ADVANCE LIFESTYLES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹74.50 Closed
-0.53-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Advance Lifestyles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.50₹75.25
₹74.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.50₹113.00
₹74.50
Open Price
₹75.25
Prev. Close
₹74.90
Volume
225

Advance Lifestyles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R175
  • R275.5
  • R375.75
  • Pivot
    74.75
  • S174.25
  • S274
  • S373.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.273.93
  • 1035.1372.78
  • 2035.7270.03
  • 5041.1765.32
  • 10039.8562.57
  • 20037.2957.31

Advance Lifestyles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9821.1433.0813.22133.9147.82194.47
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Advance Lifestyles Ltd. Share Holdings

Advance Lifestyles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Advance Lifestyles Ltd.

Advance Lifestyles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH1988PLC268437 and registration number is 268437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Jyoti Laxman Bambade
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sundeep Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Usha H Muliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Reet K Keswani
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Advance Lifestyles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Lifestyles Ltd.?

The market cap of Advance Lifestyles Ltd. is ₹23.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advance Lifestyles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Advance Lifestyles Ltd. is 140.3 and PB ratio of Advance Lifestyles Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Advance Lifestyles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Lifestyles Ltd. is ₹74.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Lifestyles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Lifestyles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Lifestyles Ltd. is ₹113.00 and 52-week low of Advance Lifestyles Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

