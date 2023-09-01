Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|15,71,412
|0.21
|15.67
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|6,30,300
|0.27
|6.28
|UTI Infrastructure Fund
|5,81,850
|0.35
|5.8
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund
|5,05,200
|0.52
|5.04
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|5,05,200
|0.11
|5.04
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TN2005PLC055748 and registration number is 055748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 286.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is ₹1,18.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is 16.52 and PB ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is 4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is ₹95.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is ₹116.80 and 52-week low of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is ₹87.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.