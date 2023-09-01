What is the Market Cap of LCC Infotech Ltd.? The market cap of LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹22.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LCC Infotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of LCC Infotech Ltd. is -24.65 and PB ratio of LCC Infotech Ltd. is 0.39 as on .

What is the share price of LCC Infotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on .