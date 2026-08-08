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Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANTI EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Education

Here's the live share price of Shanti Educational Initiatives along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹199.00 Closed
-1.49₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shanti Educational Initiatives Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹199.00₹207.90
₹199.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.05₹240.40
₹199.00
Open Price
₹202.25
Prev. Close
₹202.00
Volume
35,130

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Educational Initiatives Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shanti Educational Initiatives has gained 93.20% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanti Educational Initiatives has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Shanti Educational Initiatives Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Educational Initiatives Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5204.64203.88
10206.16205.14
20210.06207.14
50205.54205.1
100193.33195.8
200175.54177.3

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shanti Educational Initiatives remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 25.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shanti Educational Initiatives Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTShanti Educational - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 24, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTShanti Educational - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 07, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTShanti Educational - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 09:43 AM IST ISTShanti Educational - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
Jun 03, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTShanti Educational - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Source: Dion Global

About Shanti Educational Initiatives

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80101GJ1988PLC010691 and registration number is 010691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of General secondary education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Chiripal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Darshan Vayeda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Komal Bajaj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Gulati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Yashree Dixit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price

What is the share price of Shanti Educational Initiatives?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹199.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shanti Educational Initiatives?

The Shanti Educational Initiatives is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives?

The market cap of Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹3,205.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shanti Educational Initiatives?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Educational Initiatives are ₹207.90 and ₹199.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Educational Initiatives?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Educational Initiatives stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹240.40 and 52-week low of Shanti Educational Initiatives is ₹96.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shanti Educational Initiatives performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shanti Educational Initiatives has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -13.02% for the past month, -2.71% over 3 months, 93.2% over 1 year, 44.66% across 3 years, and 73.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Educational Initiatives are 544.16 and 41.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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