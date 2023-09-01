Follow Us

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. Share Price

ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.50 Closed
4.070.88
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.54₹22.60
₹22.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.79₹37.05
₹22.50
Open Price
₹22.60
Prev. Close
₹21.62
Volume
7,596

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.22
  • R223.94
  • R325.28
  • Pivot
    21.88
  • S121.16
  • S219.82
  • S319.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.0523.08
  • 106.8924.28
  • 206.0725.55
  • 505.2126.67
  • 1004.7125.08
  • 2004.3320.66

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.91-7.67-31.4023.36231.37350.00238.35
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares

About Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1993PLC024861 and registration number is 024861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K V Aiyappan
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Sankaran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Muthulakshmi Ganesh
    Director
  • Dr. M G Bhaskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arunachalam Kanaga Sabesan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Revathi Sureshkumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is ₹12.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is 30.53 and PB ratio of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is ₹37.05 and 52-week low of Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd. is ₹6.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

