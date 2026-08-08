Here's the live share price of Williamson Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Williamson Financial Services
|-8.89
|-10.75
|21.71
|-9.14
|2.66
|18.42
|1.87
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Williamson Financial Services has gained 2.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Williamson Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.31
|7.39
|10
|7.74
|7.5
|20
|7.63
|7.56
|50
|7.13
|7.32
|100
|6.75
|7.31
|200
|7.95
|7.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Williamson Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:09 PM IST IST
|Williamson Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Williamson Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Williamson Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Williamson Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Williamson Fin. - Cancellation Of Certificate Of Registration Under Section 45-IA Of The Reserve Bank Of India Act, 1934 (NBF
Source: Dion Global
Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AS1971PLC001358 and registration number is 001358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Williamson Financial Services is ₹6.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Williamson Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Williamson Financial Services is ₹5.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Williamson Financial Services are ₹6.87 and ₹6.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Williamson Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Williamson Financial Services is ₹12.01 and 52-week low of Williamson Financial Services is ₹4.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Williamson Financial Services has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -10.75% for the past month, 21.71% over 3 months, 7.72% over 1 year, 18.42% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Williamson Financial Services are -1.24 and -0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global