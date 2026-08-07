Here's the live share price of Golden Crest Education & Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Golden Crest Education & Services has gained 9.91% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Golden Crest Education & Services has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|348.5
|343.87
|10
|359.65
|350.9
|20
|351.21
|349.29
|50
|323.69
|332.7
|100
|313.92
|328.31
|200
|350.9
|333.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Golden Crest Education & Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Golden Crest Edu. - Compliance - Non - Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|Golden Crest Edu. - Results- Financial Result For 30/06/2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Golden Crest Edu. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 03Rd August, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Golden Crest Edu. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Updates Letter To Shareholders
|Jul 25, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Golden Crest Edu. - Shareholder Meeting Annual General Meeting On 24/08/2026
Source: Dion Global
Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC035565 and registration number is 035565. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹325.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Golden Crest Education & Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹170.46 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Crest Education & Services are ₹342.00 and ₹325.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Crest Education & Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹378.00 and 52-week low of Golden Crest Education & Services is ₹224.80 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Golden Crest Education & Services has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -12.99% for the past month, -4.5% over 3 months, 9.91% over 1 year, 66.83% across 3 years, and 54.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Crest Education & Services are 706.52 and 15.51 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global