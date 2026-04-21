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AVATAR Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVATAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of AVATAR Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹101.00 Closed
4.18₹ 4.05
As on Apr 20, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
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AVATAR Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹101.15
₹101.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.90₹118.60
₹101.00
Open Price
₹101.15
Prev. Close
₹96.95
Volume
10,000

AVATAR Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ASL Industries		25.5418.13-8.4335.48126.4666.2044.56
Bharat Forge		3.753.4231.8849.5770.5533.2227.18
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		4.0212.6528.7925.0126.557.199.80
CIE Automotive India		0.071.0220.8611.5215.509.8025.73
Happy Forgings		1.091.5323.0634.4663.858.324.91
Ramkrishna Forgings		-2.59-0.717.10-2.63-26.4421.1639.46
Rolex Rings		5.8414.9513.9913.492.91-11.023.63
M M Forgings		12.5211.5912.0861.8936.754.4916.61
Uniparts India		-0.0710.5118.60-4.1854.62-1.79-1.19
Tirupati Forge		6.173.9331.0919.8738.1366.0672.94
Kalyani Forge		1.875.587.98-19.0715.7834.6528.87
Munish Forge		-9.0312.77-21.25-49.55-38.32-14.88-9.21
Sharp Chucks And Machines		-0.040.189.0014.0537.8628.4916.23
Hilton Metal Forging		14.6554.78-6.43-35.03-55.02-36.8921.40
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components		-1.74-17.02-22.43-16.758.0214.868.67
Paramount Speciality Forgings		-1.419.805.46-25.03-47.17-31.51-20.31
Ganga Forging		6.642.48-10.80-21.04-42.77-6.18-8.56

Over the last one year, ASL Industries has gained 126.46% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (70.55%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (26.55%), CIE Automotive India (15.50%). From a 5 year perspective, ASL Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (27.18%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (9.80%).

AVATAR Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

AVATAR Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.7189.5
1079.8785.96
2086.5787.29
5093.1186.76
10074.3977.39
20056.0164.48

AVATAR Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AVATAR Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AVATAR Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the AVATAR Industries fact sheet for more information

About AVATAR Industries

ASL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36900WB1992PLC099901 and registration number is 099901. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kiran Dilip Thakore
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Subhash Shankar Gurav
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anupriya Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yatesh Poojary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AVATAR Industries Share Price

What is the share price of AVATAR Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVATAR Industries is ₹101.00 as on Apr 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is AVATAR Industries?

The AVATAR Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVATAR Industries?

The market cap of AVATAR Industries is ₹105.21 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AVATAR Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AVATAR Industries are ₹101.15 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVATAR Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVATAR Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVATAR Industries is ₹118.60 and 52-week low of AVATAR Industries is ₹33.90 as on Apr 20, 2026.

How has the AVATAR Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The AVATAR Industries has shown returns of 4.18% over the past day, 18.13% for the past month, -8.43% over 3 months, 126.46% over 1 year, 66.2% across 3 years, and 44.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVATAR Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVATAR Industries are 457.01 and 2.98 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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