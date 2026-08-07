What is the share price of Ganga Forging? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Forging is ₹2.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Ganga Forging? The Ganga Forging is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Forging? The market cap of Ganga Forging is ₹71.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganga Forging? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Forging are ₹2.12 and ₹2.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganga Forging? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Forging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Forging is ₹2.65 and 52-week low of Ganga Forging is ₹1.59 as on .

How has the Ganga Forging performed historically in terms of returns? The Ganga Forging has shown returns of 4.46% over the past day, -9.83% for the past month, 0.24% over 3 months, -23.89% over 1 year, -23.79% across 3 years, and -25.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganga Forging? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Forging are -30.85 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global