ABHINAV LEASING & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.96 Closed
-4.85-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.96₹2.02
₹1.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.34₹2.40
₹1.96
Open Price
₹2.02
Prev. Close
₹2.06
Volume
39,972

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12
  • R22.04
  • R32.06
  • Pivot
    1.98
  • S11.94
  • S21.92
  • S31.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.952.04
  • 101.952.03
  • 201.951.97
  • 501.981.89
  • 1002.11.88
  • 2002.431.94

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.4523.2719.512.081.55136.1424.84
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1984PLC018748 and registration number is 018748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Mamta Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Agarwal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹9.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 94.23 and PB ratio of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹2.40 and 52-week low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

