Here's the live share price of The Phosphate Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The Phosphate Company
|-2.64
|-4.75
|-8.15
|1.64
|-16.89
|-0.89
|15.11
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The Phosphate Company has declined 16.89% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, The Phosphate Company has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.3
|138.21
|10
|142.35
|139.96
|20
|143.54
|141.43
|50
|143.03
|142.31
|100
|141.58
|142.88
|200
|144.99
|144.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The Phosphate Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 7.80%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|The Phosphate Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|The Phosphate Co. - Financial Results For 30-06-2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|The Phosphate Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|The Phosphate Co. - External Credit Rating
|May 26, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|The Phosphate Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
The Phosphate Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231WB1949PLC017664 and registration number is 017664. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Phosphate Company is ₹136.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Phosphate Company is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The Phosphate Company is ₹49.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The Phosphate Company are ₹140.00 and ₹136.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Phosphate Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Phosphate Company is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of The Phosphate Company is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The Phosphate Company has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, -8.15% over 3 months, -16.89% over 1 year, -0.89% across 3 years, and 15.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Phosphate Company are 24.52 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global