ZEE LEARN LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.05 Closed
00
As on Jun 6, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Zee Learn Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.05₹3.15
₹3.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.70₹8.90
₹3.05
Open Price
₹3.10
Prev. Close
₹3.05
Volume
0

Zee Learn Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.12
  • R23.18
  • R33.22
  • Pivot
    3.08
  • S13.02
  • S22.98
  • S32.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.184.05
  • 107.183.93
  • 207.23.75
  • 507.293.59
  • 1006.863.86
  • 2009.824.9

Zee Learn Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

Zee Learn Ltd. Share Holdings

Zee Learn Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zee Learn Ltd.

Zee Learn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2010PLC198405 and registration number is 198405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Handa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Surender Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Karunn Kandoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roshan Lal Kamboj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dattatraya Kelkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nanette D'sa
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Manish Rastogi
    Executive Director

FAQs on Zee Learn Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Learn Ltd.?

The market cap of Zee Learn Ltd. is ₹99.46 Cr as on Jun 06, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zee Learn Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zee Learn Ltd. is -0.27 and PB ratio of Zee Learn Ltd. is 1.73 as on Jun 06, 2023.

What is the share price of Zee Learn Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Learn Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Jun 06, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zee Learn Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Learn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Learn Ltd. is ₹8.90 and 52-week low of Zee Learn Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Jun 06, 2023.

