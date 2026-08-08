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Teesta Agro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Teesta Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.70 Closed
-0.94₹ -1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Teesta Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.05₹115.70
₹115.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.00₹140.30
₹115.70
Open Price
₹114.00
Prev. Close
₹116.80
Volume
2,051

Source: Dion Global

Teesta Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Teesta Agro Industries		2.66-1.95-3.222.39-7.1414.3934.32
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Teesta Agro Industries has declined 7.14% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Teesta Agro Industries has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Teesta Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Teesta Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.05113.4
10114.24114.08
20116.94115.11
50116.77116.02
100114.82115.87
200115.36115.44

Source: Dion Global

Teesta Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Teesta Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Teesta Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTTeesta Agro Ind. - Notice Of 40Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTTeesta Agro Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTTeesta Agro Ind. - Related Party Transaction As On 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTTeesta Agro Ind. - Result Of Unaudited Financial Statement For 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTTeesta Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31.07.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Teesta Agro Industries

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119WB1986PLC041245 and registration number is 041245. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hardev Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paramdeep Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Inderdeep Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Joginder Kaur
    Director
  • Mr. Subash Chandra Samantaray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Shankar Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shiwangi Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Baishakhi Maity
    Independent Director

FAQs on Teesta Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Teesta Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teesta Agro Industries is ₹115.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Teesta Agro Industries?

The Teesta Agro Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Teesta Agro Industries?

The market cap of Teesta Agro Industries is ₹64.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Teesta Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Teesta Agro Industries are ₹115.70 and ₹113.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Teesta Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Teesta Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Teesta Agro Industries is ₹140.30 and 52-week low of Teesta Agro Industries is ₹99.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Teesta Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Teesta Agro Industries has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -3.22% over 3 months, -7.14% over 1 year, 14.39% across 3 years, and 34.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Teesta Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Teesta Agro Industries are 7.80 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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