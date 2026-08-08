Here's the live share price of Vardhman Concrete along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vardhman Concrete has declined 50.96% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Concrete has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.79
|5.78
|10
|6.31
|6.28
|20
|7.5
|7.02
|50
|7.96
|7.75
|100
|8.25
|8.31
|200
|9.52
|9.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vardhman Concrete remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Concrete - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Concrete - Regulation 76 (DP) - Reconciliation Of Share Capital Audit Report
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Concrete - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Concrete - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Concrete - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Vardhman Concrete Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC028556 and registration number is 028556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Concrete is ₹5.34 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Vardhman Concrete is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vardhman Concrete is ₹3.82 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Concrete are ₹5.61 and ₹5.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Concrete stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Concrete is ₹11.75 and 52-week low of Vardhman Concrete is ₹5.34 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Vardhman Concrete has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -13.31% for the past month, -27.05% over 3 months, -50.96% over 1 year, -15.4% across 3 years, and -12.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Concrete are -32.36 and -0.37 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global