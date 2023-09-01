Follow Us

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. Share Price

SHANTI EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.02 Closed
0.530.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.55₹68.67
₹68.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.92₹109.40
₹68.02
Open Price
₹67.55
Prev. Close
₹67.66
Volume
2,188

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.6
  • R269.19
  • R369.72
  • Pivot
    68.07
  • S167.48
  • S266.95
  • S366.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.1968.09
  • 1068.4367.97
  • 2066.0367.99
  • 5069.1870.37
  • 10072.2271.81
  • 20064.8270.49

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. Share Holdings

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Bonus issue
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80101GJ1988PLC010691 and registration number is 010691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Darshan Vayeda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ronak Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Thaker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Komal Bajaj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.?

The market cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹1,95.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is 250.63 and PB ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is 18.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹68.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹109.40 and 52-week low of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹47.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

