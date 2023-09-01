Follow Us

IRONWOOD EDUCATION LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.89 Closed
0.420.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ironwood Education Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.88₹25.85
₹23.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.70₹36.25
₹23.89
Open Price
₹24.00
Prev. Close
₹23.79
Volume
2,498

Ironwood Education Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.2
  • R226.51
  • R327.17
  • Pivot
    24.54
  • S123.23
  • S222.57
  • S321.26

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.9623.63
  • 1022.3423.63
  • 2023.7723.98
  • 5027.1225.12
  • 10029.5426.28
  • 20033.0927.71

Ironwood Education Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08

Ironwood Education Ltd. Share Holdings

Ironwood Education Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ironwood Education Ltd.

Ironwood Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC030838 and registration number is 030838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharmesh Parekh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bela Desai
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Malka Chainani
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Abbas Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mahipal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ironwood Education Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ironwood Education Ltd.?

The market cap of Ironwood Education Ltd. is ₹18.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ironwood Education Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ironwood Education Ltd. is -19.47 and PB ratio of Ironwood Education Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ironwood Education Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ironwood Education Ltd. is ₹23.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ironwood Education Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ironwood Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ironwood Education Ltd. is ₹36.25 and 52-week low of Ironwood Education Ltd. is ₹19.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

