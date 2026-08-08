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Shree Ganesh Remedies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE GANESH REMEDIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Shree Ganesh Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹619.00 Closed
-5.18₹ -33.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Ganesh Remedies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹599.00₹661.00
₹619.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹381.10₹759.00
₹619.00
Open Price
₹661.00
Prev. Close
₹652.85
Volume
31,122

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Remedies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Ganesh Remedies		-2.02-5.2026.7530.0113.8311.4214.22
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Ganesh Remedies has gained 13.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ganesh Remedies has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Shree Ganesh Remedies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Remedies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5633.02637.73
10640.24639.56
20653.75643.76
50645.18629.4
100572.92593.92
200519.38569.28

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Remedies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Ganesh Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.52%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Ganesh Remedies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Remedie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 14, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTShree Ganesh Remedie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTShree Ganesh Remedie - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 26, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTShree Ganesh Remedie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 25, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Remedie - Clarification sought from Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Ganesh Remedies

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC025661 and registration number is 025661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandulal Manubhai Kothia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parth Chandulal Kothia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Chandulal Kothia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Priyam Surendra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maulikkumar Jaysukhbhai Sudani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parulben Sahani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Ganesh Remedies Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Remedies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹619.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Ganesh Remedies?

The Shree Ganesh Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies?

The market cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹794.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ganesh Remedies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ganesh Remedies are ₹661.00 and ₹599.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ganesh Remedies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹759.00 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹381.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Ganesh Remedies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Ganesh Remedies has shown returns of -5.18% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, 26.75% over 3 months, 13.83% over 1 year, 11.42% across 3 years, and 14.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies are 44.74 and 4.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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