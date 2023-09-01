Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.94
|-5.41
|6.06
|-2.78
|-40.68
|-67.89
|-67.89
|-0.22
|-2.26
|1.50
|-0.35
|7.74
|50.20
|64.35
|1.54
|5.63
|9.28
|-3.61
|-1.52
|57.74
|101.08
|2.70
|4.09
|3.78
|7.63
|27.97
|71.85
|125.92
|1.71
|2.40
|2.35
|6.59
|1.52
|53.42
|80.18
|3.37
|6.48
|6.65
|11.72
|16.90
|114.43
|198.90
|3.32
|7.48
|9.65
|9.06
|16.73
|68.85
|64.82
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.46
|5.77
|22.74
|17.79
|15.87
|115.21
|94.48
|-0.22
|1.39
|-4.57
|17.61
|-19.23
|563.93
|404.10
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.81
|62.85
|475.64
|561.39
|4.21
|6.74
|14.22
|30.61
|33.08
|39.01
|0.42
|3.57
|12.35
|19.33
|26.59
|55.50
|187.89
|294.11
|4.92
|10.22
|9.42
|42.65
|111.14
|1,368.29
|1,058.25
|7.81
|17.22
|24.88
|79.93
|105.46
|343.25
|132.45
|2.62
|-0.19
|5.86
|35.55
|92.68
|352.97
|302.99
|9.03
|22.25
|53.64
|90.72
|64.12
|213.62
|76.10
|-2.78
|-18.74
|24.63
|46.54
|34.43
|345.64
|2,284.99
|3.95
|8.76
|37.36
|85.61
|131.22
|209.21
|58.90
|5.79
|9.70
|21.54
|60.25
|21.18
|291.05
|177.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
LCC Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1985PLC073196 and registration number is 073196. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical and vocational secondary education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹22.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of LCC Infotech Ltd. is -24.65 and PB ratio of LCC Infotech Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LCC Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹3.20 and 52-week low of LCC Infotech Ltd. is ₹1.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.