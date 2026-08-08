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Tirupati Forge Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIRUPATI FORGE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Tirupati Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.07 Closed
2.05₹ 1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tirupati Forge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.50₹72.99
₹72.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.11₹83.90
₹72.07
Open Price
₹70.30
Prev. Close
₹70.62
Volume
2,04,111

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Forge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tirupati Forge		2.962.6367.80102.1091.2795.4744.92
Bharat Forge		2.977.2713.6642.4395.0135.5223.92
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.3221.8841.3754.1782.2513.7011.35
Happy Forgings		15.3427.4534.9868.8195.4622.7413.08
CIE Automotive India		0.47-12.03-14.72-4.302.73-5.439.40
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5828.2516.8126.8825.727.2331.14
Rolex Rings		14.4111.025.8122.1713.11-9.586.07
Uniparts India		11.9025.1245.9962.35138.367.658.58
M M Forgings		15.0427.1926.7138.40104.726.1610.65
Pradeep Metals		0.71-1.8932.6139.0239.0211.616.81
Kalyani Forge		5.57-1.501.794.19-9.7434.5824.19
AVATAR Industries		10.3514.7758.2679.28306.89124.8357.51
Munish Forge		10.4215.798.078.28-26.49-9.75-5.97
Forge Auto International		27.5032.8929.0630.51-9.962.031.21
Hilton Metal Forging		-0.37-11.97-11.12-13.61-54.44-45.6014.77
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components		003.47-1.4257.3315.9614.74
Sharp Chucks And Machines		2.414.53-40.27-35.7610.678.464.99
Ganga Forging		19.21-9.830.24-19.75-23.89-23.79-25.84
Paramount Speciality Forgings		1.452.28-2.9312.52-21.86-28.80-18.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tirupati Forge has gained 91.27% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.01%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.25%), Happy Forgings (95.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Tirupati Forge has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (23.92%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.35%).

Tirupati Forge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Forge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.971.88
1074.4472.13
2071.3770.31
5058.2762.39
10050.7254.61
20043.2947.95

Source: Dion Global

Tirupati Forge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tirupati Forge saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.42%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tirupati Forge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tirupati Forge fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Tirupati Forge

Tirupati Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320GJ2012PLC071594 and registration number is 071594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiteshkumar G Thummar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh T Barsiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Darshna H Thummar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Smita Sachin Ravani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malappa Belari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti Nitinkumar Erda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tirupati Forge Share Price

What is the share price of Tirupati Forge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Forge is ₹72.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tirupati Forge?

The Tirupati Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Forge?

The market cap of Tirupati Forge is ₹937.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tirupati Forge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tirupati Forge are ₹72.99 and ₹68.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Forge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Forge is ₹83.90 and 52-week low of Tirupati Forge is ₹30.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tirupati Forge performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tirupati Forge has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, 2.63% for the past month, 67.8% over 3 months, 91.27% over 1 year, 95.47% across 3 years, and 44.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tirupati Forge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tirupati Forge are 148.90 and 6.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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