Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 15.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in electricity traded volume for the Q1FY27, driven by record power demand during an unusually hot summer.

“During the first quarter of this financial year, India experienced hotter-than-normal summer marked by persistent heatwaves and above-normal temperatures and India’s peak power demand surged to an all-time high of 270.8 GW in May 2026. Consequently, the country’s energy consumption touched 485.4 BUs in Q1FY27, registering a YoY growth of 8.8%,” IEX said in its regulatory filing.

IEX traded 37,534 million units (MU) of electricity during Q1FY27. The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) rose 15.7% year-on-year to Rs 5.1 per unit, while the Real-Time Market (RTM) clearing price increased 13.8% to Rs 4.5 per unit.

June electricity volumes rise 13%

In June alone, IEX traded 12,210 MU of electricity, up 12.5% from the same month last year. REC trading, however, declined 92.3% YoY to 2.49 lakh certificates.

India’s electricity consumption reached 166.5 BUs during the month, up 11.6% YoY. The increase came amid severe heatwaves and the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.

Spot power prices rise up to 32% in June

India recorded its driest June in more than a decade, with southwest monsoon rainfall ending the month nearly 40% below the long-period average. The surge in electricity demand pushed spot power prices higher.

The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market rose 32.4% YoY to Rs 5.2 per unit in June, while the Real-Time Market price increased 17% to Rs 4.4 per unit.

Real-time market leads growth

The Real-Time Market recorded the strongest growth among electricity market segments during the quarter.

RTM volumes increased 23.5% year-on-year to 16,019 MU in Q1 FY27 from 12,975 MU a year earlier. In June, RTM volumes rose 25.7% to 5,420 MU.

The Day-Ahead Market, including the High Price Day-Ahead Market (HPDAM), traded 13,344 MU during the quarter, up 7.6% year-on-year. However, June volumes in this segment declined 6.6% to 4,304 MU.

The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), which includes daily, weekly and monthly contracts of up to three months, traded 5,344 MU during the quarter, up 22.9% from a year ago. June volumes in this segment jumped 58.7% year-on-year to 1,533 MU.

Renewable energy certificates slump

Trading in Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) fell sharply. A total of 9.77 lakh RECs were traded during the quarter, down 81.4% from a year ago.

Although REC trading volumes declined sharply during Q1FY27, clearing prices increased as sell bids dropped significantly, indicating lower certificate availability. During the two REC trading sessions held in June, clearing prices stood at Rs 400 per REC and Rs 395 per REC.

Green market grows, REC volumes fall

IEX’s Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead Market and Green Term-Ahead Market, traded 2,827 MU in the April-June quarter, up 6.3% from the previous year.

In June, green market volumes stood at 953 MU, marginally lower than 964 MU recorded a year earlier. The weighted average price in the Green Day-Ahead Market was Rs 3.79 per unit.