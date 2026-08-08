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Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.99 Closed
-0.70₹ -0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.70₹17.09
₹16.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹28.90
₹16.99
Open Price
₹17.09
Prev. Close
₹17.11
Volume
2,955

Source: Dion Global

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has declined 21.96% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.9616.86
1016.716.78
2016.4316.65
5016.4516.48
10015.9816.51
20016.9117.67

Source: Dion Global

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTKanoria Energy - Redemption Of 2,50,000 5% Redeemable Preference Shares Of ?100/- Each Amounting To ? 2,50,00,000/- Out Of Th
Aug 07, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTKanoria Energy - Outcome Of Preference Share Redemption Committee Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTKanoria Energy - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
Jul 27, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTKanoria Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 27, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTKanoria Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191RJ1980PLC002077 and registration number is 002077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 269.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kanoria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Lall Adya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kaw
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anish Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Sahani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Stuti Narain Kacker
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹16.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure?

The Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure?

The market cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹144.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure are ₹17.09 and ₹16.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹28.90 and 52-week low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, 5.59% for the past month, 2.41% over 3 months, -21.96% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and 1.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure are -31.61 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure News

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