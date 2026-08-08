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Ironwood Education Share Price

NSE
BSE

IRONWOOD EDUCATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Ironwood Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.00 Closed
-5.96₹ -3.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ironwood Education Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.60₹53.00
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.27₹62.80
₹51.00
Open Price
₹53.00
Prev. Close
₹54.23
Volume
3,790

Source: Dion Global

Ironwood Education Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47
Vantage Knowledge Academy		-3.45-13.40-30.00-22.94-78.24-45.6425.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ironwood Education has gained 17.95% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ironwood Education has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Ironwood Education Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ironwood Education Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.5652.45
1051.652.18
2052.5151.5
5047.6849.14
10045.3947.37
20046.3445.27

Source: Dion Global

Ironwood Education Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ironwood Education saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ironwood Education Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTIronwood Education - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Quarterly Financial Results Ended On 30Th June 2026 And Raising
Jul 14, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTIronwood Education - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 14, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTIronwood Education - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 13, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTIronwood Education - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTIronwood Education - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Ironwood Education

Ironwood Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC030838 and registration number is 030838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitish Nagori
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Bela Desai
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Vijayshankar Tripathi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Somani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Panicker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ironwood Education Share Price

What is the share price of Ironwood Education?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ironwood Education is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ironwood Education?

The Ironwood Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ironwood Education?

The market cap of Ironwood Education is ₹40.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ironwood Education?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ironwood Education are ₹53.00 and ₹50.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ironwood Education?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ironwood Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ironwood Education is ₹62.80 and 52-week low of Ironwood Education is ₹32.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ironwood Education performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ironwood Education has shown returns of -5.96% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, 11.4% over 3 months, 17.95% over 1 year, 25.18% across 3 years, and 5.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ironwood Education?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ironwood Education are 10.31 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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