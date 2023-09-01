Follow Us

LCC Infotech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LCC INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.75 Closed
2.940.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

LCC Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.65₹1.75
₹1.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.40₹3.20
₹1.75
Open Price
₹1.70
Prev. Close
₹1.70
Volume
3,68,495

LCC Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.78
  • R21.82
  • R31.88
  • Pivot
    1.72
  • S11.68
  • S21.62
  • S31.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.451.69
  • 102.531.71
  • 202.611.75
  • 502.821.83
  • 1002.991.9
  • 2003.712.09

LCC Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.94-5.416.06-2.78-40.68-67.89-67.89
-0.22-2.261.50-0.357.7450.2064.35
1.545.639.28-3.61-1.5257.74101.08
2.704.093.787.6327.9771.85125.92
1.712.402.356.591.5253.4280.18
3.376.486.6511.7216.90114.43198.90
3.327.489.659.0616.7368.8564.82
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.465.7722.7417.7915.87115.2194.48
-0.221.39-4.5717.61-19.23563.93404.10
7.7615.127.0212.8162.85475.64561.39
4.216.7414.2230.6133.0839.010.42
3.5712.3519.3326.5955.50187.89294.11
4.9210.229.4242.65111.141,368.291,058.25
7.8117.2224.8879.93105.46343.25132.45
2.62-0.195.8635.5592.68352.97302.99
9.0322.2553.6490.7264.12213.6276.10
-2.78-18.7424.6346.5434.43345.642,284.99
3.958.7637.3685.61131.22209.2158.90
5.799.7021.5460.2521.18291.05177.47

LCC Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

LCC Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About LCC Infotech Ltd.

LCC Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1985PLC073196 and registration number is 073196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical and vocational secondary education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Kirti Lakhotia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sidharth Lakhotia
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pratik Lakhotia
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kamaljit Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajat Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on LCC Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of LCC Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹22.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LCC Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of LCC Infotech Ltd. is -24.65 and PB ratio of LCC Infotech Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of LCC Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LCC Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LCC Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹3.20 and 52-week low of LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹1.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

