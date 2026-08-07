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DSJ Keep Learning Share Price

NSE
BSE

DSJ KEEP LEARNING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of DSJ Keep Learning along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.99 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DSJ Keep Learning Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.94₹2.30
₹1.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.48₹3.19
₹1.99
Open Price
₹2.30
Prev. Close
₹2.00
Volume
3,597

Source: Dion Global

DSJ Keep Learning Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DSJ Keep Learning has declined 33.67% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, DSJ Keep Learning has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

DSJ Keep Learning Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DSJ Keep Learning Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.951.96
101.911.94
201.891.93
501.981.96
1001.982.03
2002.222.26

Source: Dion Global

DSJ Keep Learning Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DSJ Keep Learning remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.71%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DSJ Keep Learning Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTDSJ Keep Learning - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTDSJ Keep Learning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTDSJ Keep Learning - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qu
Apr 10, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTDSJ Keep Learning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 14, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTDSJ Keep Learning - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 13, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About DSJ Keep Learning

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80100MH1989PLC054329 and registration number is 054329. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other publishing activities (including on-line). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Padode
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Padode
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Padode
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sameer Paddalwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atish Kumar Chattopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sasmita Giri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raju Poojari
    Independent Director

FAQs on DSJ Keep Learning Share Price

What is the share price of DSJ Keep Learning?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DSJ Keep Learning is ₹1.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DSJ Keep Learning?

The DSJ Keep Learning is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DSJ Keep Learning?

The market cap of DSJ Keep Learning is ₹30.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DSJ Keep Learning?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DSJ Keep Learning are ₹2.30 and ₹1.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DSJ Keep Learning?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DSJ Keep Learning stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DSJ Keep Learning is ₹3.19 and 52-week low of DSJ Keep Learning is ₹1.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DSJ Keep Learning performed historically in terms of returns?

The DSJ Keep Learning has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 1.02% for the past month, -5.69% over 3 months, -33.67% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and 20.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DSJ Keep Learning?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DSJ Keep Learning are -32.05 and 5.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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