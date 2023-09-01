Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80100MH1989PLC054329 and registration number is 054329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other publishing activities (including on-line). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is ₹26.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is 90.77 and PB ratio of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is 42.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is ₹13.30 and 52-week low of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.