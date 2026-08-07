Here's the live share price of Abhishek Finlease along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abhishek Finlease
|3.86
|-1.11
|13.63
|37.71
|-4.18
|29.68
|32.25
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Abhishek Finlease has declined 4.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Abhishek Finlease has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.94
|52.28
|10
|54.48
|53.21
|20
|54.51
|54.32
|50
|58.19
|55.15
|100
|52.98
|55.3
|200
|57.79
|53.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Abhishek Finlease remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Abhishek Finlease - Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Abhishek Finlease - Board Meeting Outcome for Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Abhishek Finlease - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Abhishek Finlease Limited Will
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Abhishek Finlease - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Abhishek Finlease - Results For The Financial Year 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Abhishek Finlease Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1995PLC024566 and registration number is 024566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Finlease is ₹55.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abhishek Finlease is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abhishek Finlease is ₹25.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhishek Finlease are ₹55.43 and ₹50.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Finlease stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Finlease is ₹72.33 and 52-week low of Abhishek Finlease is ₹39.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abhishek Finlease has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, -1.11% for the past month, 13.63% over 3 months, -4.18% over 1 year, 29.68% across 3 years, and 32.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhishek Finlease are 342.16 and 4.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global