What is the share price of Everest Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Industries is ₹478.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Everest Industries? The Everest Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Industries? The market cap of Everest Industries is ₹758.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Everest Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Everest Industries are ₹486.00 and ₹463.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Everest Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Industries is ₹748.00 and 52-week low of Everest Industries is ₹287.40 as on .

How has the Everest Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Everest Industries has shown returns of -0.14% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, 15.57% over 3 months, -6.92% over 1 year, -22.91% across 3 years, and 0.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Everest Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Everest Industries are -618.02 and 1.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global