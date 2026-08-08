What is the share price of Visaka Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visaka Industries is ₹98.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Visaka Industries? The Visaka Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Visaka Industries? The market cap of Visaka Industries is ₹846.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Visaka Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Visaka Industries are ₹101.00 and ₹88.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visaka Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visaka Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visaka Industries is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Visaka Industries is ₹50.42 as on .

How has the Visaka Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Visaka Industries has shown returns of 13.79% over the past day, 20.23% for the past month, 38.2% over 3 months, 13.86% over 1 year, 3.32% across 3 years, and -9.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Visaka Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visaka Industries are 9.86 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global