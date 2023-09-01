Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.97
|-1.85
|36.46
|53.77
|31.70
|166.72
|-19.04
|-1.96
|23.94
|58.30
|61.65
|124.32
|228.33
|273.25
|4.42
|25.59
|58.33
|99.23
|73.05
|124.13
|176.79
|4.24
|-10.30
|6.76
|33.78
|15.66
|92.95
|26.08
|-0.87
|-5.84
|0.39
|2.38
|2.82
|239.60
|205.86
|-2.35
|6.74
|20.16
|71.85
|69.19
|417.85
|178.55
|1.82
|6.80
|19.47
|14.73
|15.16
|108.66
|42.54
|-2.03
|13.99
|52.51
|166.69
|341.77
|456.83
|456.83
|2.88
|33.63
|34.44
|61.23
|-10.31
|204.22
|50.73
|2.62
|-6.99
|8.76
|17.41
|2.92
|370.73
|138.40
|1.69
|11.43
|28.63
|46.92
|51.42
|47.79
|-43.07
|3.80
|8.89
|36.49
|56.18
|7.63
|35.57
|-4.72
|-7.82
|-7.82
|-7.82
|-7.82
|-7.82
|-7.82
|-7.82
|8.11
|-1.50
|-5.44
|83.57
|342.18
|589.90
|173.26
|2.66
|25.55
|51.65
|94.83
|203.45
|716.62
|716.62
|0.62
|-3.23
|-8.42
|30.43
|21.43
|239.15
|25.08
|5.61
|-5.61
|10.11
|26.07
|32.58
|61.89
|-56.18
|22.65
|39.42
|46.23
|80.98
|67.53
|882.34
|307.48
|24.00
|25.54
|74.57
|74.57
|74.57
|74.57
|74.57
|-2.17
|-0.92
|-3.35
|44.38
|296.48
|354.95
|75.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Machino Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209HR2003PLC035034 and registration number is 035034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 265.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Machino Plastics Ltd. is ₹100.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Machino Plastics Ltd. is 75.92 and PB ratio of Machino Plastics Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machino Plastics Ltd. is ₹164.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machino Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machino Plastics Ltd. is ₹179.95 and 52-week low of Machino Plastics Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.