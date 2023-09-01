Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CL Educate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1996PLC076897 and registration number is 078481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 195.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CL Educate Ltd. is ₹435.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CL Educate Ltd. is 73.11 and PB ratio of CL Educate Ltd. is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CL Educate Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CL Educate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CL Educate Ltd. is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of CL Educate Ltd. is ₹48.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.