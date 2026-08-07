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Ascensive Educare Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASCENSIVE EDUCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ascensive Educare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.25 Closed
1.32₹ 0.25
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ascensive Educare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.50₹19.25
₹19.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.12₹23.00
₹19.25
Open Price
₹18.50
Prev. Close
₹19.00
Volume
50,000

Source: Dion Global

Ascensive Educare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ascensive Educare has gained 1.10% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ascensive Educare has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Ascensive Educare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ascensive Educare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.5919.45
1019.7119.55
2019.5719.6
5019.6819.52
10019.3219.11
20018.2517.39

Source: Dion Global

Ascensive Educare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ascensive Educare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ascensive Educare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTAscensive Educare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTAscensive Educare - Result- Financial Result For The March 31, 2026.
May 23, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTAscensive Educare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Standalone Financial Results F
May 19, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTAscensive Educare - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half YearAnd Year Ended On
Apr 28, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTAscensive Educare - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Ascensive Educare

Ascensive Educare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80901WB2012PLC189500 and registration number is 189500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhijit Chatterjee
    Chairman,WTD & CEO
  • Mrs. Sayani Chatterjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Soumya Ranjan Sahoo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanmoy Shankar Bhattacharyea
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Surendrakumar Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshat Ketankumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ascensive Educare Share Price

What is the share price of Ascensive Educare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ascensive Educare is ₹19.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ascensive Educare?

The Ascensive Educare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ascensive Educare?

The market cap of Ascensive Educare is ₹78.64 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ascensive Educare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ascensive Educare are ₹19.25 and ₹18.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ascensive Educare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ascensive Educare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ascensive Educare is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Ascensive Educare is ₹14.12 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Ascensive Educare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ascensive Educare has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -3.22% over 3 months, 1.1% over 1 year, 57.9% across 3 years, and 46.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ascensive Educare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ascensive Educare are 23.05 and 4.25 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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