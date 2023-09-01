Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.54
|4.33
|25.25
|74.81
|96.84
|333.23
|703.62
|6.03
|6.50
|6.53
|3.25
|-21.06
|90.72
|331.48
|7.01
|1.67
|0.36
|-1.15
|-17.81
|96.12
|862.73
|4.84
|-5.14
|3.97
|12.91
|-20.02
|77.41
|34.26
|13.52
|10.68
|16.84
|14.45
|-9.54
|81.65
|81.65
|4.71
|1.24
|5.35
|1.63
|-36.00
|166.30
|287.32
|-1.58
|6.04
|22.48
|42.60
|65.98
|192.17
|247.71
|-0.18
|11.14
|6.32
|29.76
|3.30
|3.30
|3.30
|3.46
|8.76
|27.30
|54.43
|98.48
|191.94
|115.90
|5.30
|2.58
|8.57
|19.79
|11.58
|2,188.64
|5,722.20
|6.46
|-5.96
|-14.03
|19.77
|-43.53
|75.69
|75.69
|9.10
|-7.46
|-18.61
|23.42
|-16.53
|-62.55
|-15.74
|-0.61
|-12.80
|10.87
|12.25
|-23.17
|30.36
|77.95
|-4.97
|17.53
|50.88
|43.11
|21.35
|-39.71
|-39.71
|2.96
|51.52
|48.47
|37.45
|16.13
|-9.19
|-90.00
|10.34
|-3.38
|1.10
|31.84
|-12.65
|382.71
|380.02
|6.15
|0.85
|-2.79
|22.27
|-22.25
|272.60
|121.43
|0.89
|16.91
|8.33
|38.68
|88.66
|470.80
|443.22
|0.92
|-5.77
|-5.66
|10.47
|-15.13
|607.97
|614.03
|-3.20
|-16.56
|-8.62
|-5.98
|-31.87
|-22.08
|-1.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC025661 and registration number is 025661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹560.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is 29.65 and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is 6.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹447.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹475.35 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹213.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.