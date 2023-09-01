What is the Market Cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.? The market cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹1,95.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is 250.63 and PB ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is 18.16 as on .

What is the share price of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is ₹68.02 as on .