Here's the live share price of Mindspace Business Parks REIT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|0.43
|1.29
|7.17
|0.70
|18.25
|17.40
|11.46
|Knowledge Realty Trust
|-0.70
|1.48
|-0.35
|-7.56
|10.73
|3.45
|2.06
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|0.84
|-1.58
|4.73
|-2.49
|14.22
|13.11
|4.29
|Nexus Select Trust REIT
|0.44
|2.07
|8.47
|4.80
|14.30
|13.22
|9.99
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
|0.97
|1.45
|6.42
|-4.98
|7.93
|11.63
|4.71
|Energy Infrastructure Trust
|2.03
|-4.91
|-1.95
|-8.56
|-7.93
|-8.01
|-5.65
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT
|-4.35
|-7.56
|0.92
|0
|3.67
|1.21
|0.72
|Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT
|0.74
|1.67
|4.10
|3.55
|12.68
|1.38
|0.83
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has gained 18.25% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (10.73%), Embassy Office Parks REIT (14.22%), Nexus Select Trust REIT (14.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has outperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.06%) and Embassy Office Parks REIT (4.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|494.55
|493.6
|10
|493.76
|493.33
|20
|492.17
|490.69
|50
|476.23
|482.22
|100
|469.94
|476.04
|200
|473.05
|465.19
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,27,466
|0.2
|34.44
|12,000
|0.04
|0.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Mindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Mindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Mindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Mindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|Mindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Source: Dion Global
Mindspace Business Parks REIT is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 18/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/REIT/19-20/0003. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹495.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mindspace Business Parks REIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹30,181.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mindspace Business Parks REIT are ₹497.19 and ₹491.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindspace Business Parks REIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹525.50 and 52-week low of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹414.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mindspace Business Parks REIT has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, 1.29% for the past month, 7.17% over 3 months, 18.25% over 1 year, 17.4% across 3 years, and 11.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mindspace Business Parks REIT are 40.21 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global