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The Phosphate Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE PHOSPHATE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of The Phosphate Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹136.30 Closed
-0.22₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The Phosphate Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.25₹140.00
₹136.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹171.00
₹136.30
Open Price
₹136.25
Prev. Close
₹136.60
Volume
109

Source: Dion Global

The Phosphate Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The Phosphate Company		-2.64-4.75-8.151.64-16.89-0.8915.11
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The Phosphate Company has declined 16.89% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, The Phosphate Company has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

The Phosphate Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The Phosphate Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.3138.21
10142.35139.96
20143.54141.43
50143.03142.31
100141.58142.88
200144.99144.97

Source: Dion Global

The Phosphate Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The Phosphate Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.44%, while DII stake unchanged at 7.80%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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The Phosphate Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTThe Phosphate Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTThe Phosphate Co. - Financial Results For 30-06-2026
Jul 17, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTThe Phosphate Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTThe Phosphate Co. - External Credit Rating
May 26, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTThe Phosphate Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About The Phosphate Company

The Phosphate Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231WB1949PLC017664 and registration number is 017664. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Bangur
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Binod Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonali Sen
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Gautam Bhattacharya
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Phosphate Company Share Price

What is the share price of The Phosphate Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Phosphate Company is ₹136.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The Phosphate Company?

The The Phosphate Company is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Phosphate Company?

The market cap of The Phosphate Company is ₹49.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The Phosphate Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The Phosphate Company are ₹140.00 and ₹136.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Phosphate Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Phosphate Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Phosphate Company is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of The Phosphate Company is ₹125.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The Phosphate Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The The Phosphate Company has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, -8.15% over 3 months, -16.89% over 1 year, -0.89% across 3 years, and 15.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Phosphate Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Phosphate Company are 24.52 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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