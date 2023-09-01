Follow Us

STANDARD BATTERIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Batteries | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.00 Closed
-3.07-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Standard Batteries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.46₹31.72
₹30.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹34.90
₹30.00
Open Price
₹30.95
Prev. Close
₹30.95
Volume
11,100

Standard Batteries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.33
  • R232.65
  • R333.59
  • Pivot
    30.39
  • S129.07
  • S228.13
  • S326.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.330.88
  • 1029.1730.75
  • 2029.3430.3
  • 503029.56
  • 10030.5729.22
  • 20033.6929.24

Standard Batteries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.637.184.794.060.50423.56320.17
2.611.0625.6848.5166.4660.87-6.01
0.13-2.580.5810.0323.09-14.94-26.07
-3.0836.52152.88172.20242.711,591.36732.83
0-2.30-4.50-24.59-34.32103.602.83

Standard Batteries Ltd. Share Holdings

Standard Batteries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Standard Batteries Ltd.

Standard Batteries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1945PLC004452 and registration number is 004452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Bhar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gaurang S Ajmera
    Director
  • Mr. R K Bhagania
    Director
  • Ms. Kavita Biyani
    Director

FAQs on Standard Batteries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Batteries Ltd.?

The market cap of Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹15.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Standard Batteries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Standard Batteries Ltd. is -2.89 and PB ratio of Standard Batteries Ltd. is 22.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Standard Batteries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Batteries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Batteries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹34.90 and 52-week low of Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

