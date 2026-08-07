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Bigbloc Construction Share Price

NSE
BSE

BIGBLOC CONSTRUCTION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bigbloc Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.96 Closed
0.21₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bigbloc Construction Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.48₹47.88
₹46.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹79.97
₹46.96
Open Price
₹46.72
Prev. Close
₹46.86
Volume
2,940

Source: Dion Global

Bigbloc Construction Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bigbloc Construction has declined 11.63% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Bigbloc Construction has outperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).

Bigbloc Construction Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bigbloc Construction Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.7846.75
1046.4546.66
2046.8847.07
5049.0448.52
10049.7750.47
20054.5754.49

Source: Dion Global

Bigbloc Construction Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bigbloc Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bigbloc Construction Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTBigbloc Construction - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, August 7, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTBigbloc Construction - Intimation Of Book Closure And Other Events Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations
Aug 01, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTBigbloc Construction - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTBigbloc Construction - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTBigbloc Construction - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Bigbloc Construction

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2015PLC083577 and registration number is 083577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of r.c.c. bricks and blocks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Sitaram Saboo
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Naresh Sitaram Saboo
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Narayan Saboo
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Samiksha Rajesh Nadwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachit Jayesh Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bigbloc Construction Share Price

What is the share price of Bigbloc Construction?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bigbloc Construction is ₹46.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bigbloc Construction?

The Bigbloc Construction is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bigbloc Construction?

The market cap of Bigbloc Construction is ₹664.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bigbloc Construction?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bigbloc Construction are ₹47.88 and ₹46.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bigbloc Construction?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bigbloc Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bigbloc Construction is ₹79.97 and 52-week low of Bigbloc Construction is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bigbloc Construction performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bigbloc Construction has shown returns of 0.21% over the past day, -1.7% for the past month, -15.78% over 3 months, -11.63% over 1 year, -13.78% across 3 years, and 32.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bigbloc Construction?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bigbloc Construction are -407.64 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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