What is the share price of Kilburn Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kilburn Engineering is ₹388.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Kilburn Engineering? The Kilburn Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kilburn Engineering? The market cap of Kilburn Engineering is ₹1,847.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kilburn Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kilburn Engineering are ₹399.50 and ₹385.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kilburn Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kilburn Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kilburn Engineering is ₹618.40 and 52-week low of Kilburn Engineering is ₹379.55 as on .

How has the Kilburn Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Kilburn Engineering has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, -16.53% for the past month, -23.37% over 3 months, -26.6% over 1 year, 36.47% across 3 years, and 57.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kilburn Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kilburn Engineering are 19.20 and 2.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global