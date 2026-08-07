Here's the live share price of DSJ Keep Learning along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DSJ Keep Learning has declined 33.67% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, DSJ Keep Learning has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.95
|1.96
|10
|1.91
|1.94
|20
|1.89
|1.93
|50
|1.98
|1.96
|100
|1.98
|2.03
|200
|2.22
|2.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DSJ Keep Learning remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.71%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|DSJ Keep Learning - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|DSJ Keep Learning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|DSJ Keep Learning - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qu
|Apr 10, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|DSJ Keep Learning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 14, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|DSJ Keep Learning - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026
Source: Dion Global
DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80100MH1989PLC054329 and registration number is 054329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other publishing activities (including on-line). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DSJ Keep Learning is ₹1.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DSJ Keep Learning is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DSJ Keep Learning is ₹30.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DSJ Keep Learning are ₹2.30 and ₹1.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DSJ Keep Learning stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DSJ Keep Learning is ₹3.19 and 52-week low of DSJ Keep Learning is ₹1.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DSJ Keep Learning has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, -5.69% over 3 months, -33.67% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and 20.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DSJ Keep Learning are -32.05 and 5.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global