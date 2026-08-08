What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Remedies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹619.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Ganesh Remedies? The Shree Ganesh Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies? The market cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹794.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ganesh Remedies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ganesh Remedies are ₹661.00 and ₹599.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ganesh Remedies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹759.00 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹381.10 as on .

How has the Shree Ganesh Remedies performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Ganesh Remedies has shown returns of -5.18% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, 26.75% over 3 months, 13.83% over 1 year, 11.42% across 3 years, and 14.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies are 44.74 and 4.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global