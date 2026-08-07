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Abhishek Finlease Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABHISHEK FINLEASE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Abhishek Finlease along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.43 Closed
4.33₹ 2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Abhishek Finlease Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.48₹55.43
₹55.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.57₹72.33
₹55.43
Open Price
₹55.43
Prev. Close
₹53.13
Volume
245

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Finlease Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abhishek Finlease		3.86-1.1113.6337.71-4.1829.6832.25
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Abhishek Finlease has declined 4.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Abhishek Finlease has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Abhishek Finlease Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Finlease Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.9452.28
1054.4853.21
2054.5154.32
5058.1955.15
10052.9855.3
20057.7953.97

Source: Dion Global

Abhishek Finlease Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abhishek Finlease remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Abhishek Finlease Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTAbhishek Finlease - Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 27, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTAbhishek Finlease - Board Meeting Outcome for Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 20, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTAbhishek Finlease - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Abhishek Finlease Limited Will
Jul 06, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTAbhishek Finlease - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTAbhishek Finlease - Results For The Financial Year 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Abhishek Finlease

Abhishek Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1995PLC024566 and registration number is 024566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendrabhai M Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanket M Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasantbala M Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krushang Kansara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Abhishek Finlease Share Price

What is the share price of Abhishek Finlease?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Finlease is ₹55.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abhishek Finlease?

The Abhishek Finlease is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Finlease?

The market cap of Abhishek Finlease is ₹25.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhishek Finlease?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhishek Finlease are ₹55.43 and ₹50.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhishek Finlease?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Finlease stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Finlease is ₹72.33 and 52-week low of Abhishek Finlease is ₹39.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Abhishek Finlease performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abhishek Finlease has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, -1.11% for the past month, 13.63% over 3 months, -4.18% over 1 year, 29.68% across 3 years, and 32.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhishek Finlease?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhishek Finlease are 342.16 and 4.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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