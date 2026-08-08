Here's the live share price of Radiant Cash Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|7.29
|0.13
|-12.61
|-16.47
|-26.47
|-29.16
|-17.86
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Radiant Cash Management Services has declined 26.47% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Radiant Cash Management Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.85
|37.69
|10
|36.99
|37.46
|20
|37.54
|37.65
|50
|38.73
|38.53
|100
|39.18
|40.1
|200
|44.33
|44.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Radiant Cash Management Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.95%, while DII stake increased to 0.97%, FII holding fell to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,17,751
|0.05
|2
|4,92,985
|0.09
|1.9
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Radiant Cash Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resu
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Radiant Cash Mgt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Radiant Cash Mgt. - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider
|Jun 08, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Radiant Cash Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 02, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Radiant Cash Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN2005PLC055748 and registration number is 055748. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 401.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹39.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radiant Cash Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹417.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Radiant Cash Management Services are ₹42.30 and ₹38.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radiant Cash Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹62.39 and 52-week low of Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹32.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radiant Cash Management Services has shown returns of 1.08% over the past day, 0.13% for the past month, -12.61% over 3 months, -26.47% over 1 year, -29.16% across 3 years, and -17.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services are 12.95 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global