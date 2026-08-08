Here's the live share price of Ironwood Education along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|-3.45
|-13.40
|-30.00
|-22.94
|-78.24
|-45.64
|25.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ironwood Education has gained 17.95% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ironwood Education has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.56
|52.45
|10
|51.6
|52.18
|20
|52.51
|51.5
|50
|47.68
|49.14
|100
|45.39
|47.37
|200
|46.34
|45.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ironwood Education saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.34%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Ironwood Education - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Quarterly Financial Results Ended On 30Th June 2026 And Raising
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Ironwood Education - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Ironwood Education - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Ironwood Education - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Ironwood Education - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Ironwood Education Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC030838 and registration number is 030838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other educational services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ironwood Education is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ironwood Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ironwood Education is ₹40.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ironwood Education are ₹53.00 and ₹50.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ironwood Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ironwood Education is ₹62.80 and 52-week low of Ironwood Education is ₹32.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ironwood Education has shown returns of -5.96% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, 11.4% over 3 months, 17.95% over 1 year, 25.18% across 3 years, and 5.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ironwood Education are 10.31 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global