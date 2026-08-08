What is the share price of Tirupati Forge? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Forge is ₹72.07 as on .

What kind of stock is Tirupati Forge? The Tirupati Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Forge? The market cap of Tirupati Forge is ₹937.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Forge? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Forge are ₹72.99 and ₹68.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Forge? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Forge is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Tirupati Forge is ₹30.11 as on .

How has the Tirupati Forge performed historically in terms of returns? The Tirupati Forge has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, 2.63% for the past month, 67.8% over 3 months, 91.27% over 1 year, 95.47% across 3 years, and 44.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Forge? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Forge are 148.90 and 6.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global