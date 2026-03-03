Here's the live share price of Forge Auto International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Forge Auto International has declined 4.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.15%.
Forge Auto International’s current P/E of 9.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Forge Auto International
|-1.08
|-5.62
|-27.74
|-36.99
|23.10
|-7.20
|-4.38
|TVS Holdings
|2.21
|-4.77
|-0.83
|20.41
|80.24
|46.77
|32.98
|Belrise Industries
|2.38
|3.90
|12.46
|33.45
|92.69
|24.44
|14.02
|Kross
|-2.71
|-6.18
|16.28
|-3.71
|18.30
|-9.34
|-5.72
|OBSC Perfection
|-2.67
|-4.68
|-7.73
|-10.24
|95.35
|37.84
|21.24
|Sellowrap Industries
|0.98
|-4.21
|-17.20
|-36.35
|-28.94
|-10.76
|-6.61
|Premium Plast
|4.50
|-5.14
|0
|3.75
|-1.91
|-9.70
|-5.94
Over the last one year, Forge Auto International has gained 23.10% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (80.24%), Belrise Industries (92.69%), Kross (18.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Forge Auto International has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (32.98%) and Belrise Industries (14.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|89.29
|87.75
|10
|87.66
|88.97
|20
|91.55
|92.85
|50
|106.69
|104.4
|100
|125.11
|112.33
|200
|111.44
|109.8
In the latest quarter, Forge Auto International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.37%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Forge Auto International fact sheet for more information
Forge Auto International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25910PB2023PLC058272 and registration number is 058272. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forge Auto International is ₹87.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Forge Auto International is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Forge Auto International is ₹95.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Forge Auto International are ₹87.40 and ₹80.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forge Auto International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forge Auto International is ₹175.50 and 52-week low of Forge Auto International is ₹60.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Forge Auto International has shown returns of 3.8% over the past day, -14.94% for the past month, -30.25% over 3 months, 15.15% over 1 year, -7.2% across 3 years, and -4.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Forge Auto International are 9.04 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.