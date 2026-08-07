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GPT Infraprojects Share Price

NSE
BSE

GPT INFRAPROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of GPT Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.70 Closed
-1.78₹ -2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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GPT Infraprojects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.40₹117.85
₹115.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.00₹150.00
₹115.70
Open Price
₹117.30
Prev. Close
₹117.80
Volume
4,752

Source: Dion Global

GPT Infraprojects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GPT Infraprojects has declined 8.57% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), Sanghi Industries (-14.26%). From a 5 year perspective, GPT Infraprojects has outperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).

GPT Infraprojects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GPT Infraprojects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5119.24116.44
10118.39117.48
20119.75119
50120.76119.57
100116.01117.8
200112.56116.62

Source: Dion Global

GPT Infraprojects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GPT Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.03%, FII holding rose to 2.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GPT Infraprojects Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
47,33,2444.0863.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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GPT Infraprojects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTGPT Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTGPT Infraprojects - GPTINFRA Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Alcon Builders And Engineers Private Limited Being Declared L1 (First
Aug 03, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTGPT Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTGPT Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTGPT Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About GPT Infraprojects

GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20103WB1980PLC032872 and registration number is 032872. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles articles of concrete, cement or artificial stone (tiles, bricks etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1226.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Om Tantia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Shree Gopal Tantia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Tantia
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vaibhav Tantia
    Director & COO
  • Mr. Amrit Jyoti Tantia
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Bihani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Kumar Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Dokania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on GPT Infraprojects Share Price

What is the share price of GPT Infraprojects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GPT Infraprojects is ₹115.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GPT Infraprojects?

The GPT Infraprojects is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GPT Infraprojects?

The market cap of GPT Infraprojects is ₹1,462.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GPT Infraprojects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GPT Infraprojects are ₹117.85 and ₹115.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GPT Infraprojects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GPT Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GPT Infraprojects is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of GPT Infraprojects is ₹96.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GPT Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns?

The GPT Infraprojects has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, -1.53% over 3 months, -8.57% over 1 year, 41.45% across 3 years, and 37.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GPT Infraprojects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GPT Infraprojects are 14.85 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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