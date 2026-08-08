Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of education companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on education stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Crizac
|188.00
|2.95
|1.59
|8.16
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|453.40
|0
|0
|9.70
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|257.85
|-0.60
|-0.23
|6.86
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Aptech
|96.26
|-0.82
|-0.84
|9.15
|S Chand & Company
|142.45
|-1.20
|-0.84
|3.94
|NIIT Learning Systems
|241.10
|-2.50
|-1.03
|21.91
|Career Point Edutech
|211.05
|-2.35
|-1.10
|0.47
|NIIT
|97.00
|-1.11
|-1.13
|37.06
|International Gemological Institute
|356.10
|-4.25
|-1.18
|75.69
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|199.00
|-3.00
|-1.49
|35.13
The top gainers among the Education sector stocks today are Crizac (up 1.59%). On the other hand, the top losers include Shanti Educational Initiatives (down 1.49%) and International Gemological Institute (down 1.18%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Education sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|2.19
|International Gemological Institute
|10.84
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|1.61
|International Gemological Institute
|17.58
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|1.56
|International Gemological Institute
|4.06
|LIC MF Childrens Fund
|1.29
|International Gemological Institute
|8.99
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|1.14
|International Gemological Institute
|4.85