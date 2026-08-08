What is the share price of LCC Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LCC Infotech is ₹3.67 as on .

What kind of stock is LCC Infotech? The LCC Infotech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LCC Infotech? The market cap of LCC Infotech is ₹46.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of LCC Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of LCC Infotech are ₹4.24 and ₹3.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LCC Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LCC Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LCC Infotech is ₹5.92 and 52-week low of LCC Infotech is ₹3.67 as on .

How has the LCC Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The LCC Infotech has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -20.73% for the past month, -24.8% over 3 months, -8.93% over 1 year, 24.32% across 3 years, and 13.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LCC Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LCC Infotech are -1.24 and 42.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global