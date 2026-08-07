What is the share price of DSJ Keep Learning? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DSJ Keep Learning is ₹1.99 as on .

What kind of stock is DSJ Keep Learning? The DSJ Keep Learning is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DSJ Keep Learning? The market cap of DSJ Keep Learning is ₹30.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DSJ Keep Learning? Today’s highest and lowest price of DSJ Keep Learning are ₹2.30 and ₹1.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DSJ Keep Learning? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DSJ Keep Learning stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DSJ Keep Learning is ₹3.19 and 52-week low of DSJ Keep Learning is ₹1.48 as on .

How has the DSJ Keep Learning performed historically in terms of returns? The DSJ Keep Learning has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, -5.69% over 3 months, -33.67% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and 20.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DSJ Keep Learning? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DSJ Keep Learning are -32.05 and 5.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global