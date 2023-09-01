Follow Us

INDIAN HUME PIPE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹285.50 Closed
3.489.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹275.95₹288.00
₹285.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.60₹303.70
₹285.50
Open Price
₹275.95
Prev. Close
₹275.90
Volume
95,378

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1290.02
  • R2295.03
  • R3302.07
  • Pivot
    282.98
  • S1277.97
  • S2270.93
  • S3265.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5166.37277.8
  • 10168.09278.38
  • 20166.35275.43
  • 50169.55252.71
  • 100159.58221.24
  • 200175.84194.7

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.224.99101.91110.1062.7255.99-0.54
0.0915.2158.7991.49100.91272.9323.68
0.63-0.366.3029.78-18.0887.6121.02
3.5127.1746.2270.9074.31440.14108.74
5.801.7917.9938.14-10.126.04-22.42
19.2010.947.4324.7152.581,726.76954.46
14.5912.4420.7324.32-20.2642.16-13.08
-1.222.3445.8158.8270.35440.9018.38
-1.472.0224.9716.9016.9016.9016.90

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund3,86,7910.1510.22
HSBC Business Cycles Fund3,33,2271.378.81

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51500MH1926PLC001255 and registration number is 001255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and repair of sewer systems including sewage disposal plants and pumping stations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1520.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajas R Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur R Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti R Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anima B Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra M Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jatia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suchita N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandan Damani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is ₹1,504.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is 34.55 and PB ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is 2.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is ₹285.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is ₹303.70 and 52-week low of Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is ₹115.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

