Here's the live share price of Forge Auto International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Forge Auto International has declined 4.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.15%.

Forge Auto International’s current P/E of 9.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.