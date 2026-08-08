Here's the live share price of Teesta Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Teesta Agro Industries
|2.66
|-1.95
|-3.22
|2.39
|-7.14
|14.39
|34.32
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Teesta Agro Industries has declined 7.14% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Teesta Agro Industries has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|113.05
|113.4
|10
|114.24
|114.08
|20
|116.94
|115.11
|50
|116.77
|116.02
|100
|114.82
|115.87
|200
|115.36
|115.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Teesta Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Teesta Agro Ind. - Notice Of 40Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Teesta Agro Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Teesta Agro Ind. - Related Party Transaction As On 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Teesta Agro Ind. - Result Of Unaudited Financial Statement For 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Teesta Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31.07.2026
Source: Dion Global
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1986PLC041245 and registration number is 041245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teesta Agro Industries is ₹115.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Teesta Agro Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Teesta Agro Industries is ₹64.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Teesta Agro Industries are ₹115.70 and ₹113.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Teesta Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Teesta Agro Industries is ₹140.30 and 52-week low of Teesta Agro Industries is ₹99.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Teesta Agro Industries has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -3.22% over 3 months, -7.14% over 1 year, 14.39% across 3 years, and 34.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Teesta Agro Industries are 7.80 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global