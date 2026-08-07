What is the share price of Abirami Financial Services (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹31.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Abirami Financial Services (India)? The Abirami Financial Services (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abirami Financial Services (India)? The market cap of Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹17.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Abirami Financial Services (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Abirami Financial Services (India) are ₹33.55 and ₹31.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abirami Financial Services (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abirami Financial Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹56.25 and 52-week low of Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹27.89 as on .

How has the Abirami Financial Services (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Abirami Financial Services (India) has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -0.25% over 3 months, -25.86% over 1 year, 9.77% across 3 years, and 54.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India) are 35.30 and 0.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global