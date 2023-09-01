Follow Us

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. Share Price

SHREE GANESH REMEDIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹447.95 Closed
0.231.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹447.20₹455.00
₹447.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹213.97₹475.35
₹447.95
Open Price
₹455.00
Prev. Close
₹446.90
Volume
5,308

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1452.9
  • R2457.85
  • R3460.7
  • Pivot
    450.05
  • S1445.1
  • S2442.25
  • S3437.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5227.01444.91
  • 10226.64440.99
  • 20232.41435.28
  • 50235.45413.36
  • 100242.42377.3
  • 200270.83335.59

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.544.3325.2574.8196.84333.23703.62
6.036.506.533.25-21.0690.72331.48
7.011.670.36-1.15-17.8196.12862.73
4.84-5.143.9712.91-20.0277.4134.26
13.5210.6816.8414.45-9.5481.6581.65
4.711.245.351.63-36.00166.30287.32
-1.586.0422.4842.6065.98192.17247.71
-0.1811.146.3229.763.303.303.30
3.468.7627.3054.4398.48191.94115.90
5.302.588.5719.7911.582,188.645,722.20
6.46-5.96-14.0319.77-43.5375.6975.69
9.10-7.46-18.6123.42-16.53-62.55-15.74
-0.61-12.8010.8712.25-23.1730.3677.95
-4.9717.5350.8843.1121.35-39.71-39.71
2.9651.5248.4737.4516.13-9.19-90.00
10.34-3.381.1031.84-12.65382.71380.02
6.150.85-2.7922.27-22.25272.60121.43
0.8916.918.3338.6888.66470.80443.22
0.92-5.77-5.6610.47-15.13607.97614.03
-3.20-16.56-8.62-5.98-31.87-22.08-1.01

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue

About Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC025661 and registration number is 025661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chanudubhai Manubhai Kothia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Chandulal Kothia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parth Chandulal Kothia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Kishanlal Savjani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyam Surendra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaishaliben Kanjibhai Vadodariya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹560.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is 29.65 and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is 6.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹447.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹475.35 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹213.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

