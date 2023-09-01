Follow Us

Must Read

BIGBLOC CONSTRUCTION LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹171.00 Closed
-1.92-3.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.00₹177.60
₹171.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.30₹178.70
₹171.00
Open Price
₹174.35
Prev. Close
₹174.35
Volume
1,34,571

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1175.97
  • R2180.58
  • R3183.57
  • Pivot
    172.98
  • S1168.37
  • S2165.38
  • S3160.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5140.1164.21
  • 10133.86157.18
  • 20132.24153
  • 50125.93152.16
  • 100116.42150.22
  • 200104.33142.84

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.9910.757.2424.4952.321,723.56952.62
0.0915.2158.7991.49100.91272.9323.68
-0.85-1.834.7327.87-19.2884.8619.24
3.5327.2046.2670.9474.35440.27108.79
5.671.6617.8437.96-10.245.90-22.52
3.805.58103.05111.2863.6356.870.02
14.5912.4420.7324.32-20.2642.16-13.08
-1.222.3445.8158.8270.35440.9018.38
-1.741.7424.6316.5916.5916.5916.59

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. Share Holdings

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bigbloc Construction Ltd.

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2015PLC083577 and registration number is 083577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of concrete, cement and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Sitaram Saboo
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Sitaram saboo
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Narayan Saboo
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dishant Kaushikbhai Jariwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachit Jayesh Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Samiksha Rajesh Nadwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bigbloc Construction Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bigbloc Construction Ltd.?

The market cap of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is ₹1,210.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bigbloc Construction Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is 77.52 and PB ratio of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is 23.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bigbloc Construction Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is ₹171.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bigbloc Construction Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bigbloc Construction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is ₹178.70 and 52-week low of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is ₹111.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

