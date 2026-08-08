What is the share price of Machino Plastics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machino Plastics is ₹265.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Machino Plastics? The Machino Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Machino Plastics? The market cap of Machino Plastics is ₹162.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Machino Plastics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Machino Plastics are ₹271.70 and ₹265.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Machino Plastics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machino Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machino Plastics is ₹444.00 and 52-week low of Machino Plastics is ₹214.90 as on .

How has the Machino Plastics performed historically in terms of returns? The Machino Plastics has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -6.58% for the past month, 0.64% over 3 months, 12.53% over 1 year, 16.45% across 3 years, and 16.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Machino Plastics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Machino Plastics are 123.11 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global