Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.51
|-21.88
|-30.27
|-16.46
|-19.35
|-7.41
|-10.87
|0.96
|-6.28
|9.32
|7.10
|-36.80
|24.63
|24.63
|0.71
|5.18
|-21.82
|21.66
|-2.55
|524.04
|299.76
|22.62
|37.95
|49.31
|59.28
|50.19
|290.36
|-8.02
|0.87
|1.47
|28.46
|43.09
|-14.31
|571.49
|126.97
|2.19
|10.14
|-10.40
|28.24
|55.57
|45.61
|140.46
|9.76
|29.13
|45.43
|34.80
|-33.48
|-69.27
|-88.53
|-2.66
|-8.74
|-9.81
|13.45
|9.56
|114.69
|132.22
|0
|0
|0
|47.04
|162.15
|171.34
|197.29
|-6.86
|-22.26
|-60.58
|582.83
|907.12
|1,754.48
|2,683.64
|15.46
|25.75
|107.90
|157.34
|604.43
|347.06
|418.18
|4.99
|8.44
|30.41
|79.03
|36.28
|245.05
|351.85
|6.10
|4.82
|0
|-12.12
|-22.32
|383.33
|27.94
|8.64
|13.70
|3.04
|0.92
|-50.28
|-65.46
|-92.36
|4.65
|-9.55
|10.43
|5.26
|-42.49
|-47.83
|-35.48
|-1.69
|-9.16
|-12.55
|-21.31
|-16.18
|-24.40
|-30.15
|-2.02
|-1.17
|10.28
|17.22
|76.40
|52.33
|52.33
|-3.85
|23.26
|14.29
|26.57
|-8.23
|182.67
|332.65
|0
|0
|39.36
|-39.61
|-50.85
|-49.74
|-47.72
|10.73
|-3.42
|14.63
|24.05
|66.01
|-4.08
|-4.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH1984PLC033922 and registration number is 033922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Primary Education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹88.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is -617.28 and PB ratio of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is 6.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VJTF Eduservices Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is ₹49.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.