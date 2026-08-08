Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Share Price

NSE
BSE

MINDSPACE BUSINESS PARKS REIT

Raheja Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Theme
REITS & InvITs

Here's the live share price of Mindspace Business Parks REIT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹495.44 Closed
-0.05₹ -0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹491.80₹497.19
₹495.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹414.97₹525.50
₹495.44
Open Price
₹492.00
Prev. Close
₹495.70
Volume
11,495

Source: Dion Global

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mindspace Business Parks REIT		0.431.297.170.7018.2517.4011.46
Knowledge Realty Trust		-0.701.48-0.35-7.5610.733.452.06
Embassy Office Parks REIT		0.84-1.584.73-2.4914.2213.114.29
Nexus Select Trust REIT		0.442.078.474.8014.3013.229.99
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust		0.971.456.42-4.987.9311.634.71
Energy Infrastructure Trust		2.03-4.91-1.95-8.56-7.93-8.01-5.65
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Titania REIT		-4.35-7.560.9203.671.210.72
Property Share Investment Trust - Propshare Platina REIT		0.741.674.103.5512.681.380.83

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has gained 18.25% compared to peers like Knowledge Realty Trust (10.73%), Embassy Office Parks REIT (14.22%), Nexus Select Trust REIT (14.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Mindspace Business Parks REIT has outperformed peers relative to Knowledge Realty Trust (2.06%) and Embassy Office Parks REIT (4.29%).

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5494.55493.6
10493.76493.33
20492.17490.69
50476.23482.22
100469.94476.04
200473.05465.19

Source: Dion Global

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Share Holding Pattern

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,27,4660.234.44
12,0000.040.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTMindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 06, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTMindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 06, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTMindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 03, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTMindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jul 29, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTMindspace Business P - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue

Source: Dion Global

About Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Mindspace Business Parks REIT is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 18/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/REIT/19-20/0003. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Nair
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Neel Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Rohira
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Girotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bobby Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Kejriwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Ghaisa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshaykumar Chudasama
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mindspace Business Parks REIT Share Price

What is the share price of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹495.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

The Mindspace Business Parks REIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

The market cap of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹30,181.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mindspace Business Parks REIT are ₹497.19 and ₹491.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mindspace Business Parks REIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹525.50 and 52-week low of Mindspace Business Parks REIT is ₹414.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mindspace Business Parks REIT performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mindspace Business Parks REIT has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, 1.29% for the past month, 7.17% over 3 months, 18.25% over 1 year, 17.4% across 3 years, and 11.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mindspace Business Parks REIT?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mindspace Business Parks REIT are 40.21 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mindspace Business Parks REIT News

More Mindspace Business Parks REIT News
Market Pulse