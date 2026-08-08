Here's the live share price of Shree Ganesh Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Ganesh Remedies
|-2.02
|-5.20
|26.75
|30.01
|13.83
|11.42
|14.22
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Ganesh Remedies has gained 13.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ganesh Remedies has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|633.02
|637.73
|10
|640.24
|639.56
|20
|653.75
|643.76
|50
|645.18
|629.4
|100
|572.92
|593.92
|200
|519.38
|569.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Ganesh Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.52%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Remedie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Remedie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Remedie - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 26, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Remedie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 25, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Remedie - Clarification sought from Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1995PLC025661 and registration number is 025661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 109.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹619.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Ganesh Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹794.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ganesh Remedies are ₹661.00 and ₹599.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹759.00 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Remedies is ₹381.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Ganesh Remedies has shown returns of -5.18% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, 26.75% over 3 months, 13.83% over 1 year, 11.42% across 3 years, and 14.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Remedies are 44.74 and 4.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global