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Golden Crest Education & Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLDEN CREST EDUCATION & SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Golden Crest Education & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹325.00 Closed
-4.97₹ -17.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Golden Crest Education & Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹325.00₹342.00
₹325.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹224.80₹378.00
₹325.00
Open Price
₹342.00
Prev. Close
₹342.00
Volume
4

Source: Dion Global

Golden Crest Education & Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Golden Crest Education & Services has gained 9.91% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Golden Crest Education & Services has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Golden Crest Education & Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Golden Crest Education & Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5348.5343.87
10359.65350.9
20351.21349.29
50323.69332.7
100313.92328.31
200350.9333.65

Source: Dion Global

Golden Crest Education & Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Golden Crest Education & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Golden Crest Education & Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTGolden Crest Edu. - Compliance - Non - Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
Aug 03, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTGolden Crest Edu. - Results- Financial Result For 30/06/2026
Aug 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTGolden Crest Edu. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03Rd August, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTGolden Crest Edu. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Updates Letter To Shareholders
Jul 25, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTGolden Crest Edu. - Shareholder Meeting Annual General Meeting On 24/08/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Golden Crest Education & Services

Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC035565 and registration number is 035565. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Lama
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Prasad Sah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gurleen Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Golden Crest Education & Services Share Price

What is the share price of Golden Crest Education & Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹325.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Golden Crest Education & Services?

The Golden Crest Education & Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Crest Education & Services?

The market cap of Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹170.46 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Golden Crest Education & Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Crest Education & Services are ₹342.00 and ₹325.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Crest Education & Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Crest Education & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹224.80 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Golden Crest Education & Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Golden Crest Education & Services has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -12.99% for the past month, -4.5% over 3 months, 9.91% over 1 year, 66.83% across 3 years, and 54.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services are 706.52 and 15.51 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Golden Crest Education & Services News

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