Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

CL Educate Share Price

NSE
BSE

CL EDUCATE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of CL Educate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.00 Closed
3.90₹ 2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

CL Educate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.01₹60.63
₹60.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.64₹120.73
₹60.00
Open Price
₹58.01
Prev. Close
₹57.75
Volume
387

Source: Dion Global

CL Educate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CL Educate has declined 26.45% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, CL Educate has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

CL Educate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CL Educate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.2656.67
1058.2257.1
2057.3356.62
5053.3154.29
10050.0655
20063.6462.29

Source: Dion Global

CL Educate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CL Educate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 7.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

CL Educate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTCL Educate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTCL Educate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTCL Educate - Board Meeting Outcome for CL Educate Limited Intimates The Stock Exchange Regarding The Outcome Of The Board Mee
Aug 03, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTCL Educate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTCL Educate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About CL Educate

CL Educate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1996PLC425162 and registration number is 425162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 275.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Satya Narayanan
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Puri
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Mahajan
    Group CEO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Imran Jafar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Madhumita Ganguli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Prof. Piyush Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Shivani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Tapriya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CL Educate Share Price

What is the share price of CL Educate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CL Educate is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CL Educate?

The CL Educate is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CL Educate?

The market cap of CL Educate is ₹325.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CL Educate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CL Educate are ₹60.63 and ₹58.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CL Educate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CL Educate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CL Educate is ₹120.73 and 52-week low of CL Educate is ₹35.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CL Educate performed historically in terms of returns?

The CL Educate has shown returns of 3.9% over the past day, 10.86% for the past month, 55.32% over 3 months, -26.45% over 1 year, -7.96% across 3 years, and 11.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CL Educate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CL Educate are -13.81 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

CL Educate News

More CL Educate News
Market Pulse