S Chand & Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

S CHAND & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹293.50 Closed
2.918.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

S Chand & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹277.50₹299.00
₹293.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹155.00₹296.90
₹293.50
Open Price
₹284.80
Prev. Close
₹285.20
Volume
3,77,132

S Chand & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1301.97
  • R2311.23
  • R3323.47
  • Pivot
    289.73
  • S1280.47
  • S2268.23
  • S3258.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5172.12258.25
  • 10175.63241.47
  • 20177.26226.57
  • 50179.45213.3
  • 100147.03206.37
  • 200127.29194.25

S Chand & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

S Chand & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

S Chand & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    S Chand And Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication- 24th August, 2023 regarding intimation of 52nd Annual General Meeting and record date for final dividend for the financial year 2022-23
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:17 AM

About S Chand & Company Ltd.

S Chand & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219DL1970PLC005400 and registration number is 005400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Book publishing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Desh Raj Dogra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Jhunjhnuwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Savita Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar Jhunjhnuwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Capoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajagopalan Chandrashekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on S Chand & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of S Chand & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of S Chand & Company Ltd. is ₹1,33.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S Chand & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of S Chand & Company Ltd. is 157.63 and PB ratio of S Chand & Company Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of S Chand & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S Chand & Company Ltd. is ₹293.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S Chand & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S Chand & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S Chand & Company Ltd. is ₹296.90 and 52-week low of S Chand & Company Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

