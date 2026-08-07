Here's the live share price of Ascensive Educare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ascensive Educare has gained 1.10% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ascensive Educare has outperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.59
|19.45
|10
|19.71
|19.55
|20
|19.57
|19.6
|50
|19.68
|19.52
|100
|19.32
|19.11
|200
|18.25
|17.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ascensive Educare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Ascensive Educare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Ascensive Educare - Result- Financial Result For The March 31, 2026.
|May 23, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Ascensive Educare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Standalone Financial Results F
|May 19, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Ascensive Educare - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Half YearAnd Year Ended On
|Apr 28, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Ascensive Educare - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Ascensive Educare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80901WB2012PLC189500 and registration number is 189500. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ascensive Educare is ₹19.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ascensive Educare is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ascensive Educare is ₹78.64 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ascensive Educare are ₹19.25 and ₹18.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ascensive Educare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ascensive Educare is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Ascensive Educare is ₹14.12 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Ascensive Educare has shown returns of 1.32% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -3.22% over 3 months, 1.1% over 1 year, 57.9% across 3 years, and 46.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ascensive Educare are 23.05 and 4.25 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global