Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-8.91
|-7.67
|-31.40
|23.36
|231.37
|350.00
|238.35
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1993PLC024861 and registration number is 024861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is ₹12.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is 30.53 and PB ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is ₹37.05 and 52-week low of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is ₹6.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.