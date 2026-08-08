Here's the live share price of Shanti Educational Initiatives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shanti Educational Initiatives has gained 93.20% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanti Educational Initiatives has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|204.64
|203.88
|10
|206.16
|205.14
|20
|210.06
|207.14
|50
|205.54
|205.1
|100
|193.33
|195.8
|200
|175.54
|177.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shanti Educational Initiatives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 25.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Shanti Educational - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Shanti Educational - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Shanti Educational - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:43 AM IST IST
|Shanti Educational - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
|Jun 03, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Shanti Educational - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Source: Dion Global
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80101GJ1988PLC010691 and registration number is 010691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of General secondary education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹199.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shanti Educational Initiatives is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹3,205.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Educational Initiatives are ₹207.90 and ₹199.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Educational Initiatives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹240.40 and 52-week low of Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹96.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shanti Educational Initiatives has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -13.02% for the past month, -2.71% over 3 months, 93.2% over 1 year, 44.66% across 3 years, and 73.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives are 544.16 and 41.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global