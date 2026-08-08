What is the share price of Ironwood Education? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ironwood Education is ₹51.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ironwood Education? The Ironwood Education is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ironwood Education? The market cap of Ironwood Education is ₹40.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ironwood Education? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ironwood Education are ₹53.00 and ₹50.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ironwood Education? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ironwood Education stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ironwood Education is ₹62.80 and 52-week low of Ironwood Education is ₹32.27 as on .

How has the Ironwood Education performed historically in terms of returns? The Ironwood Education has shown returns of -5.96% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, 11.4% over 3 months, 17.95% over 1 year, 25.18% across 3 years, and 5.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ironwood Education? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ironwood Education are 10.31 and 1.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global