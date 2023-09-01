Follow Us

CL Educate Ltd. Share Price

CL EDUCATE LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹79.00 Closed
0.890.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
CL Educate Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.35₹79.30
₹79.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.75₹95.00
₹79.00
Open Price
₹77.35
Prev. Close
₹78.30
Volume
61,171

CL Educate Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R179.75
  • R280.5
  • R381.7
  • Pivot
    78.55
  • S177.8
  • S276.6
  • S375.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5137.0677.81
  • 10139.2277.7
  • 20144.1276.91
  • 50155.4873.28
  • 100140.569.42
  • 200132.6667.21

CL Educate Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

CL Educate Ltd. Share Holdings

CL Educate Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CL Educate Ltd.

CL Educate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1996PLC076897 and registration number is 078481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 195.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Satya Narayanan
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Puri
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Mahajan
    Group CEO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Imran Jafar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Madhumita Ganguli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Shivani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Tapriya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CL Educate Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CL Educate Ltd.?

The market cap of CL Educate Ltd. is ₹435.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CL Educate Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CL Educate Ltd. is 73.11 and PB ratio of CL Educate Ltd. is 1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CL Educate Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CL Educate Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CL Educate Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CL Educate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CL Educate Ltd. is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of CL Educate Ltd. is ₹48.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

