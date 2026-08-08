What is the share price of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹16.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure? The Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure? The market cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹144.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure are ₹17.09 and ₹16.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹28.90 and 52-week low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹11.00 as on .

How has the Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, 5.59% for the past month, 2.41% over 3 months, -21.96% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and 1.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure are -31.61 and 1.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global