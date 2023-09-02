Follow Us

VARDHMAN CONCRETE LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.12 Closed
-4.94-0.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vardhman Concrete Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.12₹7.12
₹7.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.16₹12.01
₹7.12
Open Price
₹7.12
Prev. Close
₹7.49
Volume
396

Vardhman Concrete Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.12
  • R27.12
  • R37.12
  • Pivot
    7.12
  • S17.12
  • S27.12
  • S37.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.57.66
  • 106.157.84
  • 205.88.12
  • 505.88.28
  • 1006.278.08
  • 2007.247.74

Vardhman Concrete Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.32-20.8924.91-37.3219.0654.7839.61
-0.0114.6558.6690.11100.00274.1523.32
0.85-0.556.7030.27-17.7487.9921.19
4.4028.4547.8172.4076.16441.98110.54
6.212.0318.0638.32-9.806.39-22.08
2.884.60101.24109.4062.5454.74-2.81
19.5410.977.5725.3852.941,941.57966.38
14.8612.4620.6224.09-19.9942.25-13.39
0.203.1047.9361.2272.88448.6516.62
-1.772.0025.2132.66-2.87106.4787.52
1.171.225.739.2011.9256.52134.15

Vardhman Concrete Ltd. Share Holdings

Vardhman Concrete Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Vardhman Concrete Ltd.

Vardhman Concrete Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC028556 and registration number is 028556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Vardhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Vardhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Vardhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Jogani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Saroj Rathod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vardhman Concrete Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Concrete Ltd.?

The market cap of Vardhman Concrete Ltd. is ₹5.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vardhman Concrete Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vardhman Concrete Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vardhman Concrete Ltd. is -0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vardhman Concrete Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Concrete Ltd. is ₹7.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Concrete Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Concrete Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Concrete Ltd. is ₹12.01 and 52-week low of Vardhman Concrete Ltd. is ₹5.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

