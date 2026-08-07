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Everest Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

EVEREST INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Everest Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹478.35 Closed
-0.14₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Everest Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹463.50₹486.00
₹478.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹287.40₹748.00
₹478.35
Open Price
₹470.10
Prev. Close
₹479.00
Volume
874

Source: Dion Global

Everest Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Everest Industries has declined 6.92% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Everest Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).

Everest Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Everest Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5479.44469.69
10493.99478.83
20494.32480.44
50438.4455.14
100402.91439.3
200453.95463.68

Source: Dion Global

Everest Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Everest Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 10.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Everest Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTEverest Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 04, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTEverest Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 04:54 PM IST ISTEverest Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Aug 04, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTEverest Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 28, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTEverest Industries - Intimation Of Voluntary Winding-Up Of Everest Building Products, A Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Mauritius

Source: Dion Global

About Everest Industries

Everest Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1934PLC002093 and registration number is 002093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of doors, windows and their frames, shutters and rolling shutters, gates and similer articles used on buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1354.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anant Talaulicar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Hemant Khurana
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Padmini Sekhsaria
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Rajendra Prabhakar Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alok Nanda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bijal Ajinkya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Everest Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Everest Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Industries is ₹478.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Everest Industries?

The Everest Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Industries?

The market cap of Everest Industries is ₹758.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Everest Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Everest Industries are ₹486.00 and ₹463.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Everest Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Industries is ₹748.00 and 52-week low of Everest Industries is ₹287.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Everest Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Everest Industries has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, 15.57% over 3 months, -6.92% over 1 year, -22.91% across 3 years, and 0.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Everest Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Everest Industries are -618.02 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Everest Industries News

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