What is the share price of Advance Lifestyles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Lifestyles is ₹30.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Advance Lifestyles? The Advance Lifestyles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Lifestyles? The market cap of Advance Lifestyles is ₹18.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Lifestyles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Lifestyles are ₹30.50 and ₹30.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Lifestyles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Lifestyles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Lifestyles is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Advance Lifestyles is ₹20.05 as on .

How has the Advance Lifestyles performed historically in terms of returns? The Advance Lifestyles has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -4.09% for the past month, -0.81% over 3 months, 14.79% over 1 year, -2.52% across 3 years, and 2.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Lifestyles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Lifestyles are 4.24 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global