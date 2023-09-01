Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.34
|53.21
|313.64
|313.64
|313.64
|313.64
|266.05
|4.42
|6.58
|17.42
|21.72
|2.90
|50.17
|166.09
|1.67
|-5.97
|54.24
|100.37
|278.59
|901.18
|959.20
|3.60
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-0.99
|-20.84
|90.44
|68.17
|9.60
|2.38
|6.73
|14.81
|-16.12
|227.80
|59.02
|8.52
|8.84
|6.90
|-6.45
|-30.47
|273.39
|153.95
|7.71
|5.56
|11.78
|39.11
|11.71
|177.78
|46.33
|-0.77
|4.59
|18.91
|21.21
|21.70
|156.57
|73.05
|4.52
|6.24
|31.49
|30.40
|19.93
|63.59
|63.59
|0.43
|-5.34
|0.52
|7.71
|29.13
|90.88
|41.92
|-0.04
|4.96
|9.08
|17.53
|14.41
|233.73
|126.25
|-3.54
|6.52
|19.32
|48.64
|-14.29
|242.17
|93.09
|-1.06
|-5.48
|10.32
|32.82
|44.06
|322.12
|183.53
|-0.77
|0.50
|14.54
|18.37
|-13.95
|86.05
|-49.03
|8.93
|5.81
|-1.78
|15.07
|-20.74
|281.16
|447.33
|-0.09
|-4.41
|1.31
|4.69
|163.10
|649.35
|810.88
|4.17
|-2.45
|-18.83
|-1.35
|2.46
|88.58
|-30.88
|-2.42
|-4.17
|37.04
|27.09
|-23.17
|346.52
|177.10
|-3.40
|5.48
|17.23
|13.41
|33.39
|140.40
|56.50
|3.28
|-12.22
|37.77
|31.46
|3.05
|355.95
|267.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1986PLC041245 and registration number is 041245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹61.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is 8.21 and PB ratio of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹109.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹107.35 and 52-week low of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.