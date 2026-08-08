Here's the live share price of Standard Batteries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Standard Batteries
|1.58
|-2.66
|-13.26
|-13.72
|-18.89
|18.23
|13.65
|Ather Energy
|17.45
|29.92
|63.17
|104.16
|271.92
|69.79
|37.39
|Exide Industries
|8.90
|18.32
|34.51
|44.08
|29.09
|23.06
|23.71
|HBL Engineering
|1.01
|-7.12
|-14.40
|-6.03
|22.14
|46.18
|73.03
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|2.49
|10.78
|4.01
|3.98
|-0.54
|14.19
|5.07
|Aurique
|0
|33.51
|162.73
|528.64
|870.70
|138.05
|58.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Standard Batteries has declined 18.89% compared to peers like Ather Energy (271.92%), Exide Industries (29.09%), HBL Engineering (22.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Batteries has underperformed peers relative to Ather Energy (37.39%) and Exide Industries (23.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.08
|47.47
|10
|48.12
|47.76
|20
|48.63
|48.25
|50
|49.35
|48.86
|100
|48.37
|49.04
|200
|48.88
|50.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Standard Batteries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 23.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Standard Batteri - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Standard Batteri - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 202
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Standard Batteri - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 202
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Standard Batteri - Book Closure For 79Th Annual General Meeting.
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Standard Batteri - Notice Of 79Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For FY 2025-26.
Source: Dion Global
Standard Batteries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1945PLC004452 and registration number is 004452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Batteries is ₹46.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Standard Batteries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Standard Batteries is ₹24.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Batteries are ₹48.80 and ₹45.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Batteries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Batteries is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Standard Batteries is ₹35.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Standard Batteries has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -2.66% for the past month, -13.26% over 3 months, -18.89% over 1 year, 18.23% across 3 years, and 13.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Batteries are -48.84 and 25.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global