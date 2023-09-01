Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2015PLC083577 and registration number is 083577. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of concrete, cement and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is ₹1,210.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is 77.52 and PB ratio of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is 23.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is ₹171.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bigbloc Construction Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is ₹178.70 and 52-week low of Bigbloc Construction Ltd. is ₹111.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.