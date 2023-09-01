Follow Us

VISAKA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹95.75 Closed
3.012.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Visaka Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.10₹97.25
₹95.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.40₹132.80
₹95.75
Open Price
₹94.10
Prev. Close
₹92.95
Volume
14,35,733

Visaka Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R197.33
  • R298.87
  • R3100.48
  • Pivot
    95.72
  • S194.18
  • S292.57
  • S391.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5529.9689.84
  • 10536.7787.8
  • 20555.3486.53
  • 50570.2985.56
  • 100531.9484.86
  • 200563.2787.26

Visaka Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.5912.4420.7324.32-20.2642.16-13.08
0.0915.2158.7991.49100.91272.9323.68
0.63-0.366.3029.78-18.0887.6121.02
3.5127.1746.2270.9074.31440.14108.74
5.801.7917.9938.14-10.126.04-22.42
3.224.99101.91110.1062.7255.99-0.54
19.2010.947.4324.7152.581,726.76954.46
-1.222.3445.8158.8270.35440.9018.38
-1.472.0224.9716.9016.9016.9016.90

Visaka Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Visaka Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Apr, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
22 Feb, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Visaka Industries Ltd.

Visaka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520TG1981PLC003072 and registration number is 003072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1415.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Vivek Venkatswamy Gaddam
    Vice Chairman
  • Mrs. G Saroja Vivekanand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G Vamsi Krishna
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. J P Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gusti J Noria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Srikar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Appnender Babu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanitha Datla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Visaka Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Visaka Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Visaka Industries Ltd. is ₹827.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Visaka Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Visaka Industries Ltd. is 29.11 and PB ratio of Visaka Industries Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Visaka Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visaka Industries Ltd. is ₹95.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visaka Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visaka Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visaka Industries Ltd. is ₹132.80 and 52-week low of Visaka Industries Ltd. is ₹64.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

