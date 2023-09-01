Name
S Chand & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219DL1970PLC005400 and registration number is 005400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Book publishing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of S Chand & Company Ltd. is ₹1,33.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of S Chand & Company Ltd. is 157.63 and PB ratio of S Chand & Company Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S Chand & Company Ltd. is ₹293.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S Chand & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S Chand & Company Ltd. is ₹296.90 and 52-week low of S Chand & Company Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.