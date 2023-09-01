Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.75
|4.40
|4.40
|6.83
|50.51
|173.78
|534.47
|4.42
|6.58
|17.42
|21.72
|2.90
|50.17
|166.09
|1.67
|-5.97
|54.24
|100.37
|278.59
|901.18
|959.20
|3.60
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-0.99
|-20.84
|90.44
|68.17
|9.66
|2.43
|6.79
|14.87
|-16.07
|227.99
|59.11
|8.52
|8.84
|6.90
|-6.45
|-30.47
|273.39
|153.95
|7.71
|5.56
|11.78
|39.11
|11.71
|177.78
|46.33
|-0.77
|4.59
|18.91
|21.21
|21.70
|156.57
|73.05
|4.52
|6.24
|31.49
|30.40
|19.93
|63.59
|63.59
|0.43
|-5.34
|0.52
|7.71
|29.13
|90.88
|41.92
|-0.04
|4.96
|9.08
|17.53
|14.41
|233.73
|126.25
|-3.54
|6.52
|19.32
|48.64
|-14.29
|242.17
|93.09
|-1.06
|-5.48
|10.32
|32.82
|44.06
|322.12
|183.53
|-0.77
|0.50
|14.54
|18.37
|-13.95
|86.05
|-49.03
|8.93
|5.81
|-1.78
|15.07
|-20.74
|281.16
|447.33
|-0.09
|-4.41
|1.31
|4.69
|163.10
|649.35
|810.88
|4.17
|-2.45
|-18.83
|-1.35
|2.46
|88.58
|-30.88
|-2.42
|-4.17
|37.04
|27.09
|-23.17
|346.52
|177.10
|-3.40
|5.48
|17.23
|13.41
|33.39
|140.40
|56.50
|3.28
|-12.22
|37.77
|31.46
|3.05
|355.95
|267.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Amalgamation
The Phosphate Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231WB1949PLC017664 and registration number is 017664. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹50.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is 13.25 and PB ratio of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹139.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The Phosphate Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹199.35 and 52-week low of The Phosphate Company Ltd. is ₹76.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.