Here's the live share price of Bigbloc Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bigbloc Construction has declined 11.63% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Bigbloc Construction has outperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.78
|46.75
|10
|46.45
|46.66
|20
|46.88
|47.07
|50
|49.04
|48.52
|100
|49.77
|50.47
|200
|54.57
|54.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bigbloc Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Bigbloc Construction - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, August 7, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Bigbloc Construction - Intimation Of Book Closure And Other Events Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Bigbloc Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Bigbloc Construction - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Bigbloc Construction - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2015PLC083577 and registration number is 083577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of r.c.c. bricks and blocks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bigbloc Construction is ₹46.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bigbloc Construction is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bigbloc Construction is ₹664.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bigbloc Construction are ₹47.88 and ₹46.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bigbloc Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bigbloc Construction is ₹79.97 and 52-week low of Bigbloc Construction is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bigbloc Construction has shown returns of 0.21% over the past day, -1.7% for the past month, -15.78% over 3 months, -11.63% over 1 year, -13.78% across 3 years, and 32.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bigbloc Construction are -407.64 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global