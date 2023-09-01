Follow Us

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | BSE
₹109.45 Closed
1.962.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.45₹109.45
₹109.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.20₹107.35
₹109.45
Open Price
₹109.45
Prev. Close
₹107.35
Volume
356

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.45
  • R2109.45
  • R3109.45
  • Pivot
    109.45
  • S1109.45
  • S2109.45
  • S3109.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.51103.31
  • 1020.9598.63
  • 2021.3489.52
  • 5023.4768.57
  • 10024.152.33
  • 20028.5741.09

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3453.21313.64313.64313.64313.64266.05
4.426.5817.4221.722.9050.17166.09
1.67-5.9754.24100.37278.59901.18959.20
3.60-0.23-0.46-0.99-20.8490.4468.17
9.602.386.7314.81-16.12227.8059.02
8.528.846.90-6.45-30.47273.39153.95
7.715.5611.7839.1111.71177.7846.33
-0.774.5918.9121.2121.70156.5773.05
4.526.2431.4930.4019.9363.5963.59
0.43-5.340.527.7129.1390.8841.92
-0.044.969.0817.5314.41233.73126.25
-3.546.5219.3248.64-14.29242.1793.09
-1.06-5.4810.3232.8244.06322.12183.53
-0.770.5014.5418.37-13.9586.05-49.03
8.935.81-1.7815.07-20.74281.16447.33
-0.09-4.411.314.69163.10649.35810.88
4.17-2.45-18.83-1.352.4688.58-30.88
-2.42-4.1737.0427.09-23.17346.52177.10
-3.405.4817.2313.4133.39140.4056.50
3.28-12.2237.7731.463.05355.95267.68

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1986PLC041245 and registration number is 041245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hardev Singh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Joginder Kaur
    Director
  • Mr. Paramdeep Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Inderdeep Dingh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. U C Sahoo
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudesh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Baishakhi Maity
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Shankar Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subash Chandra Samantaray
    Independent Director

FAQs on Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹61.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is 8.21 and PB ratio of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹109.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹107.35 and 52-week low of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

