Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC035565 and registration number is 035565. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is ₹39.81 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is 843.44 and PB ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is 3.76 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is ₹75.91 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is ₹75.91 and 52-week low of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is ₹42.40 as on Aug 30, 2023.