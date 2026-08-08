What is the share price of VJTF Eduservices? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VJTF Eduservices is ₹69.99 as on .

What kind of stock is VJTF Eduservices? The VJTF Eduservices is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VJTF Eduservices? The market cap of VJTF Eduservices is ₹123.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VJTF Eduservices? Today’s highest and lowest price of VJTF Eduservices are ₹69.99 and ₹65.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VJTF Eduservices? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VJTF Eduservices stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VJTF Eduservices is ₹127.95 and 52-week low of VJTF Eduservices is ₹54.61 as on .

How has the VJTF Eduservices performed historically in terms of returns? The VJTF Eduservices has shown returns of -2.71% over the past day, -2.72% for the past month, -12.51% over 3 months, -35.85% over 1 year, 4.8% across 3 years, and 7.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VJTF Eduservices? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VJTF Eduservices are -469.73 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global