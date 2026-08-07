What is the share price of Abhinav Leasing & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹1.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Abhinav Leasing & Finance? The Abhinav Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance? The market cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹5.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhinav Leasing & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhinav Leasing & Finance are ₹1.10 and ₹1.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhinav Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹1.64 and 52-week low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹0.86 as on .

How has the Abhinav Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Abhinav Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -0.91% over the past day, -3.54% for the past month, -10.66% over 3 months, -14.17% over 1 year, -17.05% across 3 years, and -12.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhinav Leasing & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhinav Leasing & Finance are 9.81 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global