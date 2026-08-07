Here's the live share price of Indian Hume Pipe Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Hume Pipe Company has declined 2.96% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%), Sanghi Industries (-14.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Hume Pipe Company has outperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and GPT Infraprojects (37.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|391.85
|394.01
|10
|388.03
|391.72
|20
|386.31
|383.55
|50
|344.09
|361.55
|100
|333.5
|352.2
|200
|357.35
|356.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Hume Pipe Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,33,227
|0.93
|10.97
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Indian Hume Pipe - Board Meeting Intimation for Advance Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 For Consi
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Indian Hume Pipe - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Indian Hume Pipe - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 08, 2026, 03:38 PM IST IST
|Indian Hume Pipe - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 08, 2026, 03:24 PM IST IST
|Indian Hume Pipe - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51500MH1926PLC001255 and registration number is 001255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1305.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹389.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Hume Pipe Company is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹2,053.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Hume Pipe Company are ₹391.40 and ₹383.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hume Pipe Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹431.00 and 52-week low of Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Hume Pipe Company has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 12.09% for the past month, 13.63% over 3 months, -2.96% over 1 year, 9.19% across 3 years, and 11.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company are 14.55 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global