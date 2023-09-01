Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.02
|-1.17
|10.28
|17.22
|76.40
|52.33
|52.33
|0.96
|-6.28
|9.32
|7.10
|-36.80
|24.63
|24.63
|0.71
|5.18
|-21.82
|21.66
|-2.55
|524.04
|299.76
|22.62
|37.95
|49.31
|59.28
|50.19
|290.36
|-8.02
|0.87
|1.47
|28.46
|43.09
|-14.31
|571.49
|126.97
|2.19
|10.14
|-10.40
|28.24
|55.57
|45.61
|140.46
|9.76
|29.13
|45.43
|34.80
|-33.48
|-69.27
|-88.53
|-7.51
|-21.88
|-30.27
|-16.46
|-19.35
|-7.41
|-10.87
|-2.66
|-8.74
|-9.81
|13.45
|9.56
|114.69
|132.22
|0
|0
|0
|47.04
|162.15
|171.34
|197.29
|-6.86
|-22.26
|-60.58
|582.83
|907.12
|1,754.48
|2,683.64
|15.46
|25.75
|107.90
|157.34
|604.43
|347.06
|418.18
|4.99
|8.44
|30.41
|79.03
|36.28
|245.05
|351.85
|6.10
|4.82
|0
|-12.12
|-22.32
|383.33
|27.94
|8.64
|13.70
|3.04
|0.92
|-50.28
|-65.46
|-92.36
|4.65
|-9.55
|10.43
|5.26
|-42.49
|-47.83
|-35.48
|-1.69
|-9.16
|-12.55
|-21.31
|-16.18
|-24.40
|-30.15
|-3.85
|23.26
|14.29
|26.57
|-8.23
|182.67
|332.65
|0
|0
|39.36
|-39.61
|-50.85
|-49.74
|-47.72
|10.73
|-3.42
|14.63
|24.05
|66.01
|-4.08
|-4.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|17 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Ascensive Educare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80901WB2012PLC189500 and registration number is 189500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is ₹18.02 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is 2.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ascensive Educare Ltd. is ₹44.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ascensive Educare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is ₹53.79 and 52-week low of Ascensive Educare Ltd. is ₹16.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.