Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Forge Auto International Share Price

NSE
BSE

FORGE AUTO INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Forge Auto International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹87.40 Closed
3.80₹ 3.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Forge Auto International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.05₹87.40
₹87.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹175.50
₹87.40
Open Price
₹80.10
Prev. Close
₹84.20
Volume
34,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Forge Auto International has declined 4.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.15%.

Forge Auto International’s current P/E of 9.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Forge Auto International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Forge Auto International		-1.08-5.62-27.74-36.9923.10-7.20-4.38
TVS Holdings		2.21-4.77-0.8320.4180.2446.7732.98
Belrise Industries		2.383.9012.4633.4592.6924.4414.02
Kross		-2.71-6.1816.28-3.7118.30-9.34-5.72
OBSC Perfection		-2.67-4.68-7.73-10.2495.3537.8421.24
Sellowrap Industries		0.98-4.21-17.20-36.35-28.94-10.76-6.61
Premium Plast		4.50-5.1403.75-1.91-9.70-5.94

Over the last one year, Forge Auto International has gained 23.10% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.24%), Belrise Industries (92.69%), Kross (18.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Forge Auto International has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (32.98%) and Belrise Industries (14.02%).

Forge Auto International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Forge Auto International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
589.2987.75
1087.6688.97
2091.5592.85
50106.69104.4
100125.11112.33
200111.44109.8

Forge Auto International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Forge Auto International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Forge Auto International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Forge Auto International fact sheet for more information

About Forge Auto International

Forge Auto International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25910PB2023PLC058272 and registration number is 058272. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Parmod Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajan Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Bhupinder Preet Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ansh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Navneet Kaur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Forge Auto International Share Price

What is the share price of Forge Auto International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forge Auto International is ₹87.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Forge Auto International?

The Forge Auto International is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Forge Auto International?

The market cap of Forge Auto International is ₹95.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Forge Auto International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Forge Auto International are ₹87.40 and ₹80.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Forge Auto International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forge Auto International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forge Auto International is ₹175.50 and 52-week low of Forge Auto International is ₹60.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Forge Auto International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Forge Auto International has shown returns of 3.8% over the past day, -14.94% for the past month, -30.25% over 3 months, 15.15% over 1 year, -7.2% across 3 years, and -4.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Forge Auto International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Forge Auto International are 9.04 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Forge Auto International News

More Forge Auto International News
icon
Market Pulse