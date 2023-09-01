What is the Market Cap of Ganga Forging Ltd.? The market cap of Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹75.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganga Forging Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ganga Forging Ltd. is 45.6 and PB ratio of Ganga Forging Ltd. is 5.64 as on .

What is the share price of Ganga Forging Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Forging Ltd. is ₹7.10 as on .