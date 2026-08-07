What is the share price of Abhishek Finlease? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhishek Finlease is ₹55.43 as on .

What kind of stock is Abhishek Finlease? The Abhishek Finlease is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhishek Finlease? The market cap of Abhishek Finlease is ₹25.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhishek Finlease? Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhishek Finlease are ₹55.43 and ₹50.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhishek Finlease? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhishek Finlease stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhishek Finlease is ₹72.33 and 52-week low of Abhishek Finlease is ₹39.57 as on .

How has the Abhishek Finlease performed historically in terms of returns? The Abhishek Finlease has shown returns of 4.33% over the past day, -1.11% for the past month, 13.63% over 3 months, -4.18% over 1 year, 29.68% across 3 years, and 32.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhishek Finlease? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhishek Finlease are 342.16 and 4.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global