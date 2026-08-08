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List of Education Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of education companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on education stocks here.

Education Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Crizac		188.002.951.598.16
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		453.40009.70
Veranda Learning Solutions		257.85-0.60-0.236.86
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Aptech		96.26-0.82-0.849.15
S Chand & Company		142.45-1.20-0.843.94
NIIT Learning Systems		241.10-2.50-1.0321.91
Career Point Edutech		211.05-2.35-1.100.47
NIIT		97.00-1.11-1.1337.06
International Gemological Institute		356.10-4.25-1.1875.69
Shanti Educational Initiatives		199.00-3.00-1.4935.13
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Education sector stocks today are Crizac (up 1.59%). On the other hand, the top losers include Shanti Educational Initiatives (down 1.49%) and International Gemological Institute (down 1.18%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Education sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Education Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund2.19International Gemological Institute10.84
LIC MF Small Cap Fund1.61International Gemological Institute17.58
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund1.56International Gemological Institute4.06
LIC MF Childrens Fund1.29International Gemological Institute8.99
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund1.14International Gemological Institute4.85

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