What is the Market Cap of CL Educate Ltd.? The market cap of CL Educate Ltd. is ₹435.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CL Educate Ltd.? P/E ratio of CL Educate Ltd. is 73.11 and PB ratio of CL Educate Ltd. is 1.63 as on .

What is the share price of CL Educate Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CL Educate Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on .