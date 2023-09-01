Follow Us

TIRUPATI FORGE LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tirupati Forge Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.15₹8.30
₹8.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.75₹25.60
₹8.15
Open Price
₹8.30
Prev. Close
₹8.15
Volume
1,66,724

Tirupati Forge Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.25
  • R28.35
  • R38.4
  • Pivot
    8.2
  • S18.1
  • S28.05
  • S37.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.978.22
  • 1015.668.3
  • 2015.278.4
  • 5014.598.49
  • 10012.79.3
  • 20012.1910.8

Tirupati Forge Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

Tirupati Forge Ltd. Share Holdings

Tirupati Forge Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Tirupati Forge Ltd.

Tirupati Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320GJ2012PLC071594 and registration number is 071594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiteshkumar G Thummar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh T Barsiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Darshna H Thummar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jagruti Nitinkumar Erda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin P Ravani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand M Shrivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tirupati Forge Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Forge Ltd.?

The market cap of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is ₹79.87 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tirupati Forge Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is 10.67 and PB ratio of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is 2.2 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Tirupati Forge Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tirupati Forge Ltd. is ₹8.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tirupati Forge Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tirupati Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is ₹25.60 and 52-week low of Tirupati Forge Ltd. is ₹6.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

