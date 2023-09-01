Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|5.12
|15.16
|34.88
|30.47
|43.04
|116.47
|60.61
|1.03
|4.40
|11.66
|28.71
|12.34
|63.90
|63.90
|2.87
|4.45
|12.69
|22.05
|85.68
|297.55
|80.93
|9.10
|27.31
|88.37
|167.07
|243.60
|1,417.86
|457.77
|2.22
|-0.45
|12.72
|18.95
|19.53
|88.43
|88.43
|1.06
|-12.88
|8.27
|8.80
|-3.02
|240.03
|47.88
|-0.54
|-16.70
|-15.79
|18.11
|140.84
|1,362.92
|513.09
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ganga Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ1988PLC011694 and registration number is 011694. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹75.23 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ganga Forging Ltd. is 45.6 and PB ratio of Ganga Forging Ltd. is 5.64 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Forging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹8.00 and 52-week low of Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.