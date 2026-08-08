Here's the live share price of Visaka Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Visaka Industries has gained 13.86% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Visaka Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|83.77
|85.69
|10
|82.2
|84.3
|20
|81.88
|82.68
|50
|78.05
|78.96
|100
|71.09
|75.11
|200
|70.28
|73.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Visaka Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Visaka Industries - Announceent Under Regulation 30 Of Listing Regulations - Expansion And Setting Up Construction Chemical L
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Visaka Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Visaka Industries - Corporate Action - Record Date
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Visaka Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Results, Interim Dividend, Etc.,
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Visaka Industries - Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Visaka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520TG1981PLC003072 and registration number is 003072. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1675.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visaka Industries is ₹98.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Visaka Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Visaka Industries is ₹846.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Visaka Industries are ₹101.00 and ₹88.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visaka Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visaka Industries is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Visaka Industries is ₹50.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Visaka Industries has shown returns of 13.79% over the past day, 20.23% for the past month, 38.2% over 3 months, 13.86% over 1 year, 3.32% across 3 years, and -9.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visaka Industries are 9.86 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global