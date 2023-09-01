Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|22 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Visaka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520TG1981PLC003072 and registration number is 003072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1415.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Visaka Industries Ltd. is ₹827.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Visaka Industries Ltd. is 29.11 and PB ratio of Visaka Industries Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visaka Industries Ltd. is ₹95.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visaka Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visaka Industries Ltd. is ₹132.80 and 52-week low of Visaka Industries Ltd. is ₹64.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.