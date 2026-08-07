What is the share price of Ascensive Educare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ascensive Educare is ₹19.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Ascensive Educare? The Ascensive Educare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ascensive Educare? The market cap of Ascensive Educare is ₹78.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ascensive Educare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ascensive Educare are ₹19.25 and ₹18.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ascensive Educare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ascensive Educare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ascensive Educare is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Ascensive Educare is ₹14.12 as on .

How has the Ascensive Educare performed historically in terms of returns? The Ascensive Educare has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -3.22% over 3 months, 1.1% over 1 year, 57.9% across 3 years, and 46.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ascensive Educare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ascensive Educare are 23.05 and 4.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global