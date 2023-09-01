Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|5.12
|15.16
|34.88
|30.47
|43.04
|116.47
|60.61
|1.03
|4.40
|11.66
|28.71
|12.34
|63.90
|63.90
|2.87
|4.45
|12.69
|22.05
|85.68
|297.55
|80.93
|9.10
|27.31
|88.37
|167.07
|243.60
|1,417.86
|457.77
|2.22
|-0.45
|12.72
|18.95
|19.53
|88.43
|88.43
|1.06
|-12.88
|8.27
|8.80
|-3.02
|240.03
|47.88
|-0.54
|-16.70
|-15.79
|18.11
|140.84
|1,362.92
|513.09
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Tirupati Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320GJ2012PLC071594 and registration number is 071594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is ₹79.87 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is 10.67 and PB ratio of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is 2.2 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Forge Ltd. is ₹8.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is ₹25.60 and 52-week low of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is ₹6.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.