Must Read
GOLDEN CREST EDUCATION & SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹75.91 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.30₹75.91
₹75.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.40₹75.91
₹75.91
Open Price
₹72.30
Prev. Close
₹75.91
Volume
0

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R177.11
  • R278.32
  • R380.72
  • Pivot
    74.71
  • S173.5
  • S271.1
  • S369.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.5672.11
  • 1054.4169.54
  • 2053.8864.78
  • 5046.6157.26
  • 10043.1350.13
  • 20027.710

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd.

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC035565 and registration number is 035565. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Lama
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhola Pandit
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Govind Ram Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is ₹39.81 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is 843.44 and PB ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is 3.76 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is ₹75.91 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is ₹75.91 and 52-week low of Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is ₹42.40 as on Aug 30, 2023.

