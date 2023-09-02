Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.86
|-22.26
|-60.58
|582.83
|907.12
|1,754.48
|2,683.64
|0.96
|-6.28
|9.32
|7.10
|-36.80
|24.63
|24.63
|0.71
|5.18
|-21.82
|21.66
|-2.55
|524.04
|299.76
|22.62
|37.95
|49.31
|59.28
|50.19
|290.36
|-8.02
|0.87
|1.47
|28.46
|43.09
|-14.31
|571.49
|126.97
|2.19
|10.14
|-10.40
|28.24
|55.57
|45.61
|140.46
|9.76
|29.13
|45.43
|34.80
|-33.48
|-69.27
|-88.53
|-7.51
|-21.88
|-30.27
|-16.46
|-19.35
|-7.41
|-10.87
|-2.66
|-8.74
|-9.81
|13.45
|9.56
|114.69
|132.22
|0
|0
|0
|47.04
|162.15
|171.34
|197.29
|15.46
|25.75
|107.90
|157.34
|604.43
|347.06
|418.18
|4.99
|8.44
|30.41
|79.03
|36.28
|245.05
|351.85
|6.10
|4.82
|0
|-12.12
|-22.32
|383.33
|27.94
|8.64
|13.70
|3.04
|0.92
|-50.28
|-65.46
|-92.36
|4.65
|-9.55
|10.43
|5.26
|-42.49
|-47.83
|-35.48
|-1.69
|-9.16
|-12.55
|-21.31
|-16.18
|-24.40
|-30.15
|-2.02
|-1.17
|10.28
|17.22
|76.40
|52.33
|52.33
|-3.85
|23.26
|14.29
|26.57
|-8.23
|182.67
|332.65
|0
|0
|39.36
|-39.61
|-50.85
|-49.74
|-47.72
|10.73
|-3.42
|14.63
|24.05
|66.01
|-4.08
|-4.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|15 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2013PLC249016 and registration number is 249016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of books, brochures, leaflets and similar publications, including publishing encyclopedias (including on cd-rom). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is ₹45.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is 32.34 and PB ratio of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is 10.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is ₹134.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is ₹394.85 and 52-week low of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is ₹12.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.