What is the share price of GPT Infraprojects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GPT Infraprojects is ₹115.70 as on .

What kind of stock is GPT Infraprojects? The GPT Infraprojects is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GPT Infraprojects? The market cap of GPT Infraprojects is ₹1,462.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GPT Infraprojects? Today’s highest and lowest price of GPT Infraprojects are ₹117.85 and ₹115.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GPT Infraprojects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GPT Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GPT Infraprojects is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of GPT Infraprojects is ₹96.00 as on .

How has the GPT Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns? The GPT Infraprojects has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, -7.4% for the past month, -1.53% over 3 months, -8.57% over 1 year, 41.45% across 3 years, and 37.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GPT Infraprojects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GPT Infraprojects are 14.85 and 2.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global