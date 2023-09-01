What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.? The market cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹560.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is 29.65 and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is 6.3 as on .

What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is ₹447.95 as on .