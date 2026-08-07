Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABHINAV LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Abhinav Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.09 Closed
-0.91₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.09₹1.10
₹1.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.86₹1.64
₹1.09
Open Price
₹1.10
Prev. Close
₹1.10
Volume
793

Source: Dion Global

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abhinav Leasing & Finance		-0.91-3.54-10.66-3.54-14.17-17.05-12.12
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Abhinav Leasing & Finance has declined 14.17% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Abhinav Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.091.09
101.081.09
201.081.09
501.11.11
1001.191.15
2001.211.23

Source: Dion Global

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abhinav Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTAbhinav Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consider, Approve And Take On Records The Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 10, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTAbhinav Lease.&Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTAbhinav Lease.&Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 04, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTAbhinav Lease.&Fin. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTAbhinav Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Audited Financial Result For The Year End

Source: Dion Global

About Abhinav Leasing & Finance

Abhinav Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1984PLC018748 and registration number is 018748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Mamta Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Agarwal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abhinav Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Abhinav Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹1.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abhinav Leasing & Finance?

The Abhinav Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹5.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhinav Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhinav Leasing & Finance are ₹1.10 and ₹1.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhinav Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹1.64 and 52-week low of Abhinav Leasing & Finance is ₹0.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Abhinav Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abhinav Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -0.91% over the past day, -3.54% for the past month, -10.66% over 3 months, -14.17% over 1 year, -17.05% across 3 years, and -12.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhinav Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhinav Leasing & Finance are 9.81 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Abhinav Leasing & Finance News

More Abhinav Leasing & Finance News
Market Pulse