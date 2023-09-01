What is the Market Cap of Standard Batteries Ltd.? The market cap of Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹15.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Standard Batteries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Standard Batteries Ltd. is -2.89 and PB ratio of Standard Batteries Ltd. is 22.57 as on .

What is the share price of Standard Batteries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Batteries Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on .