Kilburn Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KILBURN ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹162.15 Closed
1.983.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kilburn Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.00₹162.15
₹162.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹169.90
₹162.15
Open Price
₹162.00
Prev. Close
₹159.00
Volume
33,024

Kilburn Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1162.2
  • R2162.25
  • R3162.35
  • Pivot
    162.1
  • S1162.05
  • S2161.95
  • S3161.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 561.13156.53
  • 1061.98156.19
  • 2060.96155.62
  • 5058.6148.27
  • 10047.11134.61
  • 20045.05113.65

Kilburn Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.68-2.2920.0270.40148.13727.30143.29
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Kilburn Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Kilburn Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
20 Feb, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kilburn Engineering Ltd.

Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232WB1987PLC042956 and registration number is 042956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manmohan Singh
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Ranjit Pamo Lala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil S Karnad
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Mr. Aditya Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amritanshu Khaitan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin Nayar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasumitra Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitav Roy Choudhury
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Arundhati Dhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shourya Sengupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kilburn Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kilburn Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is ₹609.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kilburn Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is 17.74 and PB ratio of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is 5.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kilburn Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is ₹162.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kilburn Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilburn Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is ₹169.90 and 52-week low of Kilburn Engineering Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

