Machino Plastics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MACHINO PLASTICS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹164.30 Closed
-0.42-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Machino Plastics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.75₹169.00
₹164.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.00₹179.95
₹164.30
Open Price
₹160.20
Prev. Close
₹165.00
Volume
1,403

Machino Plastics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1169.95
  • R2175.6
  • R3182.2
  • Pivot
    163.35
  • S1157.7
  • S2151.1
  • S3145.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5128.37162.23
  • 10130.19159.95
  • 20130.04159.79
  • 50126.69154.38
  • 100115.14143.99
  • 200115.49133.48

Machino Plastics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.97-1.8536.4653.7731.70166.72-19.04
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-7.82-7.82-7.82-7.82-7.82-7.82-7.82
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
24.0025.5474.5774.5774.5774.5774.57
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Machino Plastics Ltd. Share Holdings

Machino Plastics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Machino Plastics Ltd.

Machino Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209HR2003PLC035034 and registration number is 035034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 265.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiivv Jindall
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shigetoshi Torii
    Director
  • Mr. A K Tomer
    Director
  • Ms. Anupam Gupta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Dr. Sandeep Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Machino Plastics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Machino Plastics Ltd.?

The market cap of Machino Plastics Ltd. is ₹100.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Machino Plastics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Machino Plastics Ltd. is 75.92 and PB ratio of Machino Plastics Ltd. is 1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Machino Plastics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Machino Plastics Ltd. is ₹164.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Machino Plastics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Machino Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Machino Plastics Ltd. is ₹179.95 and 52-week low of Machino Plastics Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

