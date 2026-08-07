Here's the live share price of Abhinav Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abhinav Leasing & Finance
|-0.91
|-3.54
|-10.66
|-3.54
|-14.17
|-17.05
|-12.12
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Abhinav Leasing & Finance has declined 14.17% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Abhinav Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.09
|1.09
|10
|1.08
|1.09
|20
|1.08
|1.09
|50
|1.1
|1.11
|100
|1.19
|1.15
|200
|1.21
|1.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Abhinav Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Abhinav Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consider, Approve And Take On Records The Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Abhinav Lease.&Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Abhinav Lease.&Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 04, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Abhinav Lease.&Fin. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Abhinav Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Audited Financial Result For The Year End
Source: Dion Global
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1984PLC018748 and registration number is 018748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹1.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abhinav Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹5.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhinav Leasing & Finance are ₹1.10 and ₹1.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhinav Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹1.64 and 52-week low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹0.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abhinav Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -0.91% over the past day, -3.54% for the past month, -10.66% over 3 months, -14.17% over 1 year, -17.05% across 3 years, and -12.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhinav Leasing & Finance are 9.81 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global