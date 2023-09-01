Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|3,86,791
|0.15
|10.22
|HSBC Business Cycles Fund
|3,33,227
|1.37
|8.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51500MH1926PLC001255 and registration number is 001255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and repair of sewer systems including sewage disposal plants and pumping stations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1520.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is ₹1,504.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is 34.55 and PB ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is 2.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is ₹285.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is ₹303.70 and 52-week low of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is ₹115.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.