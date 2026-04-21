Here's the live share price of AVATAR Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ASL Industries
|25.54
|18.13
|-8.43
|35.48
|126.46
|66.20
|44.56
|Bharat Forge
|3.75
|3.42
|31.88
|49.57
|70.55
|33.22
|27.18
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|4.02
|12.65
|28.79
|25.01
|26.55
|7.19
|9.80
|CIE Automotive India
|0.07
|1.02
|20.86
|11.52
|15.50
|9.80
|25.73
|Happy Forgings
|1.09
|1.53
|23.06
|34.46
|63.85
|8.32
|4.91
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|-2.59
|-0.71
|7.10
|-2.63
|-26.44
|21.16
|39.46
|Rolex Rings
|5.84
|14.95
|13.99
|13.49
|2.91
|-11.02
|3.63
|M M Forgings
|12.52
|11.59
|12.08
|61.89
|36.75
|4.49
|16.61
|Uniparts India
|-0.07
|10.51
|18.60
|-4.18
|54.62
|-1.79
|-1.19
|Tirupati Forge
|6.17
|3.93
|31.09
|19.87
|38.13
|66.06
|72.94
|Kalyani Forge
|1.87
|5.58
|7.98
|-19.07
|15.78
|34.65
|28.87
|Munish Forge
|-9.03
|12.77
|-21.25
|-49.55
|-38.32
|-14.88
|-9.21
|Sharp Chucks And Machines
|-0.04
|0.18
|9.00
|14.05
|37.86
|28.49
|16.23
|Hilton Metal Forging
|14.65
|54.78
|-6.43
|-35.03
|-55.02
|-36.89
|21.40
|Pattech Fitwell Tube Components
|-1.74
|-17.02
|-22.43
|-16.75
|8.02
|14.86
|8.67
|Paramount Speciality Forgings
|-1.41
|9.80
|5.46
|-25.03
|-47.17
|-31.51
|-20.31
|Ganga Forging
|6.64
|2.48
|-10.80
|-21.04
|-42.77
|-6.18
|-8.56
Over the last one year, ASL Industries has gained 126.46% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (70.55%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (26.55%), CIE Automotive India (15.50%). From a 5 year perspective, ASL Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (27.18%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (9.80%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.71
|89.5
|10
|79.87
|85.96
|20
|86.57
|87.29
|50
|93.11
|86.76
|100
|74.39
|77.39
|200
|56.01
|64.48
In the latest quarter, AVATAR Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the AVATAR Industries fact sheet for more information
ASL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36900WB1992PLC099901 and registration number is 099901. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVATAR Industries is ₹101.00 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The AVATAR Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of AVATAR Industries is ₹105.21 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AVATAR Industries are ₹101.15 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVATAR Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVATAR Industries is ₹118.60 and 52-week low of AVATAR Industries is ₹33.90 as on Apr 20, 2026.
The AVATAR Industries has shown returns of 4.18% over the past day, 18.13% for the past month, -8.43% over 3 months, 126.46% over 1 year, 66.2% across 3 years, and 44.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVATAR Industries are 457.01 and 2.98 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.