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Vantage Knowledge Academy Share Price

NSE
BSE

VANTAGE KNOWLEDGE ACADEMY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Vantage Knowledge Academy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.84 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vantage Knowledge Academy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.80₹0.92
₹0.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.76₹5.52
₹0.84
Open Price
₹0.92
Prev. Close
₹0.84
Volume
5,62,378

Source: Dion Global

Vantage Knowledge Academy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vantage Knowledge Academy has declined 78.24% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Vantage Knowledge Academy has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Vantage Knowledge Academy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vantage Knowledge Academy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.870.85
100.890.87
200.910.9
500.980.96
1001.021.15
2001.312.95

Source: Dion Global

Vantage Knowledge Academy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vantage Knowledge Academy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vantage Knowledge Academy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:53 AM IST ISTVantage Knowledge - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Jul 19, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTVantage Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 19, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTVantage Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman and Managing Director
Jul 19, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTVantage Knowledge - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On July 18,2026
Jul 13, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTVantage Knowledge - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On July 18,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vantage Knowledge Academy

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2013PLC249016 and registration number is 249016. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Publishing of books, brochures, leaflets and similar publications, including publishing encyclopedias (including on cd-rom). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Neeta Rajesh Dedhia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ibrahim Umer Motiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Wilson David Nadar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Bharatkumar Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bindi Jayantilal Gada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vantage Knowledge Academy Share Price

What is the share price of Vantage Knowledge Academy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vantage Knowledge Academy is ₹0.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vantage Knowledge Academy?

The Vantage Knowledge Academy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vantage Knowledge Academy?

The market cap of Vantage Knowledge Academy is ₹28.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vantage Knowledge Academy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vantage Knowledge Academy are ₹0.92 and ₹0.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vantage Knowledge Academy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vantage Knowledge Academy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vantage Knowledge Academy is ₹5.52 and 52-week low of Vantage Knowledge Academy is ₹0.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vantage Knowledge Academy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vantage Knowledge Academy has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -13.4% for the past month, -30.0% over 3 months, -78.24% over 1 year, -45.64% across 3 years, and 25.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vantage Knowledge Academy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vantage Knowledge Academy are 240.00 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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