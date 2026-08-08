What is the share price of Shanti Educational Initiatives? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹199.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shanti Educational Initiatives? The Shanti Educational Initiatives is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives? The market cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹3,205.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shanti Educational Initiatives? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Educational Initiatives are ₹207.90 and ₹199.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Educational Initiatives? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Educational Initiatives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹240.40 and 52-week low of Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹96.05 as on .

How has the Shanti Educational Initiatives performed historically in terms of returns? The Shanti Educational Initiatives has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -13.02% for the past month, -2.71% over 3 months, 93.2% over 1 year, 44.66% across 3 years, and 73.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives are 544.16 and 41.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global