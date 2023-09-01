What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹184.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is 18.85 and PB ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is 2.5 as on .

What is the share price of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹21.60 as on .