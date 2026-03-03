Facebook Pixel Code
Career Point Edutech Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAREER POINT EDUTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
Education

Here's the live share price of Career Point Edutech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹190.00 Closed
-6.54₹ -13.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Career Point Edutech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹183.10₹197.10
₹190.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹183.10₹340.35
₹190.00
Open Price
₹197.10
Prev. Close
₹203.30
Volume
346

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Career Point Edutech has declined 4.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.30%.

Career Point Edutech’s current P/E of 16.29x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Career Point Edutech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Career Point Edutech		-12.12-10.90-30.91-19.30-19.30-6.90-4.20
Physicswallah		-10.87-32.12-40.02-47.71-47.71-19.44-12.16
NIIT Learning Systems		-4.70-14.94-15.14-1.28-20.30-3.93-2.38
Crizac		3.40-8.33-16.07-38.02-24.83-9.08-5.55
Shanti Educational Initiatives		4.2234.567.1674.67149.2247.7970.03
Veranda Learning Solutions		-6.71-7.00-15.14-16.92-17.99-1.012.19
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		0.01-10.51-27.57-41.03-41.03-16.14-10.02
S Chand & Company		-0.94-7.10-7.29-21.02-4.95-6.1410.03
CL Educate		-14.77-48.27-54.97-65.88-46.26-12.9417.45
Zee Learn		2.06-7.33-15.50-34.58-3.8816.47-12.62
VJTF Eduservices		-9.70-3.23-19.42-26.55-6.6911.528.19
Golden Crest Education & Services		-5.03-6.78-26.35-25.68-63.2379.5757.54
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		-7.14-1.52-30.11-29.59-6.0251.8928.50
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.69-5.83-17.90-17.90-17.90-6.36-3.87
Ironwood Education		-2.06-10.055.1214.6335.2115.6818.11
Ascensive Educare		-7.31-10.57-16.67-10.5333.8665.3342.48
LCC Infotech		-12.45-10.57-6.164.34-24.5936.17-3.17
IEC Education		18.8352.2744.8854.2797.95176.9884.27
Tree House Education & Accessories		1.2022.726.1720.03-35.44-15.474.94
Vantage Knowledge Academy		0-6.25-37.50-79.00-97.2813.2335.52

Over the last one year, Career Point Edutech has declined 19.30% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.71%), NIIT Learning Systems (-20.30%), Crizac (-24.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Career Point Edutech has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.16%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.38%).

Career Point Edutech Financials

Career Point Edutech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5208.83206.25
10208.87208.75
20214.27213.35
50231.22228.47
100259.8250.39
200156.330

Career Point Edutech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Career Point Edutech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Career Point Edutech Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 9:18 PM ISTCareer Point Edutech - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR 2015 Regarding Q3 & 9Months FY26 Investor Update
Feb 09, 2026, 8:57 PM ISTCareer Point Edutech - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 09, 2026, 8:54 PM ISTCareer Point Edutech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St De
Jan 30, 2026, 11:25 PM ISTCareer Point Edutech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 08/2025-26 Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, Fe
Jan 05, 2026, 6:04 AM ISTCareer Point Edutech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Career Point Edutech

Career Point Edutech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80302PB2006PLC059674 and registration number is 059674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Maheshwari
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Maheshwari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Lalit Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mohini Mahur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Career Point Edutech Share Price

What is the share price of Career Point Edutech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Career Point Edutech is ₹190.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Career Point Edutech?

The Career Point Edutech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Career Point Edutech?

The market cap of Career Point Edutech is ₹345.67 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Career Point Edutech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Career Point Edutech are ₹197.10 and ₹183.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Career Point Edutech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Career Point Edutech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Career Point Edutech is ₹340.35 and 52-week low of Career Point Edutech is ₹183.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Career Point Edutech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Career Point Edutech has shown returns of -6.54% over the past day, -14.1% for the past month, -31.75% over 3 months, -19.3% over 1 year, -6.9% across 3 years, and -4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Career Point Edutech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Career Point Edutech are 16.29 and 4.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Career Point Edutech News

