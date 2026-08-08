Here's the live share price of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has declined 21.96% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.96
|16.86
|10
|16.7
|16.78
|20
|16.43
|16.65
|50
|16.45
|16.48
|100
|15.98
|16.51
|200
|16.91
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Energy - Redemption Of 2,50,000 5% Redeemable Preference Shares Of ?100/- Each Amounting To ? 2,50,00,000/- Out Of Th
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Energy - Outcome Of Preference Share Redemption Committee Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Energy - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Kanoria Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191RJ1980PLC002077 and registration number is 002077. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 269.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹16.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹144.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure are ₹17.09 and ₹16.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹28.90 and 52-week low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, 5.59% for the past month, 2.41% over 3 months, -21.96% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and 1.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure are -31.61 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global