VJTF EDUSERVICES LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.00 Closed
-2-1.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VJTF Eduservices Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.47₹50.00
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.31₹75.00
₹50.00
Open Price
₹48.47
Prev. Close
₹51.02
Volume
15

VJTF Eduservices Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.51
  • R251.02
  • R352.04
  • Pivot
    49.49
  • S148.98
  • S247.96
  • S347.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.0851.52
  • 1061.2252.47
  • 2057.9155.03
  • 5059.9159.4
  • 10060.2461.09
  • 20058.1261.06

VJTF Eduservices Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

VJTF Eduservices Ltd. Share Holdings

VJTF Eduservices Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VJTF Eduservices Ltd.

VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH1984PLC033922 and registration number is 033922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Primary Education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others
  • Address
    B-3, Witty International School, Pawan Baug Road, Mumbai Maharashtra 400064
  • Contact
    vjtfho@vjtf.comhttp://www.vjtf.com

Management

  • Dr. Vinay Jain
    Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Raina Vinay Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Punjabi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Shivratan Santosh Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Gunwantlal Vakharia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VJTF Eduservices Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VJTF Eduservices Ltd.?

The market cap of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹88.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VJTF Eduservices Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is -617.28 and PB ratio of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is 6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VJTF Eduservices Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VJTF Eduservices Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VJTF Eduservices Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹49.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

