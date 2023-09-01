Follow Us

ABHISHEK FINLEASE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.83 Closed
-4.99-1.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Abhishek Finlease Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.83₹33.50
₹31.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.50₹36.00
₹31.83
Open Price
₹33.50
Prev. Close
₹33.50
Volume
80

Abhishek Finlease Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.94
  • R234.06
  • R334.61
  • Pivot
    32.39
  • S131.27
  • S230.72
  • S329.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.5431.31
  • 1030.0229.66
  • 2031.0427.94
  • 5036.8927.31
  • 10036.4128.35
  • 20023.2725.52

Abhishek Finlease Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.5225.2232.6221.954.02167.48313.38
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Abhishek Finlease Ltd. Share Holdings

Abhishek Finlease Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Abhishek Finlease Ltd.

Abhishek Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1995PLC024566 and registration number is 024566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendrabhai M Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanket M Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasantbala M Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul B Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krushang Kansara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Abhishek Finlease Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Finlease Ltd.?

The market cap of Abhishek Finlease Ltd. is ₹13.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abhishek Finlease Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abhishek Finlease Ltd. is 239.32 and PB ratio of Abhishek Finlease Ltd. is 3.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Abhishek Finlease Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Finlease Ltd. is ₹31.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhishek Finlease Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Finlease Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Finlease Ltd. is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Abhishek Finlease Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

