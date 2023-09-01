Follow Us

Everest Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EVEREST INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,210.05 Closed
2.2927.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Everest Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,182.55₹1,218.60
₹1,210.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹630.10₹1,228.65
₹1,210.05
Open Price
₹1,198.00
Prev. Close
₹1,182.95
Volume
27,725

Everest Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,224.28
  • R21,239.47
  • R31,260.33
  • Pivot
    1,203.42
  • S11,188.23
  • S21,167.37
  • S31,152.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5884.991,173.2
  • 10868.331,142.7
  • 20795.421,088.2
  • 50716.63998.65
  • 100640.33928.78
  • 200633.83852.39

Everest Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5127.1746.2270.9074.31440.14108.74
0.0915.2158.7991.49100.91272.9323.68
0.63-0.366.3029.78-18.0887.6121.02
5.801.7917.9938.14-10.126.04-22.42
3.224.99101.91110.1062.7255.99-0.54
19.2010.947.4324.7152.581,726.76954.46
14.5912.4420.7324.32-20.2642.16-13.08
-1.222.3445.8158.8270.35440.9018.38
-1.472.0224.9716.9016.9016.9016.90

Everest Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Everest Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Everest Industries Ltd.

Everest Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1934PLC002093 and registration number is 002093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1361.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Padmini Somani
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Anant Talaulicar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Joshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. M L Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B L Taparia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavna G Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prabhakar Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Mahinder Nanda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Everest Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Everest Industries Ltd. is ₹1,908.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Everest Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Everest Industries Ltd. is 48.18 and PB ratio of Everest Industries Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Everest Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Industries Ltd. is ₹1,210.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Everest Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Industries Ltd. is ₹1,228.65 and 52-week low of Everest Industries Ltd. is ₹630.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

