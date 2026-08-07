Here's the live share price of CL Educate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CL Educate has declined 26.45% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, CL Educate has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.26
|56.67
|10
|58.22
|57.1
|20
|57.33
|56.62
|50
|53.31
|54.29
|100
|50.06
|55
|200
|63.64
|62.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CL Educate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 7.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|CL Educate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|CL Educate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|CL Educate - Board Meeting Outcome for CL Educate Limited Intimates The Stock Exchange Regarding The Outcome Of The Board Mee
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|CL Educate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|CL Educate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
CL Educate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC425162 and registration number is 425162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CL Educate is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CL Educate is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CL Educate is ₹325.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CL Educate are ₹60.63 and ₹58.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CL Educate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CL Educate is ₹120.73 and 52-week low of CL Educate is ₹35.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CL Educate has shown returns of 3.9% over the past day, 10.86% for the past month, 55.32% over 3 months, -26.45% over 1 year, -7.96% across 3 years, and 11.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CL Educate are -13.81 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global