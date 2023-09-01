What is the Market Cap of VJTF Eduservices Ltd.? The market cap of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹88.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VJTF Eduservices Ltd.? P/E ratio of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is -617.28 and PB ratio of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is 6.23 as on .

What is the share price of VJTF Eduservices Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on .