Here's the live share price of Raaj Medisafe India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raaj Medisafe India
|-4.95
|-5.35
|-25.12
|-26.15
|-26.15
|27.06
|20.05
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raaj Medisafe India has declined 26.15% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Raaj Medisafe India has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.76
|72.01
|10
|72.49
|72.71
|20
|73.29
|74.67
|50
|81.68
|78.52
|100
|82.31
|80.4
|200
|82.84
|80.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raaj Medisafe India saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Raaj Medisafe India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Raaj Medisafe India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Raaj Medisafe India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|May 30, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Raaj Medisafe India - Compliances - Statement Of Deviation/Variation
|May 30, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Raaj Medisafe India - Results- Financial Results For Mar 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MP1985PLC003039 and registration number is 003039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raaj Medisafe India is ₹67.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raaj Medisafe India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raaj Medisafe India is ₹88.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raaj Medisafe India are ₹67.20 and ₹67.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raaj Medisafe India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raaj Medisafe India is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Raaj Medisafe India is ₹64.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raaj Medisafe India has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -5.35% for the past month, -25.12% over 3 months, -26.15% over 1 year, 27.06% across 3 years, and 20.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raaj Medisafe India are 47.66 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global