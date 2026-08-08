What is the share price of Teesta Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teesta Agro Industries is ₹115.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Teesta Agro Industries? The Teesta Agro Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Teesta Agro Industries? The market cap of Teesta Agro Industries is ₹64.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Teesta Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Teesta Agro Industries are ₹115.70 and ₹113.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Teesta Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Teesta Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Teesta Agro Industries is ₹140.30 and 52-week low of Teesta Agro Industries is ₹99.00 as on .

How has the Teesta Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Teesta Agro Industries has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -3.22% over 3 months, -7.14% over 1 year, 14.39% across 3 years, and 34.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Teesta Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Teesta Agro Industries are 7.80 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global