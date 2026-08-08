Here's the live share price of Tirupati Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tirupati Forge
|2.96
|2.63
|67.80
|102.10
|91.27
|95.47
|44.92
|Bharat Forge
|2.97
|7.27
|13.66
|42.43
|95.01
|35.52
|23.92
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.32
|21.88
|41.37
|54.17
|82.25
|13.70
|11.35
|Happy Forgings
|15.34
|27.45
|34.98
|68.81
|95.46
|22.74
|13.08
|CIE Automotive India
|0.47
|-12.03
|-14.72
|-4.30
|2.73
|-5.43
|9.40
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.58
|28.25
|16.81
|26.88
|25.72
|7.23
|31.14
|Rolex Rings
|14.41
|11.02
|5.81
|22.17
|13.11
|-9.58
|6.07
|Uniparts India
|11.90
|25.12
|45.99
|62.35
|138.36
|7.65
|8.58
|M M Forgings
|15.04
|27.19
|26.71
|38.40
|104.72
|6.16
|10.65
|Pradeep Metals
|0.71
|-1.89
|32.61
|39.02
|39.02
|11.61
|6.81
|Kalyani Forge
|5.57
|-1.50
|1.79
|4.19
|-9.74
|34.58
|24.19
|AVATAR Industries
|10.35
|14.77
|58.26
|79.28
|306.89
|124.83
|57.51
|Munish Forge
|10.42
|15.79
|8.07
|8.28
|-26.49
|-9.75
|-5.97
|Forge Auto International
|27.50
|32.89
|29.06
|30.51
|-9.96
|2.03
|1.21
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-0.37
|-11.97
|-11.12
|-13.61
|-54.44
|-45.60
|14.77
|Pattech Fitwell Tube Components
|0
|0
|3.47
|-1.42
|57.33
|15.96
|14.74
|Sharp Chucks And Machines
|2.41
|4.53
|-40.27
|-35.76
|10.67
|8.46
|4.99
|Ganga Forging
|19.21
|-9.83
|0.24
|-19.75
|-23.89
|-23.79
|-25.84
|Paramount Speciality Forgings
|1.45
|2.28
|-2.93
|12.52
|-21.86
|-28.80
|-18.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tirupati Forge has gained 91.27% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.01%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.25%), Happy Forgings (95.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Forge has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (23.92%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.9
|71.88
|10
|74.44
|72.13
|20
|71.37
|70.31
|50
|58.27
|62.39
|100
|50.72
|54.61
|200
|43.29
|47.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tirupati Forge saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.42%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tirupati Forge fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Tirupati Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320GJ2012PLC071594 and registration number is 071594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Forge is ₹72.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Tirupati Forge is ₹937.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Forge are ₹72.99 and ₹68.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Forge is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Tirupati Forge is ₹30.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tirupati Forge has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, 2.63% for the past month, 67.8% over 3 months, 91.27% over 1 year, 95.47% across 3 years, and 44.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Forge are 148.90 and 6.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global