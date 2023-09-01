Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zee Learn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2010PLC198405 and registration number is 198405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zee Learn Ltd. is ₹99.46 Cr as on Jun 06, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zee Learn Ltd. is -0.27 and PB ratio of Zee Learn Ltd. is 1.73 as on Jun 06, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Learn Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Jun 06, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Learn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Learn Ltd. is ₹8.90 and 52-week low of Zee Learn Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Jun 06, 2023.