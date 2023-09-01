Follow Us

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DSJ KEEP LEARNING LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.05 Closed
1.670.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.90₹3.15
₹3.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.65₹13.30
₹3.05
Open Price
₹3.00
Prev. Close
₹3.00
Volume
27,265

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.13
  • R23.27
  • R33.38
  • Pivot
    3.02
  • S12.88
  • S22.77
  • S32.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.512.97
  • 105.462.97
  • 206.23.05
  • 507.943.22
  • 1005.083.4
  • 2003.123.44

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. Share Holdings

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Aug, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About DSJ Keep Learning Ltd.

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80100MH1989PLC054329 and registration number is 054329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other publishing activities (including on-line). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Padode
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Sanjay Padode
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pravin Gaonkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sameer Paddalwar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Padode
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on DSJ Keep Learning Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd.?

The market cap of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is ₹26.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is 90.77 and PB ratio of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is 42.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is ₹13.30 and 52-week low of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

