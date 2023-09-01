Follow Us

THE PHOSPHATE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | BSE
₹139.90 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The Phosphate Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.00₹139.90
₹139.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.30₹199.35
₹139.90
Open Price
₹139.00
Prev. Close
₹139.90
Volume
140

The Phosphate Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140.2
  • R2140.5
  • R3141.1
  • Pivot
    139.6
  • S1139.3
  • S2138.7
  • S3138.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 587.61137.96
  • 1091.11136.75
  • 2093.53135.49
  • 5091.79134.69
  • 10094.41134.48
  • 20092.82127.37

The Phosphate Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.754.404.406.8350.51173.78534.47
4.426.5817.4221.722.9050.17166.09
1.67-5.9754.24100.37278.59901.18959.20
3.60-0.23-0.46-0.99-20.8490.4468.17
9.662.436.7914.87-16.07227.9959.11
8.528.846.90-6.45-30.47273.39153.95
7.715.5611.7839.1111.71177.7846.33
-0.774.5918.9121.2121.70156.5773.05
4.526.2431.4930.4019.9363.5963.59
0.43-5.340.527.7129.1390.8841.92
-0.044.969.0817.5314.41233.73126.25
-3.546.5219.3248.64-14.29242.1793.09
-1.06-5.4810.3232.8244.06322.12183.53
-0.770.5014.5418.37-13.9586.05-49.03
8.935.81-1.7815.07-20.74281.16447.33
-0.09-4.411.314.69163.10649.35810.88
4.17-2.45-18.83-1.352.4688.58-30.88
-2.42-4.1737.0427.09-23.17346.52177.10
-3.405.4817.2313.4133.39140.4056.50
3.28-12.2237.7731.463.05355.95267.68

The Phosphate Company Ltd. Share Holdings

The Phosphate Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Dec, 2022Board MeetingAmalgamation

About The Phosphate Company Ltd.

The Phosphate Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231WB1949PLC017664 and registration number is 017664. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Bangur
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Binod Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bangur
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip P Goculdas
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonali Sen
    Independent Director

FAQs on The Phosphate Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The Phosphate Company Ltd.?

The market cap of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹50.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The Phosphate Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is 13.25 and PB ratio of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The Phosphate Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹139.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The Phosphate Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Phosphate Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹199.35 and 52-week low of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹76.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

