What is the share price of The Phosphate Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Phosphate Company is ₹136.30 as on .

What kind of stock is The Phosphate Company? The The Phosphate Company is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The Phosphate Company? The market cap of The Phosphate Company is ₹49.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The Phosphate Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of The Phosphate Company are ₹140.00 and ₹136.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Phosphate Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Phosphate Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Phosphate Company is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of The Phosphate Company is ₹125.00 as on .

How has the The Phosphate Company performed historically in terms of returns? The The Phosphate Company has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, -8.15% over 3 months, -16.89% over 1 year, -0.89% across 3 years, and 15.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The Phosphate Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The Phosphate Company are 24.52 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global