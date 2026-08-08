Here's the live share price of Machino Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Machino Plastics
|-1.70
|-6.58
|0.64
|2.10
|12.53
|16.45
|16.65
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Machino Plastics has gained 12.53% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Machino Plastics has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|267.04
|267.24
|10
|266.57
|267.81
|20
|272.1
|268.91
|50
|265.13
|266.79
|100
|258.18
|266.91
|200
|285.59
|271.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Machino Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Machino Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia, The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Machino Plastics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Machino Plastics - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Machino Plastics - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 24, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|Machino Plastics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Ye
Source: Dion Global
Machino Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209HR2003PLC035034 and registration number is 035034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machino Plastics is ₹265.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Machino Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Machino Plastics is ₹162.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Machino Plastics are ₹271.70 and ₹265.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machino Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machino Plastics is ₹444.00 and 52-week low of Machino Plastics is ₹214.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Machino Plastics has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -6.58% for the past month, 0.64% over 3 months, 12.53% over 1 year, 16.45% across 3 years, and 16.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Machino Plastics are 123.11 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global