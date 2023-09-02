Follow Us

Williamson Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

WILLIAMSON FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.13 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Williamson Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.95₹4.13
₹4.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.21₹7.19
₹4.13
Open Price
₹3.95
Prev. Close
₹4.13
Volume
0

Williamson Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.19
  • R24.25
  • R34.37
  • Pivot
    4.07
  • S14.01
  • S23.89
  • S33.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.543.99
  • 106.163.98
  • 205.213.97
  • 504.824.24
  • 1005.124.59
  • 2004.355.19

Williamson Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.82-0.48-13.42-31.17-34.65-2.82-83.71
1.470.633.8918.811.87100.75168.19
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.79-5.897.4521.2662.20198.7930.71
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.081.0433.9434.1748.8748.8748.87
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Williamson Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Williamson Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Williamson Financial Services Ltd.

Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AS1971PLC001358 and registration number is 001358. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Khaitan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mohan Dhanuka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Shashikant Ajmera
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Maria Khan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Williamson Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Williamson Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.45 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Williamson Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is -0.15 and PB ratio of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is -0.01 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Williamson Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.13 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Williamson Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Williamson Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is ₹7.19 and 52-week low of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.21 as on Aug 30, 2023.

