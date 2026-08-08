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Williamson Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

WILLIAMSON FINANCIAL SERVICES

Williamson Magor Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Williamson Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.56 Closed
-4.93₹ -0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Williamson Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.56₹6.87
₹6.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.93₹12.01
₹6.56
Open Price
₹6.87
Prev. Close
₹6.90
Volume
108

Source: Dion Global

Williamson Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Williamson Financial Services		-8.89-10.7521.71-9.142.6618.421.87
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Williamson Financial Services has gained 2.66% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Williamson Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Williamson Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Williamson Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.317.39
107.747.5
207.637.56
507.137.32
1006.757.31
2007.957.62

Source: Dion Global

Williamson Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Williamson Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Williamson Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:09 PM IST ISTWilliamson Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTWilliamson Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 27, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTWilliamson Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 08, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTWilliamson Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTWilliamson Fin. - Cancellation Of Certificate Of Registration Under Section 45-IA Of The Reserve Bank Of India Act, 1934 (NBF

Source: Dion Global

About Williamson Financial Services

Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AS1971PLC001358 and registration number is 001358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Khaitan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Jacqueline Audrey Monnier
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mohan Dhanuka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Shashikant Ajmera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Williamson Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Williamson Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Williamson Financial Services is ₹6.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Williamson Financial Services?

The Williamson Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Williamson Financial Services?

The market cap of Williamson Financial Services is ₹5.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Williamson Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Williamson Financial Services are ₹6.87 and ₹6.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Williamson Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Williamson Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Williamson Financial Services is ₹12.01 and 52-week low of Williamson Financial Services is ₹4.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Williamson Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Williamson Financial Services has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -10.75% for the past month, 21.71% over 3 months, 7.72% over 1 year, 18.42% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Williamson Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Williamson Financial Services are -1.24 and -0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Williamson Financial Services News

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