Here's the live share price of VJTF Eduservices along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VJTF Eduservices has declined 35.85% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, VJTF Eduservices has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.14
|72.21
|10
|71.83
|71.65
|20
|69.13
|70.54
|50
|72.36
|72.61
|100
|80.5
|78.07
|200
|91.16
|84.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VJTF Eduservices remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|VJTF Eduservices - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Held On Friday, 14Th August 2026 At Witty Neelkanth Apartment, Ra
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|VJTF Eduservices - Clarification
|Jul 17, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|VJTF Eduservices - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|VJTF Eduservices - Clarification sought from VJTF Eduservices Ltd
|May 31, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|VJTF Eduservices - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
Source: Dion Global
VJTF Eduservices Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80301MH1984PLC033922 and registration number is 033922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Primary Education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VJTF Eduservices is ₹69.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The VJTF Eduservices is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VJTF Eduservices is ₹123.18 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VJTF Eduservices are ₹69.99 and ₹65.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VJTF Eduservices stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VJTF Eduservices is ₹127.95 and 52-week low of VJTF Eduservices is ₹54.61 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The VJTF Eduservices has shown returns of -2.71% over the past day, -2.72% for the past month, -12.51% over 3 months, -35.85% over 1 year, 4.8% across 3 years, and 7.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VJTF Eduservices are -469.73 and 1.13 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global