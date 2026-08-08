What is the share price of Mindspace Business Parks REIT? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹495.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Mindspace Business Parks REIT? The Mindspace Business Parks REIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mindspace Business Parks REIT? The market cap of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹30,181.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mindspace Business Parks REIT? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mindspace Business Parks REIT are ₹497.19 and ₹491.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mindspace Business Parks REIT? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindspace Business Parks REIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹525.50 and 52-week low of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹414.97 as on .

How has the Mindspace Business Parks REIT performed historically in terms of returns? The Mindspace Business Parks REIT has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, 1.29% for the past month, 7.17% over 3 months, 18.25% over 1 year, 17.4% across 3 years, and 11.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mindspace Business Parks REIT? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mindspace Business Parks REIT are 40.21 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global