Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ganga Forging Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANGA FORGING

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Ganga Forging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.11 Closed
4.46₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ganga Forging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.05₹2.12
₹2.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.59₹2.65
₹2.11
Open Price
₹2.05
Prev. Close
₹2.02
Volume
1,12,25,579

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Forging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganga Forging		19.21-9.830.24-19.75-23.89-23.79-25.84
Bharat Forge		2.977.2713.6642.4395.0135.5223.92
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.3221.8841.3754.1782.2513.7011.35
Happy Forgings		15.3427.4534.9868.8195.4622.7413.08
CIE Automotive India		0.47-12.03-14.72-4.302.73-5.439.40
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5828.2516.8126.8825.727.2331.14
Rolex Rings		14.4111.025.8122.1713.11-9.586.07
Uniparts India		11.9025.1245.9962.35138.367.658.58
M M Forgings		15.0427.1926.7138.40104.726.1610.65
Tirupati Forge		2.962.6367.80102.1091.2795.4744.92
Pradeep Metals		0.71-1.8932.6139.0239.0211.616.81
Kalyani Forge		5.57-1.501.794.19-9.7434.5824.19
AVATAR Industries		10.3514.7758.2679.28306.89124.8357.51
Munish Forge		10.4215.798.078.28-26.49-9.75-5.97
Forge Auto International		27.5032.8929.0630.51-9.962.031.21
Hilton Metal Forging		-0.37-11.97-11.12-13.61-54.44-45.6014.77
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components		003.47-1.4257.3315.9614.74
Sharp Chucks And Machines		2.414.53-40.27-35.7610.678.464.99
Paramount Speciality Forgings		1.452.28-2.9312.52-21.86-28.80-18.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ganga Forging has declined 23.89% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.01%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.25%), Happy Forgings (95.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganga Forging has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (23.92%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.35%).

Ganga Forging Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Forging Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.771.85
101.771.84
201.921.88
501.961.96
1002.062.08
2002.362.39

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Forging Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganga Forging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 12.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ganga Forging Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ganga Forging fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ganga Forging

Ganga Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ1988PLC011694 and registration number is 011694. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiralal Tilva
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Parulben Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Chaniara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rameshbhai Dhingani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jasubhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Govani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nayankumar Virparia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ganga Forging Share Price

What is the share price of Ganga Forging?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Forging is ₹2.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganga Forging?

The Ganga Forging is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganga Forging?

The market cap of Ganga Forging is ₹71.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganga Forging?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Forging are ₹2.12 and ₹2.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganga Forging?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Forging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Forging is ₹2.65 and 52-week low of Ganga Forging is ₹1.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ganga Forging performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganga Forging has shown returns of 4.46% over the past day, -9.83% for the past month, 0.24% over 3 months, -23.89% over 1 year, -23.79% across 3 years, and -25.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganga Forging?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Forging are -30.85 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ganga Forging News

More Ganga Forging News
Market Pulse