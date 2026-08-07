Here's the live share price of 3P Land Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|3P Land Holdings
|-0.16
|-3.92
|-10.83
|-10.39
|-32.21
|17.1
|16.2
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.9
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.5
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.3
|-5.9
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5
|-11.9
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.6
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.5
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.3
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.4
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.6
|-31.59
|-34
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 3P Land Holdings has declined 32.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, 3P Land Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.41
|31.76
|10
|32.15
|31.95
|20
|32.26
|32.06
|50
|32.09
|32.34
|100
|32.66
|33.25
|200
|35.74
|35.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 3P Land Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|3P Land Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|3P Land Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|3P Land Holdings - Statement Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter/Three
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|3P Land Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|3P Land Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statements
Source: Dion Global
3P Land Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1999PLC013394 and registration number is 013394. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 3P Land Holdings is ₹32.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 3P Land Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 3P Land Holdings is ₹57.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 3P Land Holdings are ₹32.10 and ₹32.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 3P Land Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 3P Land Holdings is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of 3P Land Holdings is ₹26.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 3P Land Holdings has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, -3.92% for the past month, -10.83% over 3 months, -32.21% over 1 year, 17.1% across 3 years, and 16.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 3P Land Holdings are 25.46 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global