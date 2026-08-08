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Machino Plastics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MACHINO PLASTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Machino Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹265.30 Closed
-0.99₹ -2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Machino Plastics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹265.20₹271.70
₹265.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹214.90₹444.00
₹265.30
Open Price
₹265.20
Prev. Close
₹267.95
Volume
448

Source: Dion Global

Machino Plastics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Machino Plastics		-1.70-6.580.642.1012.5316.4516.65
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Machino Plastics has gained 12.53% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Machino Plastics has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Machino Plastics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Machino Plastics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5267.04267.24
10266.57267.81
20272.1268.91
50265.13266.79
100258.18266.91
200285.59271.43

Source: Dion Global

Machino Plastics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Machino Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Machino Plastics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTMachino Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Jul 03, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTMachino Plastics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTMachino Plastics - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTMachino Plastics - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 24, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTMachino Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Ye

Source: Dion Global

About Machino Plastics

Machino Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209HR2003PLC035034 and registration number is 035034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiivv Jindall
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kazunari Yamaguchi
    Director
  • Mrs. Anupam Gupta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Dr. Sandeep Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Machino Plastics Share Price

What is the share price of Machino Plastics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machino Plastics is ₹265.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Machino Plastics?

The Machino Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Machino Plastics?

The market cap of Machino Plastics is ₹162.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Machino Plastics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Machino Plastics are ₹271.70 and ₹265.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Machino Plastics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machino Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machino Plastics is ₹444.00 and 52-week low of Machino Plastics is ₹214.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Machino Plastics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Machino Plastics has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -6.58% for the past month, 0.64% over 3 months, 12.53% over 1 year, 16.45% across 3 years, and 16.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Machino Plastics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Machino Plastics are 123.11 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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