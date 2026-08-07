Here's the live share price of Abirami Financial Services (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abirami Financial Services (India)
|5.39
|-3.39
|-0.25
|-24.08
|-25.86
|9.77
|54.26
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Abirami Financial Services (India) has declined 25.86% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Abirami Financial Services (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.67
|31.64
|10
|31.08
|31.51
|20
|31.9
|31.7
|50
|32.35
|32.14
|100
|32.26
|33.25
|200
|36.54
|36.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Abirami Financial Services (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Abirami Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Abirami Fin. Serv. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Abirami Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28-07-2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Abirami Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Abirami Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1993PLC024861 and registration number is 024861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹31.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abirami Financial Services (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹17.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abirami Financial Services (India) are ₹33.55 and ₹31.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abirami Financial Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹56.25 and 52-week low of Abirami Financial Services (India) is ₹27.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abirami Financial Services (India) has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -3.39% for the past month, -0.25% over 3 months, -25.86% over 1 year, 9.77% across 3 years, and 54.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India) are 35.30 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.71 per annum.
Source: Dion Global