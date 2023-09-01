What is the Market Cap of The Phosphate Company Ltd.? The market cap of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹50.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Phosphate Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is 13.25 and PB ratio of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is 0.61 as on .

What is the share price of The Phosphate Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹139.90 as on .