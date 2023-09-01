Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ascensive Educare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASCENSIVE EDUCARE LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ascensive Educare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.10₹44.10
₹44.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.80₹53.79
₹44.10
Open Price
₹44.10
Prev. Close
₹44.10
Volume
0

Ascensive Educare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.1
  • R244.1
  • R344.1
  • Pivot
    44.1
  • S144.1
  • S244.1
  • S344.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.5345.4
  • 1019.9145.46
  • 2022.0644.6
  • 5023.8441.21
  • 10021.3736.92
  • 20010.6929.86

Ascensive Educare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

Ascensive Educare Ltd. Share Holdings

Ascensive Educare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
17 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ascensive Educare Ltd.

Ascensive Educare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80901WB2012PLC189500 and registration number is 189500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhijit Chatterjee
    Chairman,WTD & CEO
  • Mrs. Sayani Chatterjee
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Priyadarshini Dey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Soumya Ranjan Sahoo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tanmaya Das
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Ascensive Educare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ascensive Educare Ltd.?

The market cap of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is ₹18.02 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ascensive Educare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is 2.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Ascensive Educare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ascensive Educare Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ascensive Educare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ascensive Educare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is ₹53.79 and 52-week low of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is ₹16.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data