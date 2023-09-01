What is the Market Cap of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹61.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is 8.21 and PB ratio of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on .

What is the share price of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Teesta Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹109.45 as on .