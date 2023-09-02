Follow Us

VANTAGE KNOWLEDGE ACADEMY LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹134.45 Closed
-0.41-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.25₹138.90
₹134.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.72₹394.85
₹134.45
Open Price
₹132.30
Prev. Close
₹135.00
Volume
1,909

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.48
  • R2144.52
  • R3150.13
  • Pivot
    133.87
  • S1128.83
  • S2123.22
  • S3118.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.41140.8
  • 108.5146.2
  • 207.97154.09
  • 507.05171.22
  • 1005.93162.54
  • 2004.72122.47

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. Share Holdings

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2013PLC249016 and registration number is 249016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of books, brochures, leaflets and similar publications, including publishing encyclopedias (including on cd-rom). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Neeta Rajesh Dedhia
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Janavi Rajesh Dedhia
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Wilson David Nadar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Bharatkumar Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bindi Jayantilal Gada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd.?

The market cap of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is ₹45.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is 32.34 and PB ratio of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is 10.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is ₹134.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is ₹394.85 and 52-week low of Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is ₹12.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

