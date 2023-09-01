Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.69
|-9.16
|-12.55
|-21.31
|-16.18
|-24.40
|-30.15
|0.96
|-6.28
|9.32
|7.10
|-36.80
|24.63
|24.63
|0.71
|5.18
|-21.82
|21.66
|-2.55
|524.04
|299.76
|22.62
|37.95
|49.31
|59.28
|50.19
|290.36
|-8.02
|0.87
|1.47
|28.46
|43.09
|-14.31
|571.49
|126.97
|2.19
|10.14
|-10.40
|28.24
|55.57
|45.61
|140.46
|9.76
|29.13
|45.43
|34.80
|-33.48
|-69.27
|-88.53
|-7.51
|-21.88
|-30.27
|-16.46
|-19.35
|-7.41
|-10.87
|-2.66
|-8.74
|-9.81
|13.45
|9.56
|114.69
|132.22
|0
|0
|0
|47.04
|162.15
|171.34
|197.29
|-6.86
|-22.26
|-60.58
|582.83
|907.12
|1,754.48
|2,683.64
|15.46
|25.75
|107.90
|157.34
|604.43
|347.06
|418.18
|4.99
|8.44
|30.41
|79.03
|36.28
|245.05
|351.85
|6.10
|4.82
|0
|-12.12
|-22.32
|383.33
|27.94
|8.64
|13.70
|3.04
|0.92
|-50.28
|-65.46
|-92.36
|4.65
|-9.55
|10.43
|5.26
|-42.49
|-47.83
|-35.48
|-2.02
|-1.17
|10.28
|17.22
|76.40
|52.33
|52.33
|-3.85
|23.26
|14.29
|26.57
|-8.23
|182.67
|332.65
|0
|0
|39.36
|-39.61
|-50.85
|-49.74
|-47.72
|10.73
|-3.42
|14.63
|24.05
|66.01
|-4.08
|-4.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ironwood Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC030838 and registration number is 030838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ironwood Education Ltd. is ₹18.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ironwood Education Ltd. is -19.47 and PB ratio of Ironwood Education Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ironwood Education Ltd. is ₹23.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ironwood Education Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ironwood Education Ltd. is ₹36.25 and 52-week low of Ironwood Education Ltd. is ₹19.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.