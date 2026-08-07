Here's the live share price of Everest Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Everest Industries has declined 6.92% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Everest Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|479.44
|469.69
|10
|493.99
|478.83
|20
|494.32
|480.44
|50
|438.4
|455.14
|100
|402.91
|439.3
|200
|453.95
|463.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Everest Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 10.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Everest Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Everest Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:54 PM IST IST
|Everest Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Everest Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Everest Industries - Intimation Of Voluntary Winding-Up Of Everest Building Products, A Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Mauritius
Source: Dion Global
Everest Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1934PLC002093 and registration number is 002093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of doors, windows and their frames, shutters and rolling shutters, gates and similer articles used on buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1354.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Industries is ₹478.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Everest Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Everest Industries is ₹758.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Everest Industries are ₹486.00 and ₹463.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Industries is ₹748.00 and 52-week low of Everest Industries is ₹287.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Everest Industries has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, 15.57% over 3 months, -6.92% over 1 year, -22.91% across 3 years, and 0.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Everest Industries are -618.02 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global