Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RADIANT CASH MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹95.45 Closed
-0.93-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.10₹97.30
₹95.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.25₹116.80
₹95.45
Open Price
₹96.40
Prev. Close
₹96.35
Volume
8,17,393

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R196.92
  • R298.18
  • R399.07
  • Pivot
    96.03
  • S194.77
  • S293.88
  • S392.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.9896.34
  • 1010.4997.24
  • 205.2598.16
  • 502.197.45
  • 1001.0596.87
  • 2000.520

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan15,71,4120.2115.67
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund6,30,3000.276.28
UTI Infrastructure Fund5,81,8500.355.8
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund5,05,2000.525.04
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund5,05,2000.115.04

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
    Radiant Cash Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange about statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
    08-Aug, 2023 | 03:58 PM

About Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd.

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TN2005PLC055748 and registration number is 055748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 286.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Col. David Devasahayam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Renuka David
    Whole Time Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Devraj Anbu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayanthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A P Vasanthakumar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is ₹1,18.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is 16.52 and PB ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is 4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is ₹95.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is ₹116.80 and 52-week low of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is ₹87.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

