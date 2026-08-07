What is the share price of 3P Land Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3P Land Holdings is ₹32.10 as on .

What kind of stock is 3P Land Holdings? The 3P Land Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3P Land Holdings? The market cap of 3P Land Holdings is ₹57.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of 3P Land Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of 3P Land Holdings are ₹32.10 and ₹32.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3P Land Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3P Land Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3P Land Holdings is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of 3P Land Holdings is ₹26.41 as on .

How has the 3P Land Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The 3P Land Holdings has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, -3.92% for the past month, -10.83% over 3 months, -32.21% over 1 year, 17.1% across 3 years, and 16.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3P Land Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3P Land Holdings are 25.46 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global