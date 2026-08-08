Here's the live share price of Kilburn Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kilburn Engineering
|-10.98
|-18.34
|-25.03
|-27.68
|-28.19
|35.48
|56.52
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kilburn Engineering has declined 28.19% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Kilburn Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|432.97
|416.49
|10
|435.9
|426.27
|20
|445.09
|438.75
|50
|469.25
|459.88
|100
|482.26
|478.32
|200
|516.55
|491.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kilburn Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.64%, FII holding rose to 1.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,04,305
|0.37
|104.23
|9,50,000
|0.95
|47.05
|1,83,857
|0.59
|9.11
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Kilburn Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th J
|Jul 07, 2026, 03:10 PM IST IST
|Kilburn Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Kilburn Engineering - Dispatch Of Communication To Physical Shareholders - KYC And Related Matters
|Jun 26, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Kilburn Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 18, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Kilburn Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232WB1987PLC042956 and registration number is 042956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 448.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilburn Engineering is ₹388.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kilburn Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kilburn Engineering is ₹1,847.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kilburn Engineering are ₹399.50 and ₹385.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilburn Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilburn Engineering is ₹618.40 and 52-week low of Kilburn Engineering is ₹379.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kilburn Engineering has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -16.53% for the past month, -23.37% over 3 months, -26.6% over 1 year, 36.47% across 3 years, and 57.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kilburn Engineering are 19.20 and 2.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.
Source: Dion Global