Here's the live share price of Ganga Forging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganga Forging
|19.21
|-9.83
|0.24
|-19.75
|-23.89
|-23.79
|-25.84
|Bharat Forge
|2.97
|7.27
|13.66
|42.43
|95.01
|35.52
|23.92
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.32
|21.88
|41.37
|54.17
|82.25
|13.70
|11.35
|Happy Forgings
|15.34
|27.45
|34.98
|68.81
|95.46
|22.74
|13.08
|CIE Automotive India
|0.47
|-12.03
|-14.72
|-4.30
|2.73
|-5.43
|9.40
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.58
|28.25
|16.81
|26.88
|25.72
|7.23
|31.14
|Rolex Rings
|14.41
|11.02
|5.81
|22.17
|13.11
|-9.58
|6.07
|Uniparts India
|11.90
|25.12
|45.99
|62.35
|138.36
|7.65
|8.58
|M M Forgings
|15.04
|27.19
|26.71
|38.40
|104.72
|6.16
|10.65
|Tirupati Forge
|2.96
|2.63
|67.80
|102.10
|91.27
|95.47
|44.92
|Pradeep Metals
|0.71
|-1.89
|32.61
|39.02
|39.02
|11.61
|6.81
|Kalyani Forge
|5.57
|-1.50
|1.79
|4.19
|-9.74
|34.58
|24.19
|AVATAR Industries
|10.35
|14.77
|58.26
|79.28
|306.89
|124.83
|57.51
|Munish Forge
|10.42
|15.79
|8.07
|8.28
|-26.49
|-9.75
|-5.97
|Forge Auto International
|27.50
|32.89
|29.06
|30.51
|-9.96
|2.03
|1.21
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-0.37
|-11.97
|-11.12
|-13.61
|-54.44
|-45.60
|14.77
|Pattech Fitwell Tube Components
|0
|0
|3.47
|-1.42
|57.33
|15.96
|14.74
|Sharp Chucks And Machines
|2.41
|4.53
|-40.27
|-35.76
|10.67
|8.46
|4.99
|Paramount Speciality Forgings
|1.45
|2.28
|-2.93
|12.52
|-21.86
|-28.80
|-18.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ganga Forging has declined 23.89% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.01%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.25%), Happy Forgings (95.46%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganga Forging has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (23.92%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.77
|1.85
|10
|1.77
|1.84
|20
|1.92
|1.88
|50
|1.96
|1.96
|100
|2.06
|2.08
|200
|2.36
|2.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ganga Forging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 12.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ganga Forging fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ganga Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910GJ1988PLC011694 and registration number is 011694. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganga Forging is ₹2.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganga Forging is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ganga Forging is ₹71.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganga Forging are ₹2.12 and ₹2.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganga Forging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganga Forging is ₹2.65 and 52-week low of Ganga Forging is ₹1.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganga Forging has shown returns of 4.46% over the past day, -9.83% for the past month, 0.24% over 3 months, -23.89% over 1 year, -23.79% across 3 years, and -25.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganga Forging are -30.85 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global