Raaj Medisafe India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33112MP1985PLC003039 and registration number is 003039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.