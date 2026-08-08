What is the share price of Radiant Cash Management Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹39.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Radiant Cash Management Services? The Radiant Cash Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radiant Cash Management Services? The market cap of Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹417.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Radiant Cash Management Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Radiant Cash Management Services are ₹42.30 and ₹38.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radiant Cash Management Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radiant Cash Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹62.39 and 52-week low of Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹32.50 as on .

How has the Radiant Cash Management Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Radiant Cash Management Services has shown returns of 1.08% over the past day, 0.13% for the past month, -12.61% over 3 months, -26.47% over 1 year, -29.16% across 3 years, and -17.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services are 12.95 and 1.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global