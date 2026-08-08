Here's the live share price of Zee Learn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zee Learn has declined 21.47% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Zee Learn has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.28
|8.12
|10
|8.28
|8.22
|20
|8.5
|8.32
|50
|8.1
|7.97
|100
|6.68
|7.43
|200
|6.93
|7.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zee Learn saw a drop in promoter holding to 14.97%, while DII stake increased to 0.30%, FII holding rose to 6.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 78.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Zee Learn - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:58 AM IST IST
|Zee Learn - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Zee Learn - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Zee Learn - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Zee Learn - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Zee Learn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH2010PLC198405 and registration number is 198405. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Learn is ₹7.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zee Learn is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zee Learn is ₹258.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zee Learn are ₹8.00 and ₹7.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Learn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Learn is ₹10.45 and 52-week low of Zee Learn is ₹4.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zee Learn has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, -8.67% for the past month, 28.87% over 3 months, -21.47% over 1 year, 33.64% across 3 years, and -11.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zee Learn are 5.75 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global