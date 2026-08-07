Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Hero group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Hero group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|165.76
|Munjal Showa
|134.05
|0.60
|0.45
|1.01
|Shivam Autotech
|17.90
|-0.08
|-0.44
|2.00
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Majestic Auto
|490.50
|-4.20
|-0.85
|11.15
|Munjal Auto Industries
|102.10
|-2.10
|-2.02
|21.31
The top gainers among the Hero group stocks today are Hero MotoCorp (up 1.90%) and Munjal Showa (up 0.45%). On the other hand, the top losers include Munjal Auto Industries (down 2.02%) and Majestic Auto (down 0.85%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Hero Group has a strong presence across industries, including automobiles, and auto ancillaries.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Hero group here.
Aside of the Hero Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.