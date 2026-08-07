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3P Land Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

3P LAND HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of 3P Land Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.10 Closed
2.13₹ 0.67
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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3P Land Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.10₹32.10
₹32.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.41₹54.00
₹32.10
Open Price
₹32.10
Prev. Close
₹31.43
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

3P Land Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
3P Land Holdings		-0.16-3.92-10.83-10.39-32.2117.116.2
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.9-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.532.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.3-5.94.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5-11.920.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.624.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.52.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.423.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.6-31.59-3437.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 3P Land Holdings has declined 32.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, 3P Land Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

3P Land Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

3P Land Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.4131.76
1032.1531.95
2032.2632.06
5032.0932.34
10032.6633.25
20035.7435.6

Source: Dion Global

3P Land Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 3P Land Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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3P Land Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST3P Land Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST3P Land Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 25, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST3P Land Holdings - Statement Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter/Three
Jul 25, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST3P Land Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST3P Land Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statements

Source: Dion Global

About 3P Land Holdings

3P Land Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1999PLC013394 and registration number is 013394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Nandkishore Jajodia
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vasudha Jatia
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavanisingh Shekhawat
    Director
  • Mr. Romie Shivhari Halan
    Director
  • Mr. Upendra Goraksha Deglurkar
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Vithalrao Duppaliwar
    Director

FAQs on 3P Land Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of 3P Land Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3P Land Holdings is ₹32.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 3P Land Holdings?

The 3P Land Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 3P Land Holdings?

The market cap of 3P Land Holdings is ₹57.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 3P Land Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 3P Land Holdings are ₹32.10 and ₹32.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 3P Land Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3P Land Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3P Land Holdings is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of 3P Land Holdings is ₹26.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 3P Land Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The 3P Land Holdings has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, -3.92% for the past month, -10.83% over 3 months, -32.21% over 1 year, 17.1% across 3 years, and 16.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 3P Land Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3P Land Holdings are 25.46 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

3P Land Holdings News

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