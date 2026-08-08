Here's the live share price of LCC Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, LCC Infotech has declined 8.93% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, LCC Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.22
|4.17
|10
|4.34
|4.26
|20
|4.48
|4.38
|50
|4.55
|4.55
|100
|4.77
|4.67
|200
|4.75
|4.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, LCC Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|LCC Infotech - Intimation Rearding Change Of CIN
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|LCC Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|LCC Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jun 27, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|LCC Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 30, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|LCC Infotech - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
LCC Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1985PLC073196 and registration number is 073196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical and vocational secondary education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LCC Infotech is ₹3.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LCC Infotech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LCC Infotech is ₹46.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LCC Infotech are ₹4.24 and ₹3.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LCC Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LCC Infotech is ₹5.92 and 52-week low of LCC Infotech is ₹3.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LCC Infotech has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -20.73% for the past month, -24.8% over 3 months, -8.93% over 1 year, 24.32% across 3 years, and 13.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LCC Infotech are -1.24 and 42.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global