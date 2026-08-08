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Zee Learn Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZEE LEARN

Essel Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Zee Learn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.90 Closed
-1.25₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zee Learn Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.73₹8.00
₹7.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.18₹10.45
₹7.90
Open Price
₹8.00
Prev. Close
₹8.00
Volume
72,819

Source: Dion Global

Zee Learn Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zee Learn has declined 21.47% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Zee Learn has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Zee Learn Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zee Learn Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.288.12
108.288.22
208.58.32
508.17.97
1006.687.43
2006.937.28

Source: Dion Global

Zee Learn Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zee Learn saw a drop in promoter holding to 14.97%, while DII stake increased to 0.30%, FII holding rose to 6.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 78.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zee Learn Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTZee Learn - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 30, 2026, 02:58 AM IST ISTZee Learn - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTZee Learn - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Jul 15, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTZee Learn - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTZee Learn - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Zee Learn

Zee Learn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2010PLC198405 and registration number is 198405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Rastogi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Surender Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Agarawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dattatraya Kelkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karunn Kandoi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nanette D'sa
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Zee Learn Share Price

What is the share price of Zee Learn?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Learn is ₹7.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zee Learn?

The Zee Learn is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Learn?

The market cap of Zee Learn is ₹258.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zee Learn?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zee Learn are ₹8.00 and ₹7.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zee Learn?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Learn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Learn is ₹10.45 and 52-week low of Zee Learn is ₹4.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zee Learn performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zee Learn has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, 28.87% over 3 months, -21.47% over 1 year, 33.64% across 3 years, and -11.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zee Learn?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zee Learn are 5.75 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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