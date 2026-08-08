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Radiant Cash Management Services Share Price

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BSE

RADIANT CASH MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Radiant Cash Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.15 Closed
1.08₹ 0.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Radiant Cash Management Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.79₹42.30
₹39.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.50₹62.39
₹39.15
Open Price
₹42.30
Prev. Close
₹38.73
Volume
4,203

Source: Dion Global

Radiant Cash Management Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Radiant Cash Management Services		7.290.13-12.61-16.47-26.47-29.16-17.86
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Radiant Cash Management Services has declined 26.47% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Radiant Cash Management Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Radiant Cash Management Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Radiant Cash Management Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.8537.69
1036.9937.46
2037.5437.65
5038.7338.53
10039.1840.1
20044.3344.33

Source: Dion Global

Radiant Cash Management Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Radiant Cash Management Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.95%, while DII stake increased to 0.97%, FII holding fell to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Radiant Cash Management Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,17,7510.052
4,92,9850.091.9

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Radiant Cash Management Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTRadiant Cash Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resu
Jul 08, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTRadiant Cash Mgt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTRadiant Cash Mgt. - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider
Jun 08, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTRadiant Cash Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 02, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTRadiant Cash Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome - Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Radiant Cash Management Services

Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999TN2005PLC055748 and registration number is 055748. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 401.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Col. David Devasahayam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Alexander David
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Renuka David
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sarangi
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Devraj Anbu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayanthi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radiant Cash Management Services Share Price

What is the share price of Radiant Cash Management Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹39.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Radiant Cash Management Services?

The Radiant Cash Management Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radiant Cash Management Services?

The market cap of Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹417.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Radiant Cash Management Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Radiant Cash Management Services are ₹42.30 and ₹38.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radiant Cash Management Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radiant Cash Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹62.39 and 52-week low of Radiant Cash Management Services is ₹32.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Radiant Cash Management Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Radiant Cash Management Services has shown returns of 1.08% over the past day, 0.13% for the past month, -12.61% over 3 months, -26.47% over 1 year, -29.16% across 3 years, and -17.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radiant Cash Management Services are 12.95 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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