Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

3P Land Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

3P LAND HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹20.95 Closed
-0.24-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

3P Land Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.80₹21.20
₹20.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.50₹36.65
₹20.95
Open Price
₹21.00
Prev. Close
₹21.00
Volume
3,729

3P Land Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.2
  • R221.4
  • R321.6
  • Pivot
    21
  • S120.8
  • S220.6
  • S320.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.0521.02
  • 1019.0720.8
  • 2018.0520.5
  • 5017.7920.42
  • 10016.2620.69
  • 20016.7920.36

3P Land Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.206.60-9.48-4.1113.51200.0075.00
1.480.663.9418.901.90100.83168.64
0.61-3.774.3412.59-13.07137.92127.43
4.35-0.108.1847.2843.08367.72274.01
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.41-4.63-7.6911.81-9.434.1923.35
2.593.1735.6156.5543.88170.7849.42
0.04-6.4711.9031.2020.608.71211.65
2.36-6.197.0721.0561.69200.1630.45
1.440.901.5117.0144.31122.600.90
3.4515.7433.3634.0513.9655.46109.24
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.15-0.692.7212.6424.6969.2263.01
1.857.5537.8938.595.10-20.43-64.10
1.40-4.0534.2136.2472.69561.29-17.48
0.03-4.8412.8545.8843.57101.88270.18
-2.100.8533.7533.2648.5748.5748.57
0.71-1.6927.6332.5524.9729.3588.83
3.54-0.2118.2364.6946.52120.2863.22

3P Land Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

3P Land Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About 3P Land Holdings Ltd.

3P Land Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1999PLC013394 and registration number is 013394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G N Jajodia
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. A K Somany
    Director
  • Ms. Vasudha Jatia
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavanisingh Shekhawat
    Director
  • Mr. R C Saraf
    Director
  • Mr. Romie Shivhari Halan
    Director

FAQs on 3P Land Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 3P Land Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of 3P Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹37.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 3P Land Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 3P Land Holdings Ltd. is 24.25 and PB ratio of 3P Land Holdings Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 3P Land Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3P Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹20.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3P Land Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3P Land Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3P Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹36.65 and 52-week low of 3P Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹14.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data