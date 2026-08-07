What is the share price of Golden Crest Education & Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹325.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Golden Crest Education & Services? The Golden Crest Education & Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Crest Education & Services? The market cap of Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹170.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Golden Crest Education & Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Crest Education & Services are ₹342.00 and ₹325.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Crest Education & Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Crest Education & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹224.80 as on .

How has the Golden Crest Education & Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Golden Crest Education & Services has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -12.99% for the past month, -4.5% over 3 months, 9.91% over 1 year, 66.83% across 3 years, and 54.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services are 706.52 and 15.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global