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Abirami Financial Services (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Abirami Financial Services (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.88 Closed
-4.98₹ -1.67
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Abirami Financial Services (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.88₹33.55
₹31.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.89₹56.25
₹31.88
Open Price
₹33.00
Prev. Close
₹33.55
Volume
508

Source: Dion Global

Abirami Financial Services (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abirami Financial Services (India)		5.39-3.39-0.25-24.08-25.869.7754.26
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Abirami Financial Services (India) has declined 25.86% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Abirami Financial Services (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Abirami Financial Services (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Abirami Financial Services (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.6731.64
1031.0831.51
2031.931.7
5032.3532.14
10032.2633.25
20036.5436.21

Source: Dion Global

Abirami Financial Services (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abirami Financial Services (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Abirami Financial Services (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTAbirami Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 28, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTAbirami Fin. Serv. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTAbirami Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28-07-2026
Jul 20, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTAbirami Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On
Jul 09, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTAbirami Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Abirami Financial Services (India)

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1993PLC024861 and registration number is 024861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K V Aiyappan
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Chitra Sivaramakrishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Muthulakshmi Ganesh
    Director
  • Dr. M G Bhaskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arunachalam Kanaga Sabesan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Revathi Sureshkumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abirami Financial Services (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Abirami Financial Services (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹31.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abirami Financial Services (India)?

The Abirami Financial Services (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abirami Financial Services (India)?

The market cap of Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹17.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abirami Financial Services (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abirami Financial Services (India) are ₹33.55 and ₹31.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abirami Financial Services (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abirami Financial Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹56.25 and 52-week low of Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹27.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Abirami Financial Services (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abirami Financial Services (India) has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -0.25% over 3 months, -25.86% over 1 year, 9.77% across 3 years, and 54.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India) are 35.30 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Abirami Financial Services (India) News

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