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Visaka Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISAKA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Visaka Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹98.00 Closed
13.79₹ 11.88
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Visaka Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.67₹101.00
₹98.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.42₹101.00
₹98.00
Open Price
₹89.90
Prev. Close
₹86.12
Volume
5,39,485

Source: Dion Global

Visaka Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Visaka Industries has gained 13.86% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Visaka Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).

Visaka Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Visaka Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
583.7785.69
1082.284.3
2081.8882.68
5078.0578.96
10071.0975.11
20070.2873.85

Source: Dion Global

Visaka Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Visaka Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Visaka Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTVisaka Industries - Announceent Under Regulation 30 Of Listing Regulations - Expansion And Setting Up Construction Chemical L
Aug 06, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTVisaka Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTVisaka Industries - Corporate Action - Record Date
Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTVisaka Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Results, Interim Dividend, Etc.,
Aug 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTVisaka Industries - Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Visaka Industries

Visaka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520TG1981PLC003072 and registration number is 003072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1675.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Vivek Venkatswamy Gaddam
    Chairman
  • Mrs. G Saroja Vivekanand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G Vamsi Krishna
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Gusti J Noria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G Appnender Babu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanitha Datla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Vijay Singh Jesrani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Chelluri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Visaka Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Visaka Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visaka Industries is ₹98.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Visaka Industries?

The Visaka Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Visaka Industries?

The market cap of Visaka Industries is ₹846.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Visaka Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Visaka Industries are ₹101.00 and ₹88.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visaka Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visaka Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visaka Industries is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Visaka Industries is ₹50.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Visaka Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Visaka Industries has shown returns of 13.79% over the past day, 20.23% for the past month, 38.2% over 3 months, 13.86% over 1 year, 3.32% across 3 years, and -9.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Visaka Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visaka Industries are 9.86 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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