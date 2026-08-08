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Vardhman Concrete Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARDHMAN CONCRETE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Vardhman Concrete along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.34 Closed
-4.98₹ -0.28
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vardhman Concrete Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.34₹5.61
₹5.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.34₹11.75
₹5.34
Open Price
₹5.34
Prev. Close
₹5.62
Volume
1,460

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Concrete Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vardhman Concrete has declined 50.96% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Concrete has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).

Vardhman Concrete Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Concrete Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.795.78
106.316.28
207.57.02
507.967.75
1008.258.31
2009.529.02

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Concrete Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vardhman Concrete remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vardhman Concrete Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTVardhman Concrete - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 23, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTVardhman Concrete - Regulation 76 (DP) - Reconciliation Of Share Capital Audit Report
Jul 08, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTVardhman Concrete - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTVardhman Concrete - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Jun 10, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTVardhman Concrete - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Vardhman Concrete

Vardhman Concrete Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC028556 and registration number is 028556. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Vardhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Vardhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Vardhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Saroj Rathod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vardhman Concrete Share Price

What is the share price of Vardhman Concrete?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Concrete is ₹5.34 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vardhman Concrete?

The Vardhman Concrete is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Concrete?

The market cap of Vardhman Concrete is ₹3.82 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Concrete?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Concrete are ₹5.61 and ₹5.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Concrete?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Concrete stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Concrete is ₹11.75 and 52-week low of Vardhman Concrete is ₹5.34 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Vardhman Concrete performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vardhman Concrete has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -13.31% for the past month, -27.05% over 3 months, -50.96% over 1 year, -15.4% across 3 years, and -12.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Concrete?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Concrete are -32.36 and -0.37 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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