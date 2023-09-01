Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Infrastructure Fund
|13,28,933
|1.35
|10.3
GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20103WB1980PLC032872 and registration number is 032872. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles articles of concrete, cement or artificial stone (tiles, bricks etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 671.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹471.19 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is 11.26 and PB ratio of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is 2.09 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹81.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GPT Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹83.70 and 52-week low of GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹42.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.