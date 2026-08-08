What is the share price of Raaj Medisafe India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raaj Medisafe India is ₹67.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Raaj Medisafe India? The Raaj Medisafe India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raaj Medisafe India? The market cap of Raaj Medisafe India is ₹88.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raaj Medisafe India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raaj Medisafe India are ₹67.20 and ₹67.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raaj Medisafe India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raaj Medisafe India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raaj Medisafe India is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Raaj Medisafe India is ₹64.08 as on .

How has the Raaj Medisafe India performed historically in terms of returns? The Raaj Medisafe India has shown returns of -4.95% over the past day, -5.35% for the past month, -25.12% over 3 months, -26.15% over 1 year, 27.06% across 3 years, and 20.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raaj Medisafe India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raaj Medisafe India are 47.66 and 2.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global