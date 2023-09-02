Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AS1971PLC001358 and registration number is 001358. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.45 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is -0.15 and PB ratio of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is -0.01 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is ₹4.13 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Williamson Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is ₹7.19 and 52-week low of Williamson Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.21 as on Aug 30, 2023.