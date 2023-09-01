Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.68
|-2.29
|20.02
|70.40
|148.13
|727.30
|143.29
|0.81
|1.97
|28.02
|46.79
|71.38
|342.12
|339.21
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.41
|14.62
|65.06
|127.41
|141.06
|2,905.20
|1,286.30
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|20 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232WB1987PLC042956 and registration number is 042956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is ₹609.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is 17.74 and PB ratio of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is 5.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is ₹162.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilburn Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is ₹169.90 and 52-week low of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.