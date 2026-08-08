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S Chand & Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

S CHAND & COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Education

Here's the live share price of S Chand & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.45 Closed
-0.84₹ -1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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S Chand & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹145.40
₹142.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.50₹213.25
₹142.45
Open Price
₹142.00
Prev. Close
₹143.65
Volume
3,937

Source: Dion Global

S Chand & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, S Chand & Company has declined 31.50% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, S Chand & Company has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

S Chand & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

S Chand & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5144.6143.86
10146.22144.97
20147.8146.58
50150.85149.98
100153.61153.81
200159.29162.28

Source: Dion Global

S Chand & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, S Chand & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.26%, FII holding rose to 4.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

S Chand & Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,02,95301.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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S Chand & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:42 AM IST ISTS Chand & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results And Other
Aug 03, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTS Chand & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 22, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTS Chand & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
May 28, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTS Chand & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
May 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTS Chand & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About S Chand & Company

S Chand & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219DL1970PLC005400 and registration number is 005400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Book publishing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Jhunjhnuwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Savita Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar Jhunjhnuwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Capoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajagopalan Chandrashekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on S Chand & Company Share Price

What is the share price of S Chand & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S Chand & Company is ₹142.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is S Chand & Company?

The S Chand & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S Chand & Company?

The market cap of S Chand & Company is ₹502.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of S Chand & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of S Chand & Company are ₹145.40 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S Chand & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S Chand & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S Chand & Company is ₹213.25 and 52-week low of S Chand & Company is ₹130.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the S Chand & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The S Chand & Company has shown returns of -0.84% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -15.38% over 3 months, -31.5% over 1 year, -11.61% across 3 years, and 2.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S Chand & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S Chand & Company are 6.62 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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