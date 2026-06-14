Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Saturday (June 13), announced that India has given full legal recognition to 100 per cent ethanol blend fuel—a move that will allow vehicles to run entirely on ethanol and is expected to drastically reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuel imports. Gadkari said, “the approval would enable ethanol to emerge as a “viable alternative to petrol,” helping India lower its burden of Rs 22 lakh crore in annual fossil fuel imports”. He was speaking at a press conference marking 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Ethanol blending in gasoline has evolved significantly over the years, starting from low-level blends of up to 5–10% in many countries, gradually increasing to 20% (E20) in several markets as governments pushed for renewable fuel adoption. More recently, specialised high-ethanol fuels like E85 (85% ethanol) have emerged in countries with strong flex-fuel vehicle programs, particularly in Brazil and parts of the United States.

Now, India has taken a landmark step by legally approving 100% ethanol fuel (E100), allowing vehicles to run entirely on ethanol. However, most existing cars on the road are incompatible with both E85 and E100, as they were designed for standard gasoline or low-ethanol blends and lack the necessary hardware and engine calibration. Only very recently, car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Toyota, Suzuki and Hyundai have started launching flex-fuel vehicles specifically designed to run on E85 and E100, marking the beginning of a new era in ethanol-powered mobility.

Legal process approved; ethanol as alternative to petrol and diesel

Gadkari confirmed that the file was officially signed late Friday night, completing the regulatory framework for 100 per cent ethanol fuel. “Last night at around 8:00 PM, I signed the file making rules for 100% ethanol and giving it legal process,” he said.

He explained that the government’s goal is to gradually produce more fuel domestically and prepare alternatives to petrol and diesel.

“The country has an import of 22 lakh crores. Now, the resolution we made to reduce this import… gradually gas will also be produced in the country. An alternative to petrol and diesel will also be ready,” Gadkari said.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex-fuel launch; Hero MotoCorp motorcycles already on ethanol

Nitin Gadkari shared his confidence that multiple companies will soon adopt 100 per cent ethanol vehicles, including two-wheelers. He highlighted that he had launched the Maruti Suzuki WagonR in a flex-fuel model that runs on 100 per cent ethanol. Among motorcycles, he noted that three out of five newly launched flex-fuel bikes are from Hero MotoCorp, two of which have already been introduced running on 100 per cent ethanol.

“I am pleased to share that I had the opportunity to launch the Maruti Suzuki WagonR running on 100% ethanol. Among the motorcycles launched, three out of five are from Hero MotoCorp, and two of Hero’s motorcycles have already been launched on 100% ethanol,” he added.

📍Nagpur | Addressing press conference marking 12 years of the Modi Government. #12YearsOfSeva #12YearsOfModiGovt https://t.co/VTb7HSZiJO — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 13, 2026

He predicted that in the next two months major automakers including Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai will also launch vehicles that run entirely on 100 per cent ethanol. “In the next two months, companies such as Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai will also launch vehicles that run entirely on 100% ethanol,” Gadkari further stated.

Misinformation campaign against ethanol blend; minister recounts Jeep anecdote

Gadkari said his push for ethanol blends faced pushback and misinformation. He recounted an incident where a public personality claimed his diesel Jeep had broken down because of ethanol blending.

“One person called me and said his jeep had broken down. When he took it to the mechanic, the mechanic said the car broke down because of putting ethanol in it. I asked him if his car runs on petrol or diesel. He said diesel. I said, ‘We don’t even put ethanol in diesel, so how did it break down?’ So, many attempts were made to spread misinformation,” Gadkari said.

He acknowledged that people had criticized his ethanol vision earlier: “I used to talk about this dream, and people used to laugh. Some friends even used to criticize it.”

Upper ministers at flex-fuel launch; double-engine government delivers Nagpur projects

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nitin Gadkari attended the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s flex-fuel car on June 4 (Thursday). Gadkari also highlighted how the “double-engine government” has delivered significant development projects across sectors, particularly in Nagpur. He said Nagpur has seen major work including the Oxygen Park and Bird Park, development of an adventure park, completion of Phase 1 of the Metro, and preparation of the DPR for Phase 3.

“Thanks to the double-engine government, Nagpur has witnessed significant work across various sectors…projects include the Oxygen Park and Bird Park, and we are currently developing an adventure park as well…we completed Phase 1 of the Metro and are now preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 3,” he said.

He also noted that major institutions such as AIIMS Nagpur, IIM, National Law University and IIIT Butibori have been established in the region, underscoring the government’s focus on infrastructure and institution-building.

What this means for India’s fuel security and auto industry

The 100 per cent ethanol approval is a strategic move toward energy independence and fuel security, potentially reducing India’s import bill by a substantial portion. It also opens the door for automakers to produce flex-fuel vehicles that can run on ethanol alone, supporting the domestic biofuels industry and creating new revenue streams for farmers producing ethanol feedstock. The announcement signals that ethanol-based mobility will scale rapidly, with multiple OEMs expected to enter the market within two months.