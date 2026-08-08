What is the share price of Standard Batteries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Batteries is ₹46.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Standard Batteries? The Standard Batteries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Batteries? The market cap of Standard Batteries is ₹24.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Batteries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Batteries are ₹48.80 and ₹45.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Batteries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Batteries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Batteries is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Standard Batteries is ₹35.95 as on .

How has the Standard Batteries performed historically in terms of returns? The Standard Batteries has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -2.66% for the past month, -13.26% over 3 months, -18.89% over 1 year, 18.23% across 3 years, and 13.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Batteries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Batteries are -48.84 and 25.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global