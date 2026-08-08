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Raaj Medisafe India Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAAJ MEDISAFE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Raaj Medisafe India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.20 Closed
-4.95₹ -3.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raaj Medisafe India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.20₹67.20
₹67.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.08₹96.00
₹67.20
Open Price
₹67.20
Prev. Close
₹70.70
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Raaj Medisafe India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raaj Medisafe India		-4.95-5.35-25.12-26.15-26.1527.0620.05
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raaj Medisafe India has declined 26.15% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Raaj Medisafe India has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Raaj Medisafe India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raaj Medisafe India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.7672.01
1072.4972.71
2073.2974.67
5081.6878.52
10082.3180.4
20082.8480.81

Source: Dion Global

Raaj Medisafe India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raaj Medisafe India saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raaj Medisafe India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTRaaj Medisafe India - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTRaaj Medisafe India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTRaaj Medisafe India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
May 30, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTRaaj Medisafe India - Compliances - Statement Of Deviation/Variation
May 30, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTRaaj Medisafe India - Results- Financial Results For Mar 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Raaj Medisafe India

Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MP1985PLC003039 and registration number is 003039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arpit Bangur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Navin Jhawar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Jajoo
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ateet Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Kasliwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Raaj Medisafe India Share Price

What is the share price of Raaj Medisafe India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raaj Medisafe India is ₹67.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raaj Medisafe India?

The Raaj Medisafe India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raaj Medisafe India?

The market cap of Raaj Medisafe India is ₹88.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raaj Medisafe India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raaj Medisafe India are ₹67.20 and ₹67.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raaj Medisafe India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raaj Medisafe India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raaj Medisafe India is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Raaj Medisafe India is ₹64.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raaj Medisafe India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raaj Medisafe India has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -5.35% for the past month, -25.12% over 3 months, -26.15% over 1 year, 27.06% across 3 years, and 20.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raaj Medisafe India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raaj Medisafe India are 47.66 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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