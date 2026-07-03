A hotter-than-normal summer and record electricity demand lifted power trading on the Indian Energy Exchange by 15.9% year-on-year to 37,534 million units in the first quarter of FY27, while tighter supply conditions pushed spot-market prices sharply higher.

India’s peak power demand touched an all-time high of 270.8 GW in May as persistent heatwaves and above-normal temperatures drove electricity consumption to 485.4 billion units during the April-June quarter, up 8.8% from a year earlier.

The market-clearing price in IEX’s Day-Ahead Market rose 15.7% year-on-year to Rs 5.1 per unit during the quarter. The Real-Time Market clearing price increased 13.8% to Rs 4.5 per unit.

June Squeeze

The demand pressure intensified in June, when India recorded its driest June in more than a decade and southwest monsoon rainfall ended nearly 40% below the long-period average. Electricity consumption rose 11.6% year-on-year to 166.5 billion units during the month, according to government data.

IEX’s monthly electricity-traded volume increased 12.5% to 12,210 MU in June. The DAM clearing price surged 32.4% year-on-year to Rs 5.2 per unit, while the RTM price rose 17% to Rs 4.4 per unit.

Segment Performance

The Real-Time Market was the strongest contributor to the exchange’s quarterly growth. RTM volumes increased 23.5% to 16,019 MU in Q1 FY27 from 12,975 MU a year earlier. In June, volumes jumped 25.7% to 5,420 MU from 4,312 MU.

The Day-Ahead Market, including the High-Price Day-Ahead Market, recorded 13,344 MU during the quarter, up 7.6% from 12,399 MU in the same period last year. However, June volumes fell 6.6% to 4,304 MU from 4,610 MU.

Trading in the Day-Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market, comprising high-price term-ahead, contingency and daily, weekly and monthly contracts of up to three months, rose 22.9% to 5,344 MU during the quarter. June volume surged 58.7% to 1,533 MU from 966 MU a year earlier.

The Green Market, which includes the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead segments, recorded 2,827 MU in Q1 FY27, up 6.3% year-on-year. June green volumes declined marginally by 1.2% to 953 MU from 964 MU. The weighted average Green Day-Ahead Market price stood at Rs 3.79 per unit in June.

Renewable Energy Certificate trading, however, fell sharply. A total of 9.77 lakh RECs were traded during the quarter, down 81.4% year-on-year, as sell bids declined 86.1%, pushing clearing prices higher.

In June, 2.49 lakh RECs were traded across sessions held on June 10 and June 24 at Rs 400 and Rs 395 per certificate, respectively. Monthly REC volume fell 92.3%, while sell bids declined 85.9%. The next REC trading sessions are scheduled for July 8 and July 29.