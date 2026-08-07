What is the share price of Indian Hume Pipe Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹389.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Hume Pipe Company? The Indian Hume Pipe Company is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company? The market cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹2,053.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Hume Pipe Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Hume Pipe Company are ₹391.40 and ₹383.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Hume Pipe Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hume Pipe Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹431.00 and 52-week low of Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹280.00 as on .

How has the Indian Hume Pipe Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Hume Pipe Company has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 12.09% for the past month, 13.63% over 3 months, -2.96% over 1 year, 9.19% across 3 years, and 11.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company are 14.55 and 1.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global