The market cap of AVATAR Industries is ₹105.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AVATAR Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of AVATAR Industries are ₹101.15 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVATAR Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVATAR Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVATAR Industries is ₹118.60 and 52-week low of AVATAR Industries is ₹33.90 as on .

How has the AVATAR Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The AVATAR Industries has shown returns of 4.18% over the past day, 18.13% for the past month, -8.43% over 3 months, 126.46% over 1 year, 66.2% across 3 years, and 44.56% over 5 years.