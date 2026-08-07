What is the share price of CL Educate? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CL Educate is ₹60.00 as on .

What kind of stock is CL Educate? The CL Educate is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CL Educate? The market cap of CL Educate is ₹325.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CL Educate? Today’s highest and lowest price of CL Educate are ₹60.63 and ₹58.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CL Educate? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CL Educate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CL Educate is ₹120.73 and 52-week low of CL Educate is ₹35.64 as on .

How has the CL Educate performed historically in terms of returns? The CL Educate has shown returns of 3.9% over the past day, 10.86% for the past month, 55.32% over 3 months, -26.45% over 1 year, -7.96% across 3 years, and 11.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CL Educate? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CL Educate are -13.81 and 1.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global