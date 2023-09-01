Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Bonus issue
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80101GJ1988PLC010691 and registration number is 010691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹1,95.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is 250.63 and PB ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is 18.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹68.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹109.40 and 52-week low of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹47.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.