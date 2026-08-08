Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kilburn Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

KILBURN ENGINEERING

Williamson Magor Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Nuclear Power
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kilburn Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹388.95 Closed
-2.63₹ -10.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kilburn Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹385.05₹399.50
₹388.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹379.55₹618.40
₹388.95
Open Price
₹399.50
Prev. Close
₹399.45
Volume
15,459

Source: Dion Global

Kilburn Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kilburn Engineering		-10.98-18.34-25.03-27.68-28.1935.4856.52
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kilburn Engineering has declined 28.19% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Kilburn Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Kilburn Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kilburn Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5432.97416.49
10435.9426.27
20445.09438.75
50469.25459.88
100482.26478.32
200516.55491.26

Source: Dion Global

Kilburn Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kilburn Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.64%, FII holding rose to 1.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kilburn Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,04,3050.37104.23
9,50,0000.9547.05
1,83,8570.599.11

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kilburn Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTKilburn Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th J
Jul 07, 2026, 03:10 PM IST ISTKilburn Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTKilburn Engineering - Dispatch Of Communication To Physical Shareholders - KYC And Related Matters
Jun 26, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTKilburn Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 18, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTKilburn Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Kilburn Engineering

Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232WB1987PLC042956 and registration number is 042956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manmohan Singh
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Ranjit Pamo Lala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil S Karnad
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Mr. Aditya Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amritanshu Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin Nayar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalathil V Kartha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shourya Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Saran Chaudhri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitav Roy Choudhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishir Joshipura
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kilburn Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Kilburn Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilburn Engineering is ₹388.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kilburn Engineering?

The Kilburn Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kilburn Engineering?

The market cap of Kilburn Engineering is ₹1,847.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kilburn Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kilburn Engineering are ₹399.50 and ₹385.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kilburn Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilburn Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilburn Engineering is ₹618.40 and 52-week low of Kilburn Engineering is ₹379.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kilburn Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kilburn Engineering has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -16.53% for the past month, -23.37% over 3 months, -26.6% over 1 year, 36.47% across 3 years, and 57.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kilburn Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kilburn Engineering are 19.20 and 2.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kilburn Engineering News

More Kilburn Engineering News
Market Pulse