The new financial year—FY27 has begun with a bang. Lot of corporate action is set to unfold this week. Companies will announce their quarterly results, pay out dividends, issue bonus shares, turn ex-date, and so on.

However, major focus would be on TCS Q4 results, and whether the IT company will announce any final dividend. Varun Beverages’ dividend will also garner attention, while Anand Rathi Wealth Q4 results are also set to be declared this week. Avax Apparels will issue bonus shares.

Here’s a list of all the important happenings in corporate India that you need to know:

1. Sanghi Industries record date April 6 for Ambuja Cement merger

Sanghi Industries, which recently amalgamated with Ambuja Cements, has fixed the record date of Monday, April 6, for ascertaining investors eligible to receive the shares of the Adani-backed cement firm.

Earlier in March, cement company Sanghi Industries formally merged with Adani Group’s Ambuja Cement. The swap ratio for the merger was fixed at 12:100, meaning that if an investor owns 100 shares of Sanghi Industries, they’ll be entitled to 12 shares of Ambuja Cement.

So, if you appear in the company’s records before the aforementioned date, you will receive 12 shares of Ambuja Cement.

ALSO READ NCLT approves Ambuja Cements’ merger with subsidiary Sanghi Industries

2. Unifinz Capital India interim dividend payout Rs 0.5

For FY26, Unifinz Capital will pay out an interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per share of face value Rs 10 each. The NBFC has fixed the record date of Monday, April 6, for ascertaining shareholder eligibility for the same.

3. Avax Apparels and Ornaments bonus issue 3:1

The company has announced a bonus issue in a ratio of 3:1, for which it has set the record date of Tuesday, April 7. This means that if a shareholder appears in the company’s records on or before this date, they will be eligible for three additional fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each for every one share they hold.

4. Varun Beverages dividend record date April 8

For FY26, Varun Beverages will pay out a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. The FMCG firm has fixed the record date of Wednesday, April 8, for ascertaining shareholder eligibility for the same.

The final dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on and from April 10.

5. TCS Q4 results date April 9

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will declare its quarterly and annual results for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, on Thursday, April 9. The IT firm will also announce the financial performance of its subsidiaries.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, TCS will also recommend a final dividend for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders. Earlier in February, the IT major paid out a special dividend of Rs 46 per share, while its total interim dividend payout amounts to Rs 33 for the past three quarters.

6. Anand Rathi Wealth quarterly result board meeting April 9

Anand Rathi Wealth has scheduled a board meeting for Thursday, April 9, to announce its Q4 results and annual financial performance. The company will also recommend a final dividend for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Just a day after, on Friday, April 10, the company’s senior management will host an earnings conference call for investors and analysts.

7. Jash Engineering Rs 0.6 dividend record date April 10

For FY26, the company will pay out an interim dividend of Rs 0.6 per equity share of Rs 2 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, April 10. The payout will occur within 30 days from the date of declaration, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013.

8. R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems bonus issue record date revised

The company has revised the record date to Friday, April 10, for the implementation of its bonus issue of 5:7. Earlier, the record date was fixed for April 7.

Eligible shareholders will receive five additional new fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each for every seven existing fully paid-up shares they hold. The deemed date for the allotment of the same is Monday, April 13.