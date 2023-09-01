Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAAJ MEDISAFE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.01 Closed
-1.93-0.69
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.01₹35.01
₹35.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.28₹54.70
₹35.01
Open Price
₹35.01
Prev. Close
₹35.70
Volume
300

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.01
  • R235.01
  • R335.01
  • Pivot
    35.01
  • S135.01
  • S235.01
  • S335.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.8134.65
  • 1037.8434.43
  • 2038.6234.86
  • 5034.4936.05
  • 10036.7335.88
  • 20040.935.28

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.949.24-13.3034.6519.90171.61270.08
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. Share Holdings

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MP1985PLC003039 and registration number is 003039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arpit Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Navin Jhawar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Jajoo
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijendra Kumar Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.?

The market cap of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is ₹38.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is 11.43 and PB ratio of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is 5.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is ₹35.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is ₹54.70 and 52-week low of Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is ₹23.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data