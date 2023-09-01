Name
Standard Batteries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1945PLC004452 and registration number is 004452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹15.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Standard Batteries Ltd. is -2.89 and PB ratio of Standard Batteries Ltd. is 22.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Batteries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹34.90 and 52-week low of Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.