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Indian Hume Pipe Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN HUME PIPE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Water Management
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indian Hume Pipe Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹389.80 Closed
1.15₹ 4.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Hume Pipe Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹383.45₹391.40
₹389.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹280.00₹431.00
₹389.80
Open Price
₹383.45
Prev. Close
₹385.35
Volume
596

Source: Dion Global

Indian Hume Pipe Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Hume Pipe Company has declined 2.96% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%), Sanghi Industries (-14.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Hume Pipe Company has outperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and GPT Infraprojects (37.74%).

Indian Hume Pipe Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Hume Pipe Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5391.85394.01
10388.03391.72
20386.31383.55
50344.09361.55
100333.5352.2
200357.35356.83

Source: Dion Global

Indian Hume Pipe Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Hume Pipe Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,33,2270.9310.97

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indian Hume Pipe Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTIndian Hume Pipe - Board Meeting Intimation for Advance Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026 For Consi
Aug 04, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTIndian Hume Pipe - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTIndian Hume Pipe - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 08, 2026, 03:38 PM IST ISTIndian Hume Pipe - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 08, 2026, 03:24 PM IST ISTIndian Hume Pipe - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Hume Pipe Company

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51500MH1926PLC001255 and registration number is 001255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1305.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajas R Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mayur R Doshi
    Vice Chairman & Jt Manag. Dir.
  • Ms. Jyoti R Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anima B Kapadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish G Vaid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit R Dhoot
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sucheta N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandan Damani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Hume Pipe Company Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Hume Pipe Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹389.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Hume Pipe Company?

The Indian Hume Pipe Company is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company?

The market cap of Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹2,053.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Hume Pipe Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Hume Pipe Company are ₹391.40 and ₹383.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Hume Pipe Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Hume Pipe Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹431.00 and 52-week low of Indian Hume Pipe Company is ₹280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Hume Pipe Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Hume Pipe Company has shown returns of 1.15% over the past day, 12.09% for the past month, 13.63% over 3 months, -2.96% over 1 year, 9.19% across 3 years, and 11.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Hume Pipe Company are 14.55 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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