Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.60 Closed
-1.19-0.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.00₹23.09
₹21.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.06₹26.45
₹21.60
Open Price
₹22.19
Prev. Close
₹21.86
Volume
1,48,690

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.79
  • R223.99
  • R324.88
  • Pivot
    21.9
  • S120.7
  • S219.81
  • S318.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.1721.7
  • 1020.0421.63
  • 2019.9321.46
  • 502021.05
  • 10020.6120.77
  • 20021.2820.6

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.171.225.739.2011.9256.52134.15
-0.0114.6558.6690.11100.00274.1523.32
0.85-0.556.7030.27-17.7487.9921.19
4.4028.4547.8172.4076.16441.98110.54
6.212.0318.0638.32-9.806.39-22.08
2.884.60101.24109.4062.5454.74-2.81
19.5410.977.5725.3852.941,941.57966.38
14.8612.4620.6224.09-19.9942.25-13.39
0.203.1047.9361.2272.88448.6516.62
-1.772.0025.2132.66-2.87106.4787.52
-6.32-20.8924.91-37.3219.0654.7839.61

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.

A Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191RJ1980PLC002077 and registration number is 002077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Priyadarshinee Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Lall Adya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kaw
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kanoria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Munna Lal Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Nathu Lal Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Ram Krishna
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Sahani
    Director

FAQs on Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹184.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is 18.85 and PB ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is 2.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹21.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹26.45 and 52-week low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹16.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

