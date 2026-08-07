Here's the live share price of Advance Lifestyles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advance Lifestyles
|-2.87
|-4.09
|-0.81
|27.14
|14.79
|-2.52
|2.95
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Advance Lifestyles has gained 14.79% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Lifestyles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.85
|30.27
|10
|30.77
|30.36
|20
|30.61
|30.42
|50
|30.28
|29.91
|100
|27.91
|28.73
|200
|26.53
|28.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Advance Lifestyles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Advance Lifestyles - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Advance Lifestyles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Advance Lifestyles - Standalone Financial Result For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Advance Lifestyles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Audited Standalone Financial
|May 22, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Advance Lifestyles - Update on board meeting
Source: Dion Global
Advance Lifestyles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH1988PLC268437 and registration number is 268437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Lifestyles is ₹30.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Advance Lifestyles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advance Lifestyles is ₹18.99 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Lifestyles are ₹30.50 and ₹30.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Lifestyles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Lifestyles is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Advance Lifestyles is ₹20.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Advance Lifestyles has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -4.09% for the past month, -0.81% over 3 months, 14.79% over 1 year, -2.52% across 3 years, and 2.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Lifestyles are 4.24 and 0.59 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global