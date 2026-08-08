Here's the live share price of Vantage Knowledge Academy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vantage Knowledge Academy has declined 78.24% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Vantage Knowledge Academy has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.87
|0.85
|10
|0.89
|0.87
|20
|0.91
|0.9
|50
|0.98
|0.96
|100
|1.02
|1.15
|200
|1.31
|2.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vantage Knowledge Academy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:53 AM IST IST
|Vantage Knowledge - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Jul 19, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Vantage Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 19, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Vantage Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman and Managing Director
|Jul 19, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Vantage Knowledge - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On July 18,2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Vantage Knowledge - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On July 18,2026
Source: Dion Global
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2013PLC249016 and registration number is 249016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of books, brochures, leaflets and similar publications, including publishing encyclopedias (including on cd-rom). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vantage Knowledge Academy is ₹0.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vantage Knowledge Academy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vantage Knowledge Academy is ₹28.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vantage Knowledge Academy are ₹0.92 and ₹0.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vantage Knowledge Academy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vantage Knowledge Academy is ₹5.52 and 52-week low of Vantage Knowledge Academy is ₹0.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vantage Knowledge Academy has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.4% for the past month, -30.0% over 3 months, -78.24% over 1 year, -45.64% across 3 years, and 25.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vantage Knowledge Academy are 240.00 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global