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VJTF Eduservices Share Price

NSE
BSE

VJTF EDUSERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of VJTF Eduservices along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.99 Closed
-2.71₹ -1.95
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VJTF Eduservices Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.66₹69.99
₹69.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.61₹127.95
₹69.99
Open Price
₹67.65
Prev. Close
₹71.94
Volume
99

Source: Dion Global

VJTF Eduservices Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VJTF Eduservices has declined 35.85% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, VJTF Eduservices has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

VJTF Eduservices Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VJTF Eduservices Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.1472.21
1071.8371.65
2069.1370.54
5072.3672.61
10080.578.07
20091.1684.32

Source: Dion Global

VJTF Eduservices Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VJTF Eduservices remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VJTF Eduservices Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTVJTF Eduservices - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Held On Friday, 14Th August 2026 At Witty Neelkanth Apartment, Ra
Jul 22, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTVJTF Eduservices - Clarification
Jul 17, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTVJTF Eduservices - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTVJTF Eduservices - Clarification sought from VJTF Eduservices Ltd
May 31, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTVJTF Eduservices - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.

Source: Dion Global

About VJTF Eduservices

VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH1984PLC033922 and registration number is 033922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Primary Education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr.(Mrs.) Vinay Jain
    Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Raina Vinay Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Punjabi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Shrinivas Aboti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Gangadhar Kshirsagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VJTF Eduservices Share Price

What is the share price of VJTF Eduservices?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VJTF Eduservices is ₹69.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is VJTF Eduservices?

The VJTF Eduservices is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VJTF Eduservices?

The market cap of VJTF Eduservices is ₹123.18 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VJTF Eduservices?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VJTF Eduservices are ₹69.99 and ₹65.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VJTF Eduservices?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VJTF Eduservices stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VJTF Eduservices is ₹127.95 and 52-week low of VJTF Eduservices is ₹54.61 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the VJTF Eduservices performed historically in terms of returns?

The VJTF Eduservices has shown returns of -2.71% over the past day, -2.72% for the past month, -12.51% over 3 months, -35.85% over 1 year, 4.8% across 3 years, and 7.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VJTF Eduservices?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VJTF Eduservices are -469.73 and 1.13 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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