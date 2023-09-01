Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GPT INFRAPROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹81.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.40₹81.00
₹81.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.55₹83.70
₹81.00
Open Price
₹80.40
Prev. Close
₹81.00
Volume
44,247

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R181.2
  • R281.4
  • R381.8
  • Pivot
    80.8
  • S180.6
  • S280.2
  • S380

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5124.3681.65
  • 10125.7280.89
  • 20125.3779.3
  • 50110.5273.97
  • 10097.4467.45
  • 20089.9961.2

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.222.3445.8158.8270.35440.9018.38
0.0915.2158.7991.49100.91272.9323.68
0.63-0.366.3029.78-18.0887.6121.02
3.5127.1746.2270.9074.31440.14108.74
5.801.7917.9938.14-10.126.04-22.42
3.224.99101.91110.1062.7255.99-0.54
19.2010.947.4324.7152.581,726.76954.46
14.5912.4420.7324.32-20.2642.16-13.08
-1.472.0224.9716.9016.9016.9016.90

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. Share Holdings

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund13,28,9331.3510.3

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    GPT Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates/ Issue of duplicate Share Certificates
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:11 PM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    GPT Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript of Conference Call held on August 03, 2023.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 02:57 PM

About GPT Infraprojects Ltd.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20103WB1980PLC032872 and registration number is 032872. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles articles of concrete, cement or artificial stone (tiles, bricks etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 671.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dwarika Prasad Tantia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shree Gopal Tantia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Tantia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Mamta Binani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Ishwarlal Patwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shankar Jyoti Deb
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Tantia
    Director & COO

FAQs on GPT Infraprojects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GPT Infraprojects Ltd.?

The market cap of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹471.19 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GPT Infraprojects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is 11.26 and PB ratio of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is 2.09 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of GPT Infraprojects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹81.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GPT Infraprojects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GPT Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹83.70 and 52-week low of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹42.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data