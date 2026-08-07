What is the share price of Bigbloc Construction? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bigbloc Construction is ₹46.96 as on .

What kind of stock is Bigbloc Construction? The Bigbloc Construction is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bigbloc Construction? The market cap of Bigbloc Construction is ₹664.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bigbloc Construction? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bigbloc Construction are ₹47.88 and ₹46.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bigbloc Construction? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bigbloc Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bigbloc Construction is ₹79.97 and 52-week low of Bigbloc Construction is ₹38.00 as on .

How has the Bigbloc Construction performed historically in terms of returns? The Bigbloc Construction has shown returns of 0.21% over the past day, -1.7% for the past month, -15.78% over 3 months, -11.63% over 1 year, -13.78% across 3 years, and 32.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bigbloc Construction? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bigbloc Construction are -407.64 and 4.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global