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Standard Batteries Share Price

NSE
BSE

STANDARD BATTERIES

Williamson Magor Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Standard Batteries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.84 Closed
-1.20₹ -0.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Standard Batteries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.40₹48.80
₹46.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.95₹66.00
₹46.84
Open Price
₹48.80
Prev. Close
₹47.41
Volume
1,336

Source: Dion Global

Standard Batteries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Standard Batteries		1.58-2.66-13.26-13.72-18.8918.2313.65
Ather Energy		17.4529.9263.17104.16271.9269.7937.39
Exide Industries		8.9018.3234.5144.0829.0923.0623.71
HBL Engineering		1.01-7.12-14.40-6.0322.1446.1873.03
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		2.4910.784.013.98-0.5414.195.07
Aurique		033.51162.73528.64870.70138.0558.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Standard Batteries has declined 18.89% compared to peers like Ather Energy (271.92%), Exide Industries (29.09%), HBL Engineering (22.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Batteries has underperformed peers relative to Ather Energy (37.39%) and Exide Industries (23.71%).

Standard Batteries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Standard Batteries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.0847.47
1048.1247.76
2048.6348.25
5049.3548.86
10048.3749.04
20048.8850.89

Source: Dion Global

Standard Batteries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Standard Batteries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 23.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Standard Batteries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTStandard Batteri - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTStandard Batteri - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 202
Jul 30, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTStandard Batteri - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 202
Jul 27, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTStandard Batteri - Book Closure For 79Th Annual General Meeting.
Jul 27, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTStandard Batteri - Notice Of 79Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For FY 2025-26.

Source: Dion Global

About Standard Batteries

Standard Batteries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1945PLC004452 and registration number is 004452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Bhar
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurang S Ajmera
    Director
  • Mr. R K Bhagania
    Director
  • Ms. Kavita Biyani
    Director

FAQs on Standard Batteries Share Price

What is the share price of Standard Batteries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Batteries is ₹46.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Standard Batteries?

The Standard Batteries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Batteries?

The market cap of Standard Batteries is ₹24.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Batteries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Batteries are ₹48.80 and ₹45.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Batteries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Batteries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Batteries is ₹66.00 and 52-week low of Standard Batteries is ₹35.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Standard Batteries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Standard Batteries has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -2.66% for the past month, -13.26% over 3 months, -18.89% over 1 year, 18.23% across 3 years, and 13.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Batteries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Batteries are -48.84 and 25.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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