What is the share price of S Chand & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S Chand & Company is ₹142.45 as on .

What kind of stock is S Chand & Company? The S Chand & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S Chand & Company? The market cap of S Chand & Company is ₹502.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of S Chand & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of S Chand & Company are ₹145.40 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S Chand & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S Chand & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S Chand & Company is ₹213.25 and 52-week low of S Chand & Company is ₹130.50 as on .

How has the S Chand & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The S Chand & Company has shown returns of -0.84% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -15.38% over 3 months, -31.5% over 1 year, -11.61% across 3 years, and 2.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S Chand & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S Chand & Company are 6.62 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global