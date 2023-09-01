Follow Us

GANGA FORGING LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ganga Forging Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.10₹7.10
₹7.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹8.00
₹7.10
Open Price
₹7.10
Prev. Close
₹7.10
Volume
50,223

Ganga Forging Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.1
  • R27.1
  • R37.1
  • Pivot
    7.1
  • S17.1
  • S27.1
  • S37.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.717.32
  • 105.717.27
  • 205.757.02
  • 506.046.39
  • 1006.15.72
  • 2009.325.62

Ganga Forging Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

Ganga Forging Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganga Forging Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Ganga Forging Ltd.

Ganga Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ1988PLC011694 and registration number is 011694. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiralal Tilva
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Chaniara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Parul Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Dhingani
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jasubhai Patel
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sagarkumar Govani
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nayankumar Virparia
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Ganga Forging Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Forging Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹75.23 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganga Forging Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganga Forging Ltd. is 45.6 and PB ratio of Ganga Forging Ltd. is 5.64 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganga Forging Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganga Forging Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Forging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹8.00 and 52-week low of Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

