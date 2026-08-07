Here's the live share price of GPT Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GPT Infraprojects has declined 8.57% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), Sanghi Industries (-14.26%). From a 5 year perspective, GPT Infraprojects has outperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|119.24
|116.44
|10
|118.39
|117.48
|20
|119.75
|119
|50
|120.76
|119.57
|100
|116.01
|117.8
|200
|112.56
|116.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GPT Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.03%, FII holding rose to 2.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|47,33,244
|4.08
|63.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|GPT Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|GPT Infraprojects - GPTINFRA Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Alcon Builders And Engineers Private Limited Being Declared L1 (First
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|GPT Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|GPT Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|GPT Infraprojects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
GPT Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20103WB1980PLC032872 and registration number is 032872. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles articles of concrete, cement or artificial stone (tiles, bricks etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1226.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GPT Infraprojects is ₹115.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GPT Infraprojects is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GPT Infraprojects is ₹1,462.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GPT Infraprojects are ₹117.85 and ₹115.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GPT Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GPT Infraprojects is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of GPT Infraprojects is ₹96.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GPT Infraprojects has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, -1.53% over 3 months, -8.57% over 1 year, 41.45% across 3 years, and 37.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GPT Infraprojects are 14.85 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global