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Advance Lifestyles Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADVANCE LIFESTYLES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Advance Lifestyles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.50 Closed
2.01₹ 0.60
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Advance Lifestyles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.50₹30.50
₹30.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.05₹34.00
₹30.50
Open Price
₹30.50
Prev. Close
₹29.90
Volume
301

Source: Dion Global

Advance Lifestyles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advance Lifestyles		-2.87-4.09-0.8127.1414.79-2.522.95
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Advance Lifestyles has gained 14.79% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Lifestyles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Advance Lifestyles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Advance Lifestyles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.8530.27
1030.7730.36
2030.6130.42
5030.2829.91
10027.9128.73
20026.5328.21

Source: Dion Global

Advance Lifestyles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advance Lifestyles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Advance Lifestyles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTAdvance Lifestyles - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Jul 09, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTAdvance Lifestyles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTAdvance Lifestyles - Standalone Financial Result For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTAdvance Lifestyles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone Financial
May 22, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTAdvance Lifestyles - Update on board meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Advance Lifestyles

Advance Lifestyles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH1988PLC268437 and registration number is 268437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kashyap Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Jyoti L Bambade
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mala Poddar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Aditya Soni
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Advance Lifestyles Share Price

What is the share price of Advance Lifestyles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Lifestyles is ₹30.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advance Lifestyles?

The Advance Lifestyles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Lifestyles?

The market cap of Advance Lifestyles is ₹18.99 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Lifestyles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Lifestyles are ₹30.50 and ₹30.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Lifestyles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Lifestyles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Lifestyles is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Advance Lifestyles is ₹20.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Advance Lifestyles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advance Lifestyles has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -4.09% for the past month, -0.81% over 3 months, 14.79% over 1 year, -2.52% across 3 years, and 2.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Lifestyles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Lifestyles are 4.24 and 0.59 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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