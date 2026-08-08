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LCC Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

LCC INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of LCC Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.67 Closed
-5.66₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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LCC Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.67₹4.24
₹3.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.67₹5.92
₹3.67
Open Price
₹4.24
Prev. Close
₹3.89
Volume
14,602

Source: Dion Global

LCC Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, LCC Infotech has declined 8.93% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, LCC Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

LCC Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

LCC Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.224.17
104.344.26
204.484.38
504.554.55
1004.774.67
2004.754.87

Source: Dion Global

LCC Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LCC Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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LCC Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTLCC Infotech - Intimation Rearding Change Of CIN
Jul 10, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTLCC Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTLCC Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jun 27, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTLCC Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 30, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTLCC Infotech - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About LCC Infotech

LCC Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1985PLC073196 and registration number is 073196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical and vocational secondary education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Kirti Lakhotia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Lakhotia
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pratik Lakhotia
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priti Lakhotia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chanchal kedia
    Independent Director

FAQs on LCC Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of LCC Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LCC Infotech is ₹3.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is LCC Infotech?

The LCC Infotech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LCC Infotech?

The market cap of LCC Infotech is ₹46.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LCC Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LCC Infotech are ₹4.24 and ₹3.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LCC Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LCC Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LCC Infotech is ₹5.92 and 52-week low of LCC Infotech is ₹3.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the LCC Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The LCC Infotech has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -20.73% for the past month, -24.8% over 3 months, -8.93% over 1 year, 24.32% across 3 years, and 13.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LCC Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LCC Infotech are -1.24 and 42.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

LCC Infotech News

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