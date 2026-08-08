Here's the live share price of S Chand & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, S Chand & Company has declined 31.50% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, S Chand & Company has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|144.6
|143.86
|10
|146.22
|144.97
|20
|147.8
|146.58
|50
|150.85
|149.98
|100
|153.61
|153.81
|200
|159.29
|162.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, S Chand & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.26%, FII holding rose to 4.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,02,953
|0
|1.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:42 AM IST IST
|S Chand & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results And Other
|Aug 03, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|S Chand & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 22, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|S Chand & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|May 28, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|S Chand & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|May 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|S Chand & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
S Chand & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219DL1970PLC005400 and registration number is 005400. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Book publishing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S Chand & Company is ₹142.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S Chand & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of S Chand & Company is ₹502.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S Chand & Company are ₹145.40 and ₹140.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S Chand & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S Chand & Company is ₹213.25 and 52-week low of S Chand & Company is ₹130.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S Chand & Company has shown returns of -0.84% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -15.38% over 3 months, -31.5% over 1 year, -11.61% across 3 years, and 2.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S Chand & Company are 6.62 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global